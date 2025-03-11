Hyundai Creta And Maruti Grand Vitara Were The Most Sought-after Compact SUVs In February 2025

In February 2025, only the Tata Curvv and MG Astor recorded a positive MoM (month-on-month) growth

The Hyundai Creta emerged as the best-selling compact SUV in February 2025 in India. It was followed by the Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos, which rounded off the next two positions on the podium. The segment’s growth saw a decline of more than 15 percent and only two offerings in the segment noted a positive month-on-month (MoM) growth. Let us take a look at how the compact SUVs fared in terms of their sales and dispatches in February 2025:

Model February 2025 January 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Hyundai Creta 16317 18522 -11.9 35.98 33.93 2.05 16124 Maruti Grand Vitara 10669 15784 -32.4 23.52 24.43 -0.91 11066 Kia Seltos 6446 6470 -0.37 14.21 13.91 0.3 5754 Toyota Hyryder 4314 4941 -12.68 9.51 12.44 -2.93 5323 Tata Curvv 3483 3087 12.82 7.68 0 7.68 4459 Honda Elevate 1464 1773 -17.42 3.22 7.07 -3.85 1935 Volkswagen Taigun 1271 1548 -17.89 2.8 2.85 -0.05 1775 Skoda Kushaq 1035 1371 -24.5 2.28 2.52 -0.24 1807 MG Astor 264 190 38.94 0.58 2.3 -1.72 650 Citroen Aircross 43 107 -59.81 0.09 0 0.09 98 Citroen Basalt 37 61 -39.34 0.08 0 0.08 221 Total 45343 53854 -15.8 – – –

Key Takeaways

The Hyundai Creta nameplate, which houses the fossil-fuel powered Creta and Creta N Line and also the Creta Electric, was crowned the best-selling compact SUV in February 2025. While it clocked more than 16,000 sales, its MoM growth staggered by almost 12 percent. As of February 2025, the Creta had a market share of almost 36 percent.

Maruti recorded over 10,000 sales of the Grand Vitara in January 2025, which was more than 15,000 in January. Hence, the MoM sales dropped by over 32 percent, which is the most this month in the compact SUV segment.

The Kia Seltos retained the count of over 6,000-unit sales and dispatches in February 2025, similar to that in January 2025. Hence, its MoM demand remained nearly unchanged.

At fourth position was the Toyota Hyryder, with over 4,000-unit sales. However, compared to the previous month, the Hyryder recorded a decline in MoM sales by over 12 percent. The year-on-year (YoY) market share also fell by almost 3 percent, which was the second highest in the segment after the Honda Elevate.

The Tata Curvv was one of the only two contenders in the bestseller list to have a positive MoM growth. Like January 2025, it clocked over 3,000-unit sales and dispatches.

The Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and Skoda Kushaq rounded off the fifth, sixth and seventh podium places in the compact SUV bestseller list. All the three brands registered more than 1,000-unit sales for each of their SUVs, but had a negative MoM movement. The YoY market share of all three cars also went down by a considerable margin.

After the Tata Curvv, the MG Astor was the only car to have a positive MoM growth. However, compared to its average sales in the past 6 months, the sales in February 2025 fell by almost 3 times.

The Citroen Aircross and Citroen Basalt were the last two cars in the list with less than 50 unit sales each.

