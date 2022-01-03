HomeNew CarsNewsSkoda Increases Kushaq’s Prices By Up To Rs 29,000
English | हिंदी

Skoda Increases Kushaq’s Prices By Up To Rs 29,000

Modified On Jan 03, 2022 05:36 PM By CarDekho for Skoda Kushaq

The SUV is now priced from Rs 10.99 lakh to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India)

  • It is the SUV’s first major price hike since launch.

  • The margin ranges between Rs 19,000 and Rs 29,000.

  • Prices of the Ambition trim remain unchanged.

Skoda has hiked the prices of the Kushaq by up to Rs 29,000, save for the mid-spec Ambition MT and AT variants. This is in keeping with the carmaker’s announcement last month to revise prices of its entire lineup.

Here are the Kushaq SUV’s latest prices:

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Kushaq 1.0 TSI 

Active MT

Rs 10.79 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Ambition MT

Rs 12.79 lakh 

Rs 12.79 lakh

--

Ambition AT

Rs 14.19 lakh

Rs 14.19 lakh

--

Style MT

Rs 14.60 lakh

Rs 14.89 lakh

+Rs 29,000

Style AT

Rs 15.80 lakh 

Rs 16.09 lakh

+Rs 29,000

Style AT (6 Airbags)

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 16.49 lakh

+Rs 29,000

Kushaq 1.5 TSI 

Style MT

Rs 16.20 lakh 

Rs 16.49 lakh

+Rs 29,000

Style DSG

Rs 17.60 lakh 

Rs  17.79 lakh

+Rs 19,000

Style DSG (6 Airbags)

Rs 18 lakh

Rs 18.19 lakh

+Rs 19,000

  • The price hike mainly affects the Style variant as its prices have gone up by up to Rs 29,000. Meanwhile, the top-spec 1.5-litre automatic option is costlier by Rs 19,000.

  • The base-spec Active is also dearer by Rs 20,000, and the SUV now retails from Rs 10.99 lakh all the way up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom pan-india).

  • Skoda has left the prices for the mid-spec Ambition variant unchanged, leading us to believe that it is the most popular choice for the Kushaq.

A quick recap. Skoda offers the Kushaq with two turbo-petrol engines: 1-litre three-cylinder (115PS/178Nm) and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder (150PS/250Nm) unit. The former can be mated to 6-speed MT and 6-speed torque converter options, and the latter with a 6-speed MT and an optional 7-speed DSG.

The SUV features a 10.1-inch touchscreen system, connected car tech, a multi-info display, a wireless charger, a sunroof, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting,

Skoda’s compact SUV takes on the Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki S-Cross, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.

