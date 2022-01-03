Skoda Increases Kushaq’s Prices By Up To Rs 29,000
Modified On Jan 03, 2022 05:36 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kushaq
The SUV is now priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)
-
It is the SUV’s first major price hike since launch.
-
The margin ranges between Rs 19,000 and Rs 29,000.
-
Prices of the Ambition trim remain unchanged.
Skoda has hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 29,000, save for the mid-spec Ambition MT and AT variants. This is in keeping with the carmaker’s announcement last month to revise prices of its entire lineup.
Here are the Kushaq SUV’s latest prices:
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Kushaq 1.0 TSI
|
Active MT
|
Rs 10.79 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Ambition MT
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
--
|
Ambition AT
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
--
|
Style MT
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 14.89 lakh
|
+Rs 29,000
|
Style AT
|
Rs 15.80 lakh
|
Rs 16.09 lakh
|
+Rs 29,000
|
Style AT (6 Airbags)
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
+Rs 29,000
|
Kushaq 1.5 TSI
|
Style MT
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 16.49 lakh
|
+Rs 29,000
|
Style DSG
|
Rs 17.60 lakh
|
Rs 17.79 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
|
Style DSG (6 Airbags)
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 18.19 lakh
|
+Rs 19,000
-
The price hike mainly affects the Style variant as its prices have gone up by up to Rs 29,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec 1.5-litre automatic option is costlier by Rs 19,000.
-
The base-spec Active is also dearer by Rs 20,000, and the SUV now retails from Rs 10.99 lakh all the way up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-india).
-
Skoda has left the prices for the mid-spec Ambition variant unchanged, leading us to believe that it is the most popular choice for the Kushaq.
A quick recap. Skoda offers the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre three-cylinder (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder (150PS/250Nm) unit. The former can be mated to 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter options, and the latter with a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG.
The SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, a multi-info display, a wireless charger, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting,
Skoda’s compact SUV takes on the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.
