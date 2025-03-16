All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Bringing A Premium Hatchback Home Will Take Up To 3 Months This March

    Published On Mar 16, 2025 10:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

    • 321 Views
    • Write a comment

    From the six models listed in the table below, it is only the Maruti Baleno that is readily available in many top cities

    Premium hatchbacks waiting period in March 2025

    Although hatchbacks, as a bodystyle, have taken a beating in sales because of the rising popularity of SUVs, the premium hatchback segment still remains one of the most-preferred spaces by new car buyers today. Given the six models in the segment, including the popular Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz, we take a look at the waiting period of each model for March 2025:

    City

    Maruti Baleno

    Tata Altroz

    Tata Altroz Racer

    Hyundai i20

    Hyundai i20 N Line

    Toyota Glanza

    New Delhi

    0.5-1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    1 month

    3 months

    Bengaluru

    No waiting

    1 month

    1.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    Mumbai

    No waiting

    1 month

    2 months

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    1 month

    Hyderabad

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    Pune

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    1.5 months

    1 month

    Chennai

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    0.5-1 month

    0.5-1 month

    1.5 months

    Jaipur

    No waiting

    1.5 months

    1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    3 months

    Ahmedabad

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    3 months

    Gurugram

    No waiting

    1 month

    1-2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    Lucknow

    1 month

    1.5 months

    1.5-2 months

    0.5 months

    0.5 months

    2 months

    Kolkata

    0.5-1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    Thane

    No waiting

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    Surat

    No waiting

    1.5 months

    1-2 months

    0.5-1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    Ghaziabad

    0.5 months

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    Chandigarh

    1 week

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    Coimbatore

    No waiting

    2 months

    2 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2-3 months

    Patna

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    1-2 months

    1-2 months

    2 months

    Faridabad

    1 month

    1 month

    1 month

    0.5-1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    Indore

    1-1.5 months

    1 month

    1-1.5 months

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    Noida

    No waiting

    1 month

    2 months

    1 month

    2 months

    2 months

    Also See: Tata Sierra Spied Testing Again, Exterior Design Seen In Detail

    Takeaways

    Maruti Baleno

    • If you are looking to buy the Maruti Baleno, you can get it home without any waiting in over 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida in March. That said, buyers in Indore might have to wait up to 1.5 months to drive the premium hatchback home.

    Tata Altroz
    Tata Altroz Racer

    • Tata’s premium hatchbacks, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this month. For those located in some cities such as Coimbatore and Chandigarh might have to wait for up to two months to have the car delivered.

    • Both the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are enduring an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. The maximum waiting time for both the i20 and i20 N Line is two months in some cities.

    Toyota Glanza

    • The Toyota Glanza is experiencing an average waiting period of around two months, with the maximum waiting time stretching up to three months in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur and Coimbatore.

    Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Bringing A Premium Hatchback Home Will Take Up To 3 Months This March
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience