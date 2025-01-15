Be Ready To Wait Up To 3 Months To Take A Premium Hatchback Home This January

Maruti’s premium hatchback has the least waiting period while as compared to others on the list

If you are in the market to get a premium hatchback, you might encounter extended waiting times, especially if you are looking for a Hyundai or Toyota model. On the other hand, Maruti’s hatchback commands the least waiting period as it is readily available in more than 10 cities. We have detailed the waiting period for premium hatchbacks in the top 20 cities of India in January 2025:

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi 0.5-1 month 1.5 months 1.5-2 months 1 month 2 months 3 months Bengaluru No waiting 0.5-1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 2 months 2 months Mumbai No waiting 1 month 2 months 1 month 2 months 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 Month 2 months 2 months Pune No waiting 1 month 1 month 2-3 months 2.5-3 months 1 month Chennai No waiting 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 1.5 months Jaipur No waiting 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 2 months 3 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 2 months 3 months Gurugram No waiting 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 1.5 months 2 months Lucknow 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months Kolkata 0.5-1 month 1 month 1 month 1 months 1 month 2 months Thane No waiting 1-1.5 months 1-1.5 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 2 months Surat No waiting 1.5 months 1.5 months 1 month 2 months 2 months Ghaziabad 0.5 month 1.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 1.5 months 2 months Chandigarh 1 week 1 month 1-2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months Coimbatore No waiting 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months 2-3 months Patna 1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 month 2 months Faridabad 1 month 1 month 1-1.5 months 1 month 2 months 2 months Indore 1-1.5 months 2 months 2 months 2 months 1.5 months 2 months Noida No waiting 1-2 months 1-2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months

Key Takeaways

Those who are looking for the Maruti Baleno can get it without any waiting in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Noida in January. However, buyers in Indore might have to wait up to 1.5 months to get their premium hatchback home.

Tata’s premium hatchbacks, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this month. That said, if you reside in Coimbatore and Indore you might have to wait up to 2 months to get your car delivered.

Both Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are witnessing an average waiting period of around 1.5-2 months respectively. In Pune, buyers might have to wait up to 3 months to get their cars delivered. However, buyers of the Hyundai i20 in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad can get it in half a month.

The Toyota Glanza is experiencing an average waiting period of around 2 months. Customers living in Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Coimbatore might have to wait up to 3 months to get their premium hatchback home. While the least waiting time is 1 month in cities like Mumbai and Pune.

Disclaimer: The waiting period may vary depending on factors such as the city/state, and variant, engine option, or colour you choose. For specific details, it is recommended to contact your nearest dealership.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.