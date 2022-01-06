Published On Jan 06, 2022 01:45 PM By Rohit for Kia Sonet

We believe Kia could’ve done this due to low demand for the three colours between the Sonet and the Seltos that are now discontinued

The Seltos’s single-tone blue shade has been axed.

Kia has discontinued the single-tone gold and the dual-tone gold with black options of the Sonet.

Both the SUVs are now available in six monotone colours.

The Sonet is now offered in two dual-tone shades while the Seltos continues to come in five.

Kia retails the Sonet and Seltos from Rs 6.95 lakh and Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), respectively.

Kia India has discontinued the Intelligency Blue shade from the Seltos’ colour palette. And that’s not it, the carmaker has also axed the single-tone Beige Gold and the dual-tone Beige Gold with Aurora Black Pearl colours of the Sonet. We believe this could have been done due to a low demand for these paint options.

After the discontinuation of these colours, the Sonet is now available in six monotone shades and two dual-tone options. On the other hand, the Seltos is offered in six single-tone and five dual-tone shades. Here’s the complete list of available colours for the two SUVs:

Model Colours Sonet Monotone: Red, silver, Grey, black, blue, and white Dual-tone: Red with black roof and white with black roof Seltos Monotone: Red, white, silver, gray, black, and orange Dual-tone: White with black roof, white with orange roof, orange with white roof, red with black roof, and silver with orange roof

Apart from these colour revisions, the Sonet and Seltos get no other changes. Kia retails the sub-4m SUV from Rs 6.95 lakh and the compact SUV from Rs 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). While the Sonet rivals the likes of the Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Seltos’s competition includes the MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq and Hyundai Creta.

