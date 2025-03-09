Tata Harrier EV Showcased Ahead Of Launch: 5 Things You Need To Know

Apart from the electric powertrain and design changes, the biggest reveal for the Harrier EV is the new multi-link rear suspension for better ride and handling

Tata Motors has showcased the production-spec Tata Harrier EV once again, ahead of its expected launch in the near future. The all-electric Tata Harrier EV might look similar to its ICE counterpart, but there are big changes underneath the skin. So, without further ado, here are 5 things you need to know about this upcoming midsize electric SUV:

Tata Harrier EV: Design

The Harrier EV, like any other shared Tata EV and ICE product, gets minor design differences to set it apart from the standard car.

Up front, there is a new blanked-off grille, and the bumper has been redesigned with vertical slats similar to the one found in the Tata Curvv EV. Elements such as the connected LED DRLs with welcome and goodbye animations and the LED headlights have been retained.

In profile, the obvious highlight is the inclusion of redesigned alloy wheels with aero-specific covers. Keen-eyed viewers will also notice that the front doors now boast a “.ev” badge instead of the “HARRIER” badge found in the ICE model.

At the rear, it continues to get the chic-looking connected LED taillamps, which get the welcome and goodbye functionality. Rounding off the overall design is the tweaked rear bumper, which gets the similar vertical slat treatment found in the front.

Tata Harrier EV: Interior

Step inside the Tata Harrier EV, and you’ll notice that things are more or less similar to the standard car, which ain’t a bad thing in our opinion. It still looks modern with elements like the dual displays and the four-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo. However, the Harrier EV’s cabin is finished in a grey and white colour scheme, which looks premium.

Tata Harrier EV: Features Onboard

The Tata Harrier EV, like any other Tata car, comes loaded to the brim with features. You get everything offered with the standard car such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with ventilation, multi-colour ambient lighting, and a 10-speaker JBL sound system with subwoofer.

In addition to that, the Harrier EV also gets some bespoke features such as a summon mode, where you can move the vehicle forward and backward using the keyfob. It also comes with EV-specific features such as vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-charge (V2C).

Passenger safety is taken care of by 7 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto hold, electronic stability control and tyre pressure monitoring system. The Harrier EV also comes with Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Tata Harrier EV: Powertrain Options

The Tata Harrier is based on the carmaker’s dedicated “Acti.ev” platform. During Auto Expo 2025, the carmaker confirmed that it will boast all-wheel drive capabilities and will have a claimed range of over 500 km.

Another big update for the Tata Harrier EV is that it boasts a multi-link rear suspension, which should help in improving ride and handling characteristics. The standard Tata Harrier, for reference, gets a torsion beam rear suspension.

Tata Harrier EV: Expected Price And Rivals

We expect the Tata Harrier EV to be priced from around Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the Mahindra XEV 9e and BYD Atto 3.

