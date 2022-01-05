Published On Jan 05, 2022 03:49 PM By Tarun for Toyota Camry

The updated sedan will sport subtle cosmetic changes inside and out

Launch likely towards the end of January or early February.

Exterior enhancements may include a new bumper, redesigned grille, and new alloy wheels.

Will get a new Deep Metal Grey colour option.

The cabin will likely gain a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and an all-black interior theme.

Will mostly retain its 218PS 2.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor.

To rival the Audi A4, BMW 2-Series, and Mercedes A-Class Limousine.

Looks like Toyota is gearing up for its first launch of 2022, which could be the facelifted Camry Hybrid. The manufacturer has teased the sedan on its social media channels ahead of its expected launch this month or early February.

The facelifted Camry was unveiled for the European market back in November 2020. The teased model looks identical to the overseas model, with a new front bumper, redesigned lower and upper grilles, and new alloy wheels. Also seen in the teaser is the new Deep Metal Grey shade. While the European-spec Camry is available in different variants, we might get it in a single fully loaded variant like the current one.

The cabin should largely remain unchanged save for a new centre console. The European-spec Camry gets a new floating 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, redesigned AC vents, and an all-black theme with dark wood inserts. The same bits should also be carried over to the upcoming India-spec model.

In terms of features, the facelifted Camry may gain the new touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The current model is already a feature-rich sedan with powered and ventilated front seats, power recline rear seats, an electric sunroof, head-up display, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable steering, nine airbags, and a rear parking camera.

The Camry sold overseas gets one notable feature: ADAS (advanced driver assistance system). The technology features automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, automatic high beam, and blind spot monitoring. What remains to be seen is if these features will also be seen in India as well.

Under the hood, the facelift continues with the same 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with an electric motor, producing a combined output of 218PS. The transmission option should remain the same CVT gearbox with paddle shifters.

The 2022 Camry is expected to demand a small premium over its current price tag of Rs 41.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The sedan falls in a similar price range as that of the BMW 2 Series, Mercedes A-Class Limousine, and Audi A4.

