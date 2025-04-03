Hyundai Creta Electric Mid-spec Smart (O) Variant Explained In 10 Real-life Images

The Smart (O) variant comes with all-LED lights, a premium-looking cabin and is the only Creta Electric variant to feature both battery pack options

The Hyundai Creta Electric was launched at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in five variants: Executive, Smart, Smart (O), Premium and Excellence. Like the internal combustion engine (ICE) iteration of the Creta, all the variants are feature-loaded to its gills. We have gotten our hands on some images of the Creta Electric’s mid-spec Smart (O) variant and here is how it looks like:

Front

The Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O), like the fully-loaded Excellence variant, borrows a lot of design elements from the fossil-fuel-powered Creta and Creta N Line. It gets dual-pod multi-reflector LED headlights, connected LED DRLs and a blanked-off grille with a gloss black finish.

The front bumper features multiple air intake vents with Active Air Flaps (AAF) and a faux silver skid plate. Keen eyed viewers will also notice the presence of the charging flap on its nose.

Side

In profile, the Smart (O) variant of the Creta Electric gets 17-inch dual-tone aerodynamically designed alloy wheels, a matte black finish on the lower section of the body and a silver trim under the doors.

It also gets integrated roof rails finished in black, body-coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with turn indicators and body-coloured door handles.

Rear

At the rear, it gets a connected LED tail light design like its internal combustion engine (ICE) counterpart. It gets a rear wiper and washer and a roof-mounted spoiler too that make it look like a top-end variant.

The bumper features pixelated elements in gloss black colour and a silver skid plate like the front bumper. However, unlike the ICE-powered Creta, it gets a rugged black strip on the tailgate with reflector units on each end.

Also Read: Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Third Row Seating In India

Interior

Step inside the cabin of Creta Electric Smart (O), and you’ll be greeted with an interior design that is similar to its fossil-fuel-powered counterpart. What is different, however, is that the EV comes with a dual-tone gray and navy blue colour scheme.

The dashboard features a 3-spoke steering wheel with four dots (means H in morse code), a dual-screen setup and a gloss black surround on the AC vents.

The lower centre console comes with two cupholders, a rotary dial for selecting the terrain mode and an electronic parking brake. Notably, the drive selector stalk is placed behind the steering wheel.

The Smart (O) variant comes with a fabric seat upholstery in a dual-tone hue that matches the cabin theme. All seats, except the rear middle passenger, get adjustable headrests.

Only the fully-loaded Excellence variant gets a leatherette seat upholstery.

Features And Safety

The Smart (O) variant is the most affordable variant in the EV’s lineup to feature a panoramic sunroof. Other features include dual 10.25-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for infotainment), a 6-speaker sound system, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents and a 6-way powered driver’s seat. However, if you want your Creta Electric with more premium features such as Bose sound system and powered front seats with ventilation, you’ll have to opt for the higher variants.

In terms of safety, the Smart (O) trim gets 6 airbags (as standard), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake and a rear parking camera with sensors. It does not get a 360-degree camera, front parking sensors or a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite, which are limited to the higher-spec variants.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor Specifications

The Creta Electric’s Smart (O) variant is the only variant to come with two battery pack options, the detailed specifications of which are as follows:

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. Of Electric Motor 1 1 Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 200 Nm 200 Nm ARAI-claimed Range 390 km 473 km Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive Front-wheel-drive

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Creta Electric Smart (O) variant is priced from Rs 19.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh. Customers can opt for a dual-tone exterior theme at an additional cost of Rs 15,000. Other variants of the Creta Electric are priced between Rs 17.99 lakh and Rs 23.50 lakh. It rivals the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, and MG ZS EV. It will also lock horns with the upcoming Maruti e Vitara when it is launched in India.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Image Credits: Vipraajesh (AitoTrend Tamil)

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.