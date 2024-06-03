Modified On Jun 03, 2024 04:35 PM By Samarth for Maruti Alto K10

This price drop has also brought down the prices of the recently launched new-gen Swift automatic models.

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction for the AMT variants of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, making them more affordable by Rs 5,000 each. Here is the list of AMT variants available for each model:

Model Variant Alto K10 Vxi AMT Vxi Plus AMT S-Presso Vxi Opt AMT Vxi Plus Opt AMT Celerio Vxi AMT Zxi AMT Zxi Plus AMT Wagon R Vxi 1-litre AMT Zxi 1.2-litre AMT Zxi Plus 1.2-litre AMT Zxi Plus 1.2-litre DT AMT Swift Vxi AMT Vxi Opt AMT Zxi AMT Zxi Plus AMT Zxi Plus DT AMT Dzire Vxi AMT Zxi AMT Zxi Plus AMT Baleno Delta AMT Zeta AMT Alpha AMT Fronx Delta 1.2-litre AMT Delta Plus 1.2-litre AMT Delta Plus Opt 1.2-litre AMT Ignis Delta AMT Zeta AMT Alpha AMT

Powertrain on offer

The Alto K10, Maruti’s most affordable hatchback, is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine, same as the one offered in other hatchbacks like the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R. That said, the Wagon R is also available with a larger 1.2-litre engine option.

The automatic transmission variants of the recently launched new-gen Swift, powered by the new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, has also received a price reduction.

Other models that received the price reduction include the Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis, all equipped with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Fronx is available with two engine options, a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine from the Baleno.

Price

The Alto K10 starts from Rs 3.99 lakh. Other hatchbacks, such as the S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio start at Rs 4.26 lakh, Rs 5.54 lakh, and Rs 5.36 lakh, respectively. Prices for Maruti’s sub-compact sedan, the Dzire, start at Rs 6.57 lakh, while that of the premium hatchback, Baleno, starts from Rs 6.66 lakh. And finally, the Fronx subcompact crossover is priced from Rs 7.52 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

