Published On Jan 06, 2022 02:56 PM By Sonny for MG Hector

The SUV continues to be offered in three variants, and its prices have been hiked for 2022

Hector debuted in 2019 with the choice of a 6-speed DCT for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine.

With the DCT now dropped, 8-step CVT is the only automatic transmission.

Petrol-automatic variants currently range from Rs 16.2 lakh to Rs 19.53 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

No diesel-automatic variant for the Hector.

DCT has been discontinued for the three-row Hector Plus as well.

The MG Hector’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine is no longer available with the choice of a 6-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This leaves the CVT as the only automatic transmission on offer with the full-size SUV.

The petrol-DCT was the automatic option the Hector debuted with in 2019. In February 2021, MG introduced the 8-step CVT for the SUV’s 1.5-litre turbo-petrol at the same price as the DCT. The mild-hybrid petrol powertrain is still limited to a manual transmission, the same as the 2-litre diesel engine.

MG offered the DCT automatic for just two variants of the Hector: Smart and Sharp. The optional CVT is available with the lower-spec Shine trim also.

The current prices of the Hector’s petrol-automatic variants are as follows:

Variant New Prices (Jan’22) Old Prices Shine CVT Rs 16.2 lakh Rs 15.71 lakh Smart CVT Rs 17.6 lakh Rs 17.54 lakh Sharp CVT Rs 19.33 lakh/ Rs 19.53 lakh (Dual-tone exterior) Rs 18.77 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi

The three-row 6-seater Hector Plus has lost the DCT option as well. Now, it only has the petrol-CVT combine, and its prices have gone up as well.

Variant New Prices (Jan’22) Old Prices Smart CVT Rs 18.45 lakh Rs 17.91 lakh Sharp CVT Rs 20 lakh/ Rs 20.2 lakh (dual tone exterior) Rs 19.57 lakh

The MG Hector rivals the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700, along with the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

