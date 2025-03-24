Top 8 Cars Under Rs 25 Lakh That Come With A Feature Loaded Base Variant

From multiple screens inside to all-LED lighting setup, these cars have redefined what a base-spec variant used to be a few years back

It has been some time now that a lot of mass-market cars in the market have been featuring a lot of amenities that were once a part of luxury offerings. However, the base-spec variants of most cars were barebones with a lot of missing features, making buyers sceptical to own them. However, a lot of newer cars now come with a lot of amenities in their entry-level variants, while also maintaining the affordability quotient as before. Here are the cars that come with a feature-loaded base variant:

Honda Amaze

Base Variant Price V Rs 8.10 lakh

The Honda Amaze has a considerably pricier entry point than its rivals, a lot of which is because the Japanese carmaker has equipped it with a lot more features. The entry-level variant comes with steel wheels and features all-LED lighting and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. Inside, it features a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, an 8-inch touchscreen, manual AC and all-four power windows. It also gets paddle shifters with the CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission) option.

There is no compromise when it comes to safety. The Honda Amaze base model gets all the essentials such as 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, electronic stability control and rear parking sensors.

Kia Syros

Base Variant Price HTK Rs 9 lakh

On the outside the entry-level HTK variant of the Kia Syros gets basic amenities like halogen headlights and steel wheels with covers. It also gets flush door handles that alleviate the premiumness of the sub-4m SUV.

There are a lot of premium features inside, including a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a semi-digital driver’s display and 4-speaker sound system. Other equipment on offer include manual AC, power windows and steering mounted audio controls.

The safety suite is also loaded up with features like 6 airbags, Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rearview camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Base Variant Price MX1 Rs 12.99 lakh

Like the Kia Syros’ HTK variant, the Thar Roxx’s base-spec MX1 variant also gets the basics sorted with amenities including LED projector headlights and 18-inch steel wheels. Inside, while it gets fabric upholstery, it features a premium 10.25-inch touchscreen (without Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, though) and analogue dials with multi-info display. It is also equipped with manual AC, all four power windows, push-button start/stop and a comprehensive safety suite including 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control and 3-point seatbelts for all passengers.

MG Windsor EV

Base Variant Price Excite Rs 14 lakh

The Windsor EV is the most-recent offering by the carmaker and its base-spec Excite variant is equipped with premium features including an all-LED lighting setup, flush door handles, a 7-inch digital driver’s display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless connectivity.

Moreover, it also features a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat, auto AC with rear vents, 6 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors and all four disc brakes.

Tata Curvv EV

Base Variant Price Creative 45 Rs 17.49 lakh

Even though it is the base variant, the entry-level Curvv EV’s Creative variant gets all the amenities that you will need for your daily usage. This includes LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and flush-type door handles.

While you miss out on the more larger and nicer displays, it does get dual 7-inch screens inside for the driver and infotainment. Other highlights include fabric upholstery, a 6 speaker sound system, auto AC with rear vents, 6-way adjustable driver’s seat, and EV-specific features like vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) and vehicle-to-load (V2L) charging support.

Being a Tata, safety has also not been compromised with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic parking brake with auto hold and electronic stability control.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Base Variant Price Executive Rs 17.99 lakh

The Korean carmaker’s most affordable electric offering in India, the Hyundai Creta EV also gets a lot of premium features in its base variant. This includes dual 10.25-inch displays, a 6-speaker sound system and dual-zone auto AC. Moreover, it gets 6 airbags, rear wiper and washer, disc brakes on all wheels and rear parking camera with sensors.

It also features LED lights all around, 17-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels which make the Executive variant have a premium and upmarket appeal.

Mahindra BE 6

Base Variant Price Pack One Rs 18.90 lakh

The BE 6 is one of the most recent new-age SUVs and Mahindra has packed it with features to its brim in the base-spec Pack One variant. It gets all-LED headlights, dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for the instrumentation), 6 speakers and auto AC with rear vents. It is also equipped with tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel, cruise control and 2-step reclining rear seats. Its safety suite is also robust and it features 6 airbags, an electronic parking brake, disc brakes on all wheels and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Base Variant Price Pack One Rs 21.90 lakh

The Mahindra XEV 9e comes with all the features that are present in the BE 6 Pack One, but features a triple 12.3-inch display on the dashboard for the co-driver. In fact, this feature is not seen with any car in the sub-25 lakh price group. Rest of the features and the safety suite are similar to the BE 6’s base variant.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

