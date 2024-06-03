Modified On Jun 03, 2024 03:41 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz C-Class

The 2024 C-Class is now expensive up to Rs 4.25 lakh, while the GLC now costs Rs 1.45 lakh more

The C-Class now gets a new C 300 AMG Line variant replacing the C 300d.

With the new C 300 AMG Line variant, Mercedes debuts the new Sodalite Blue exterior shade on the C-Class.

The C-Class now comes with features like ventilated and heated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and multiple 100W fast charging USB ports across the range.

Powering the C 300 AMG Line is the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 258 PS and 400 Nm.

As a part of MY24 update, the GLC now gets ventilated and heated front seats and 9 airbags.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class sedan and GLC SUV have been introduced with MY24 (model year) updates, making both models more feature-rich than before. The 2024 C-Class now also gets a new C 300 AMG Line variant, replacing the diesel-specific C 300d variant. Before delving into further details, let’s take a look at the revised prices of both the updated C-Class and GLC.

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Variant Old Price New Price Difference C 200 Rs 59.60 lakh Rs 61.85 lakh + Rs 2.25 lakh C 200d Rs 58.60 lakh Rs 62.85 lakh + Rs 4.25 lakh C 300d (Discontinued) Rs 62.70 lakh N.A. N.A. C 300 AMG Line (New) N.A. Rs 69 lakh N.A.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Variant Old Price New Price Difference GLC 300 Rs 74.45 lakh Rs 75.90 lakh + Rs 1.45 lakh GLC 220d Rs 75.45 lakh Rs 76.90 lakh + Rs 1.45 lakh

C-Class Updates

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class has received a new top-of-the-line C 300 AMG Line variant, having AMG-specific styling elements inside and out. The 2024 C-Class debuts the new Sodalite Blue exterior shade, which is a replacement for Cavansite Blue exterior shade, while C 300 also gets Patagonia Red Bright. Over C 200 and C 200d, this new variant has a star like inserts on the front grille, and it also has 18-inch AMG 5-spoke alloy wheels which is the same as those offered with previously available C 300d. From the inside, the dashboard layout looks the same as before, however the trim insert has been changed.

The C 300 comes with features such as ventilated and heated front seats, 710W 15-speaker Burmester sound system, and a 360-degree camera. The C 200 and C 200d variants also come with ventilated and heated seats, and six 100W fast charging USB ports: 2 in the centre console, 2 under the front centre armrest, and 2 on the rear seat armrest. The C-Class also comes with functionalities like portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and adaptive high-beam assist.

The C 300 AMG Line comes equipped with a 2-litre petrol engine, while the C 200 comes with a smaller 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, and C 200d gets a 2-litre diesel engine. Their specifications have been detailed below:

Variants C 200 C 220d C 300 AMG Line Engine 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Power 204 PS 200 PS 258 PS Torque 300 Nm 440 Nm 400 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT 9-speed AT Acceleration 0-100 kmph 7.3 seconds 7.3 seconds 6 seconds

GLC Updates

There have been no changes made to the Mercedes-Benz GLC, however as a part of 2024 update, it now comes with ventilated and heated seats, and additional rear side airbags, with which its total airbags count is now 9.

The GLC is already loaded with amenities like portrait-style 11.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a panoramic sunroof, heated and powered front seats, dual-zone AC, and 64-colour ambient lighting.

The GLC uses 2-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid technology, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Variant GLC 300 GLC 220d Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2-litre diesel Power 258 PS 197 PS Torque 400 Nm 440 Nm Transmission 9-speed AT 9-speed AT Acceleration 0-100 kmph 6.2 seconds 8 seconds

Rivals

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class rivals the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series, while the GLC takes on the Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.

