    Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Were The Most Sought-after Compact SUVs In February 2025

    Modified On Mar 11, 2025 06:34 PM By Dipan for Hyundai Creta

    In February 2025, only the Tata Curvv and MG Astor recorded a positive MoM (month-on-month) growth

    The Hyundai Creta emerged as the best-selling compact SUV in February 2025 in India. It was followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, which rounded off the next two positions on the podium. The segment’s growth saw a decline of more than 15 percent and only two offerings in the segment noted a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth. Let us take a look at how the compact SUVs fared in terms of their sales and dispatches in February 2025:

    Model

    February 2025

    January 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Hyundai Creta

    16317

    18522

    -11.9

    35.98

    33.93

    2.05

    16124

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    10669

    15784

    -32.4

    23.52

    24.43

    -0.91

    11066

    Kia Seltos

    6446

    6470

    -0.37

    14.21

    13.91

    0.3

    5754

    Toyota Hyryder

    4314

    4941

    -12.68

    9.51

    12.44

    -2.93

    5323

    Tata Curvv

    3483

    3087

    12.82

    7.68

    0

    7.68

    4459

    Honda Elevate

    1464

    1773

    -17.42

    3.22

    7.07

    -3.85

    1935

    Volkswagen Taigun

    1271

    1548

    -17.89

    2.8

    2.85

    -0.05

    1775

    Skoda Kushaq

    1035

    1371

    -24.5

    2.28

    2.52

    -0.24

    1807

    MG Astor

    264

    190

    38.94

    0.58

    2.3

    -1.72

    650

    Citroen Aircross

    43

    107

    -59.81

    0.09

    0

    0.09

    98

    Citroen Basalt

    37

    61

    -39.34

    0.08

    0

    0.08

    221

    Total

    45343

    53854

    -15.8

    		  

    Key Takeaways

    Hyundai Creta

    • The Hyundai Creta nameplate, which houses the fossil-fuel powered Creta and Creta N Line and also the Creta Electric, was crowned the best-selling compact SUV in February 2025. While it clocked more than 16,000 sales, its MoM growth staggered by almost 12 percent. As of February 2025, the Creta had a market share of almost 36 percent.

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    • Maruti recorded over 10,000 sales of the Grand Vitara in January 2025, which was more than 15,000 in January. Hence, the MoM sales dropped by over 32 percent, which is the most this month in the compact SUV segment.

    Kia Seltos

    • The Kia Seltos retained the count of over 6,000-unit sales and dispatches in February 2025, similar to that in January 2025. Hence, its MoM demand remained nearly unchanged.

    Toyota Hyryder

    • At fourth position was the Toyota Hyryder, with over 4,000-unit sales. However, compared to the previous month, the Hyryder recorded a decline in MoM sales by over 12 percent. The year-on-year (YoY) market share also fell by almost 3 percent, which was the second highest in the segment after the Honda Elevate.

    Tata Curvv

    • The Tata Curvv was one of the only two contenders in the bestseller list to have a positive MoM growth. Like January 2025, it clocked over 3,000-unit sales and dispatches.

    Honda Elevate
    Exterior

    • The Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq rounded off the fifth, sixth and seventh podium places in the compact SUV bestseller list. All the three brands registered more than 1,000-unit sales for each of their SUVs, but had a negative MoM movement. The YoY market share of all three cars also went down by a considerable margin. 

    MG Astor

    • After the Tata Curvv, the MG Astor was the only car to have a positive MoM growth. However, compared to its average sales in the past 6 months, the sales in February 2025 fell by almost 3 times. 

    Citroen Aircross
    Citroen Basalt

