Published On Jun 08, 2024 08:01 AM By Dipan for Tata Altroz Racer

The past week was buzzing with multiple launches and updates, while an MS Dhoni-inspired edition of two cars was also announced in the same period

The first week of June 2024 saw multiple launches from carmakers across various segments and we also got new variants for the Tata Altroz, including its sportier version called the Tata Altroz Racer. In the same week, Hyundai also announced a recall for its flagship EV in India, the Ioniq 5. Here's a quick recap of the top news from the last week:

Tata Altroz Racer Launched

Tata Motors has launched the Altroz Racer, a sportier version of the standard Altroz, with some cosmetic changes inside and out. The Racer features a new engine, enhanced sporty design elements, and more premium features, most of which have also been passed on to the regular hatchback.

Maruti Introduces Dream Edition Of Three Cars

Maruti has introduced the Dream Edition for the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio, featuring minor cosmetic upgrades and additional features. These special editions are on sale only for a limited time.

Maruti AMT price drop

Maruti Suzuki has reduced prices for the AMT variants of several models, including the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis. This reduction also applies to the newly launched new-gen Swift automatic models.

MS Dhoni-inspired Citroen C3 And C3 Aircross Special Editions Coming Soon

Citroen India, with MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador, is set to launch special editions of the Citroen C3 and C3 Aircross inspired by the cricket legend. These editions will feature Dhoni-inspired decals and accessories.

MG Gloster Storm series launched

MG Motor has launched the Gloster Storm Series, including the new Snowstorm and Desertstorm editions, alongside the existing Blackstorm edition. These special editions, feature rugged exterior and interior updates but carry on with the same diesel powertrain as the regular variants of the SUV.

Jeep Meridian X launched

Jeep has relaunched the Meridian X in India. The updated special edition, which is based on the entry-level Limited (O) variant, features cosmetic enhancements and new comfort and convenience amenities but gets no changes under the hood.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 recalled

Hyundai has recalled some units of the Ioniq 5 in India. The recall includes all units manufactured from the time of its launch in India up to April 2024.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class And GLC Updated

Mercedes-Benz has launched the 2024 updates for the C-Class sedan and GLC SUV, with both models now featuring enhanced safety and comfort. Both the models have now also become more expensive, with the sedan seeing the maximum increment.

Virtus and Taigun get 6 airbags standard

In what comes as a positive move, Volkswagen has made six airbags a standard feature across all variants of the Taigun and Virtus, thankfully with no change in their prices. Until now, only their higher-spec variants were provided with six airbags.

Read More on : Altroz Racer on road price