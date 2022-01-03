Skoda Increases Kushaq’s Prices By Up To Rs 29,000

Modified On Jan 03, 2022 05:36 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kushaq

The SUV is now priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

It is the SUV’s first major price hike since launch.

The margin ranges between Rs 19,000 and Rs 29,000.

Prices of the Ambition trim remain unchanged.

Skoda has hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 29,000, save for the mid-spec Ambition MT and AT variants. This is in keeping with the carmaker’s announcement last month to revise prices of its entire lineup .

Here are the Kushaq SUV’s latest prices:

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Kushaq 1.0 TSI Active MT Rs 10.79 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 Ambition MT Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.79 lakh -- Ambition AT Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.19 lakh -- Style MT Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 14.89 lakh +Rs 29,000 Style AT Rs 15.80 lakh Rs 16.09 lakh +Rs 29,000 Style AT (6 Airbags) Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh +Rs 29,000 Kushaq 1.5 TSI Style MT Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 16.49 lakh +Rs 29,000 Style DSG Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 17.79 lakh +Rs 19,000 Style DSG (6 Airbags) Rs 18 lakh Rs 18.19 lakh +Rs 19,000

The price hike mainly affects the Style variant as its prices have gone up by up to Rs 29,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec 1.5-litre automatic option is costlier by Rs 19,000.

The base-spec Active is also dearer by Rs 20,000, and the SUV now retails from Rs 10.99 lakh all the way up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-india).

Skoda has left the prices for the mid-spec Ambition variant unchanged, leading us to believe that it is the most popular choice for the Kushaq.

A quick recap. Skoda offers the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre three-cylinder (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder (150PS/250Nm) unit. The former can be mated to 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter options, and the latter with a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG.

The SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, a multi-info display, a wireless charger, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting,

Skoda’s compact SUV takes on the Volkswagen Taigun , MG Astor , Renault Duster , Maruti Suzuki S-Cross , Hyundai Creta , Kia Seltos , and Nissan Kicks .

