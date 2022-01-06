Published On Jan 06, 2022 05:53 PM By Tarun for Tata Tiago

It seems like the Tiago’s CNG unit will be offered with three variants, and the Tigor’s in two

The Tiago’s CNG unit will be provided with XM, XT, and top-spec XZ+ variants.

As for the Tigor, its XZ and XZ+ variants will have the option of cleaner fuel.

A new ‘Midnight Plum’ shade will also be introduced with the Tiago CNG.

Both will be the first cars in India to offer a CNG mill with their respective top-end variants.

To be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine with a 5-speed manual.

Tata has confirmed that it will launch the Tiago and Tigor CNG on January 19. Bookings for both are already underway, and the cleaner fuel-equipped models have reached dealerships too. Now, we also have the Tiago and Tigor CNG’s variant and colour details.

Variants Colours Tiago XM CNG Pearl White, Daytona Grey Tiago XT CNG Arizona Blue, Flame Red, Pearl White, Daytona Grey Tiago XZ+ CNG Pearl White, Daytona Grey, Midnight Plum (New) Tigor XZ CNG Pearl White, Daytona Grey Tigor XZ+ CNG Pearl White, Red

A dealership-sourced document tells us that the Tigao’s CNG unit will be offered with three variants: XM, XT, and top-spec XZ+. This suggests that the hatchback’s XM variant will be relaunched. On the other hand, two of the Tigor’s variants (XZ and XZ+) will be equipped with the CNG option.

The top-spec Tiago XZ+ CNG will get a new ‘Midnight Plum’ colour option. The remaining shades are the same as the petrol-powered models.

If Tata does offer the cleaner fuel option with the two models’ top-spec variants, it will be the first in the Indian automotive industry to do so. That’s because carmakers usually equip their base- or mid-spec variants with the optional CNG unit. You can check out this story of ours, where we have explained this in a little more detail.

The Tiago and Tigor’s range-topping variant features 15-inch alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster (standard), automatic AC, electric ORVMS, dual front airbags (standard), and a rear parking camera.

As for the Tiago’s XM and XT variants, they miss out on most of the above-mentioned features, save for standard ones. The Tigor’s XZ variant is decently equipped with front fog lamps, wheel covers, ORVM-mounted turn indicators, a Bluetooth-enabled infotainment system, and push-button engine start/stop.

Engine specifications are yet to be revealed, but the CNG unit will be paired with the existing 86PS 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol mill. The power and torque figures will go down slightly when running on the cleaner fuel. A 5-speed manual will be standard.

The CNG variants are expected to retail at around Rs 80,000 more than their corresponding petrol variants. For reference, the variants in question of the Tata Tiago retail from Rs 5.72 lakh to Rs 6.40 lakh, while those of the Tigor range from 7.68 lakh to Rs 7.29 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).

As for the hatch, it will rival the CNG-powered variants of the Maruti Celerio, Maruti Wagon R , Hyundai Santro , and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. The sedan will go up against the Hyundai Aura CNG.

