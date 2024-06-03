English | हिंदी

Maruti Slashes Prices Of AMT Variants Of Some Models

Modified On Jun 03, 2024 04:35 PM By Samarth for Maruti Alto K10

This price drop has also brought down the prices of the recently launched new-gen Swift automatic models.

Maruti Suzuki AMT Cars Prices cut by Rs 5000

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction for the AMT variants of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, making them more affordable by Rs 5,000 each. Here is the list of AMT variants available for each model:

Model

Variant

Alto K10

Vxi AMT

Vxi Plus AMT

S-Presso

Vxi Opt AMT

Vxi Plus Opt AMT

Celerio

Vxi AMT

Zxi AMT

Zxi Plus AMT

Wagon R

Vxi 1-litre AMT

Zxi 1.2-litre AMT

Zxi Plus 1.2-litre AMT

Zxi Plus 1.2-litre DT AMT 

Swift

Vxi AMT

Vxi Opt AMT

Zxi AMT

Zxi Plus AMT

Zxi Plus DT AMT 

Dzire

Vxi AMT

Zxi AMT

Zxi Plus AMT

Baleno

Delta AMT

Zeta AMT

Alpha AMT

Fronx

Delta 1.2-litre AMT

Delta Plus 1.2-litre AMT

Delta Plus Opt 1.2-litre AMT

Ignis

Delta AMT

Zeta AMT

Alpha AMT

Powertrain on offer

The Alto K10, Maruti’s most affordable hatchback, is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine, same as the one offered in other hatchbacks like the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R. That said, the Wagon R is also available with a larger 1.2-litre engine option. 

2024 Maruti Swift

The automatic transmission variants of the recently launched new-gen Swift, powered by the new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, has also received a price reduction.

Other models that received the price reduction include the Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis, all equipped with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Fronx is available with two engine options, a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine from the Baleno.

Price 

The Alto K10 starts from Rs 3.99 lakh. Other hatchbacks, such as the S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio start at Rs 4.26 lakh, Rs 5.54 lakh, and Rs 5.36 lakh, respectively. Prices for Maruti’s sub-compact sedan, the Dzire, start at Rs 6.57 lakh, while that of the premium hatchback, Baleno, starts from Rs 6.66 lakh. And finally, the Fronx subcompact crossover is priced from Rs 7.52 lakh. 

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

S
Published by
Samarth
