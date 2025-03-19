Tata Cars To Get Dearer From April 2025
Modified On Mar 19, 2025 02:58 PM By Kartik for Tata Harrier
This is the second time the carmaker has hiked the prices of its offering in 2025 following the first round in January
Tata Motors has announced another price hike for its passenger vehicles in 2025 that will come into effect from April this year. The hike will encompass the entire portfolio of the Indian carmaker, including the EV offerings. This is the second price increase within 3 months by Tata Motors, the first one being in January 2025. Although no specific numbers were provided, the carmaker did state the reason for the hike.
Reason For Price Hike
Due to a rise in input costs, Tata Motors has decided to pass on a certain margin of the rising costs to the customers in the form of a price hike. The Indian carmaker also mentioned that the price hike will be dependent on the model and variant purchased. Tata is also not the only company taking this step, as recently, Maruti and Kia also announced an imminent price hike for most models in their Indian portfolio which will be applicable from April 2025.
Existing Price Range Of Tata Cars
|
Model
|
Price Range
|
Curvv
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh
|
Curvv EV
|
Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
|
Altroz
|
Rs 6.65 lakh to Rs 11.30 lakh
|
Tiago
|
Rs 5 lakh to Rs 8.75 lakh
|
Tiago EV
|
Rs 8 lakh to Rs 11.14 lakh
|
Tigor
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Tigor EV
|
Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 13.75 lakh
|
Punch
|
Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.32 lakh
|
Punch EV
|
Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.44 lakh
|
Nexon
|
Rs 8.89 lakh to Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Nexon EV
|
Rs 12.49 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh
|
Harrier
|
Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh
|
Safari
|
Rs 15.50 lakh to Rs 27.25 lakh
Tata’s Future Plans
Tata is planning to bring multiple models this year, such as an EV version of the Harrier and even the return of the ‘Sierra’ moniker in both ICE and EV avatars. The carmaker is also expected to launch the facelift iterations of some existing models, such as the Punch, Tiago and Tigor sometime later this year.
