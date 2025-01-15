All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register
English | हिंदी

Be Ready To Wait Up To 3 Months To Take A Premium Hatchback Home This January

Published On Jan 15, 2025 02:01 PM By Yashika for Maruti Baleno

  • 4.2K Views
  • Write a comment

Maruti’s premium hatchback has the least waiting period while as compared to others on the list

Premium hatchback waiting period

If you are in the market to get a premium hatchback, you might encounter extended waiting times, especially if you are looking for a Hyundai or Toyota model. On the other hand, Maruti’s hatchback commands the least waiting period as it is readily available in more than 10 cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium hatchbacks in the top 20 cities of India in January 2025:

City

Maruti Baleno

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz Racer

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 N Line

Toyota Glanza

 

New Delhi

0.5-1 month

1.5 months

1.5-2 months

1 month

2 months

3 months

Bengaluru

No waiting

0.5-1 month

1 month

0.5-1 month

2 months

2 months

Mumbai

No waiting

1 month

2 months

1 month

2 months

1 month

Hyderabad

No waiting

1 month

1 month

1 Month

2 months

2 months

Pune

No waiting

1 month

1 month

2-3 months

2.5-3 months

1 month

Chennai

No waiting

1 month

1 month

2 months

1 month

1.5 months

Jaipur

No waiting

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

2 months

3 months

Ahmedabad

No waiting

1 month

1 month

0.5-1 month

2 months

3 months

Gurugram

No waiting

1 month

1.5 months

1 month

1.5 months

2 months

Lucknow

1 month

1 month

2 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

Kolkata

0.5-1 month

1 month

1 month

1 months

1 month

2 months

Thane

No waiting

1-1.5 months

1-1.5 months

1-2 months

1-2 months

2 months

Surat

No waiting

1.5 months

1.5 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

Ghaziabad

0.5 month

1.5 months

1.5 months

2 months

1.5 months

2 months

Chandigarh

1 week

1 month

1-2 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

Coimbatore

No waiting

2 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

2-3 months

Patna

1 month

1 month

2 months

1 month

1 month

2 months

Faridabad

1 month

1 month

1-1.5 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

Indore

1-1.5 months

2 months

2 months

2 months

1.5 months

2 months

Noida

No waiting

1-2 months

1-2 months

1 month

2 months

2 months

Key Takeaways

Maruti Baleno

  • Those who are looking for the Maruti Baleno can get it without any waiting in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida in January. However, buyers in Indore might have to wait up to 1.5 months to get their premium hatchback home. 

  • Tata’s premium hatchbacks, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this month. That said, if you reside in Coimbatore and Indore you might have to wait up to 2 months to get your car delivered.

Hyundai i20

  • Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5-2 months respectively. In Pune, buyers might have to wait up to 3 months to get their cars delivered. However, buyers of the Hyundai i20 in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad can get it in half a month.

Toyota Glanza

  • The Toyota Glanza is experiencing an average waiting period of around 2 months. Customers living in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore might have to wait up to 3 months to get their premium hatchback home. While the least waiting time is 1 month in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Hatchback Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Be Ready To Wait Up To 3 Months To Take A Premium Hatchback Home This January
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience