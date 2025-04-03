Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With Third Row Seating In India

From Maruti Eeco to Mahindra Scorpio N, all the cars here are priced below Rs 15 lakh and have seating options varying from 6 to 9 seats

As MPVs and SUVs are becoming more popular in India, carmakers are offering more than 2 rows of seating for added flexibility. Customers buying these cars can use the third row for accommodating more people or fold it down and use it as a big boot. So without further ado, here are the top 10 models that are priced below Rs 15 lakh that get a third row seating in India.

Maruti Eeco

Price: Rs 5.73 lakh

The Maruti Eeco is the carmaker’s most-affordable offering that offers 3 rows of seating. It gets both 5- and 7-seater layouts, the latter of which is available in a single variant that does not get an air conditioner or a CNG option. Both these amenities are available in the 5-seater variants.The 7-seater Eeco is powered by a 81 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a claimed fuel efficiency of 19.71 kmpl. In terms of features, it is equipped with a semi-digital instrument cluster with a monotone multi information display (MID), sliding driver’s seat, a heater, 2 airbags, ABS with EBD and seatbelts for all occupants.

Renault Triber

Price: Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8.97 lakh

The Renault Triber is available in four broad trims: RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ, all of which are available in a 7-seater configuration. However, it can be used as a 5-seater too by folding the rear row, which increases the boot space from 84 litres to 625 litres. Not only that, the Renault Triber also comes with a flexi-seating option for the second and third row, meaning you can carry a mix of luggage and occupants.

It is powered by a 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 72 PS and 96 Nm. In terms of amenities, it gets an 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, 6-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger and a manual AC with rear vents. The safety suite includes up to 4 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a hill start assist.

Maruti Ertiga

Price: Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh

One of the bestsellers of Maruti Suzuki, the Maruti Ertiga comes with 7 seats as standard across its four broad variants: LXi, VXi ZXi and ZXi Plus. It gets a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 103 PS and 139 Nm and is mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic option. It also gets a CNG option in the VXi and ZXi variants, which have a reduced output of 89 PS and 121 Nm. It is equipped with features including a 7-inch touchscreen, an analogue instrument cluster with a coloured MID, a 6-speaker Arkamys tuned sound system and cruise control. Safety features include up to 4 airbags, a rear parking camera with sensors, a TPMS and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Mahindra Bolero

Price: Rs 9.79 lakh to Rs 10.91 lakh

The Mahindra Bolero is the first SUV in this list and it is offered by the carmaker in three variants: B4, B6 and B6 (O), all of which get 7 seats. Notably, it gets a bench seat in the middle row and the last row gets side-facing jump seats. It is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 76 PS and 210 Nm. It has a basic feature suite with amenities including a manual AC with heater, a single-din music system with USB, AUX and Bluetooth, a semi-digital driver’s display, power windows and a 12V charging socket. The safety suite includes dual airbags and reverse parking sensors.

Mahindra Bolero Neo / Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price: Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 12.15 lakh (Bolero Neo) / Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (Bolero Neo Plus)

The more premium iteration of the Bolero nameplate, the Mahindra Bolero Neo, also gets a similar seating layout as the Bolero, with side facing jump seats in the rear. It is available with a more powerful 1.5-litre diesel engine that produces 100 PS and 260 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual gearbox. It gets a better feature suite than the Bolero with a 9-inch touchscreen (without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID), 6 speakers and manual AC with vents for the 2nd row passengers. The safety suite, however, is similar with 2 airbags and reverse parking sensors.

That said, a 9-seater iteration of the Bolero Neo , called the Bolero Neo Plus, is also available with an increased wheelbase and two side-facing seats on either side. It has an identical feature and safety suite as the 7-seater versions. The main difference, though, is the fact that it’s available with a more powerful 120 PS 2.2-litre diesel engine.

Kia Carens

Price: Rs 10.60 lakh to Rs 19.70 lakh

The Kia Carens is the most-affordable MPV from the Korean manufacturer that is offered in both 6- and 7-seater options. It gets a choice between a 115 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 160 PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 116 PS 1.5-litre diesel engine option. In terms of amenities, it is equipped with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for the instrumentation and another for the infotainment), an 8-speaker Bose sound system, a single-pane sunroof, auto AC and a wireless phone charger. Its safety net includes 6 airbags (as standard), a dual-camera dashcam and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Do note that if you’re considering the Carens, we would advise you to wait for sometime as a heavily updated model is on its way soon.

Maruti XL6

Price: Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.87 lakh

Based on the Maruti Ertiga, the Maruti XL6 is a 6-seater MPV that features the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Ertiga (103 PS and 139 Nm) with both manual and automatic options. It gets the same features and safety suite with the only difference being the number of seats and an all-black cabin with silver accents. The exterior design of the XL6 is more rugged and SUV-like when compared to the Ertiga, especially because of the sleek LED headlights and a black cladding that runs across the length of the body.

Citroen Aircross

Price: Rs 12.46 lakh to Rs 14.55 lakh

The Citroen Aircross is offered with both 5- and 7-seater options, with prices of the latter starting from Rs 12.46 lakh. It comes with a choice between a 82 PS 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine or a 110 PS 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, both of which are offered with either a manual option, with the more powerful engine also getting an automatic gearbox option. The 5-seater variants come with a boot space of 444 litres, which reduces to 44 litres in the 5+2 seater trims. In terms of amenities, it is equipped with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, auto AC with rear vents and a wireless phone charger. Its safety net is equipped with 6 airbags (as standard), electronic stability control and a rearview camera with sensors.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic

Price: Rs 13.62 lakh to Rs 17.50 lakh

The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is essentially the 2nd-generation model under the Scorpio nameplate that has a boxy and charming design. It comes in two variants – S and S11 – which can be had either as a 9-seater (S only) or a 7-seater. The Scorpio Classic is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine that produces 132 PS and 300 Nm and is mated with a 6-speed manual gearbox. In terms of amenities the Scorpio Classic gets bases covered including a 9-inch touchscreen (without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto), an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display, auto AC with rear vents as well as rear wiper and washer. In terms of safety, it is equipped with dual airbags and rear parking camera with sensors.

Mahindra Scorpio N

Price: Rs 14 lakh to Rs 24.90 lakh

The more modern offering under the Scorpio nameplate, the Mahindra Scorpio N, comes with either 6 or 7 seats. It gets a choice between a 203 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 175 PS 2.2-litre diesel unit (with the lower variants getting a lower tune of 132 PS), both having an option between a manual or an automatic gearbox. It comes with an 8-inch touchscreen, analogue dials with a 7-inch multi-info display, dual-zone auto AC with rear vents, ventilated front seats, 12-speaker Sony sound system, a single-pane sunroof and a wireless phone charger. Its safety net comprises up to 6 airbags, TPMS and a rear parking camera with sensors.

Which 7-seater car will you choose from this list and why? Tell us in the comments below.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

