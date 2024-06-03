Maruti Slashes Prices Of AMT Variants Of Some Models
This price drop has also brought down the prices of the recently launched new-gen Swift automatic models.
Maruti Suzuki has announced a price reduction for the AMT variants of the Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, making them more affordable by Rs 5,000 each. Here is the list of AMT variants available for each model:
|
Model
|
Variant
|
Alto K10
|
Vxi AMT
|
Vxi Plus AMT
|
S-Presso
|
Vxi Opt AMT
|
Vxi Plus Opt AMT
|
Celerio
|
Vxi AMT
|
Zxi AMT
|
Zxi Plus AMT
|
Wagon R
|
Vxi 1-litre AMT
|
Zxi 1.2-litre AMT
|
Zxi Plus 1.2-litre AMT
|
Zxi Plus 1.2-litre DT AMT
|
Swift
|
Vxi AMT
|
Vxi Opt AMT
|
Zxi AMT
|
Zxi Plus AMT
|
Zxi Plus DT AMT
|
Dzire
|
Vxi AMT
|
Zxi AMT
|
Zxi Plus AMT
|
Baleno
|
Delta AMT
|
Zeta AMT
|
Alpha AMT
|
Fronx
|
Delta 1.2-litre AMT
|
Delta Plus 1.2-litre AMT
|
Delta Plus Opt 1.2-litre AMT
|
Ignis
|
Delta AMT
|
Zeta AMT
|
Alpha AMT
Powertrain on offer
The Alto K10, Maruti’s most affordable hatchback, is powered by a 1-litre naturally aspirated engine, same as the one offered in other hatchbacks like the S-Presso, Celerio, and Wagon R. That said, the Wagon R is also available with a larger 1.2-litre engine option.
The automatic transmission variants of the recently launched new-gen Swift, powered by the new 1.2-litre Z-Series engine, has also received a price reduction.
Other models that received the price reduction include the Dzire, Baleno, and Ignis, all equipped with the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. The Fronx is available with two engine options, a 1-litre turbo petrol and a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine from the Baleno.
Price
The Alto K10 starts from Rs 3.99 lakh. Other hatchbacks, such as the S-Presso, Wagon R, and Celerio start at Rs 4.26 lakh, Rs 5.54 lakh, and Rs 5.36 lakh, respectively. Prices for Maruti’s sub-compact sedan, the Dzire, start at Rs 6.57 lakh, while that of the premium hatchback, Baleno, starts from Rs 6.66 lakh. And finally, the Fronx subcompact crossover is priced from Rs 7.52 lakh.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
