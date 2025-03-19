Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025

This is the second time the carmaker has hiked the prices of its offering in 2025 following the first round in January

Tata Motors has announced another price hike for its passenger vehicles in 2025 that will come into effect from April this year. The hike will encompass the entire portfolio of the Indian carmaker, including the EV offerings. This is the second price increase within 3 months by Tata Motors, the first one being in January 2025. Although no specific numbers were provided, the carmaker did state the reason for the hike.

Reason For Price Hike

Due to a rise in input costs, Tata Motors has decided to pass on a certain margin of the rising costs to the customers in the form of a price hike. The Indian carmaker also mentioned that the price hike will be dependent on the model and variant purchased. Tata is also not the only company taking this step, as recently, Maruti and Kia also announced an imminent price hike for most models in their Indian portfolio which will be applicable from April 2025.

Existing Price Range Of Tata Cars

Model Price Range Curvv Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh Altroz Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh Tiago Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh Tiago EV Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh Tigor Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh Tigor EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh Punch Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh Punch EV Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh Nexon Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh Nexon EV Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh Harrier Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh Safari Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.25 lakh

Tata’s Future Plans

Tata is planning to bring multiple models this year, such as an EV version of the Harrier and even the return of the ‘Sierra’ moniker in both ICE and EV avatars. The carmaker is also expected to launch the facelift iterations of some existing models, such as the Punch, Tiago and Tigor sometime later this year.

