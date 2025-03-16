Bringing A Premium Hatchback Home Will Take Up To 3 Months This March

From the six models listed in the table below, it is only the Maruti Baleno that is readily available in many top cities

Although hatchbacks, as a bodystyle, have taken a beating in sales because of the rising popularity of SUVs, the premium hatchback segment still remains one of the most-preferred spaces by new car buyers today. Given the six models in the segment, including the popular Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz, we take a look at the waiting period of each model for March 2025:

City Maruti Baleno Tata Altroz Tata Altroz Racer Hyundai i20 Hyundai i20 N Line Toyota Glanza New Delhi 0.5-1 month 1 month 2 months 1 month 1 month 3 months Bengaluru No waiting 1 month 1.5 months 1 month 1 month 2 months Mumbai No waiting 1 month 2 months 1-2 months 1-2 months 1 month Hyderabad No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months Pune No waiting 1 month 1 month 2 months 1.5 months 1 month Chennai No waiting 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5-1 month 1.5 months Jaipur No waiting 1.5 months 1.5 months 2 months 1 month 3 months Ahmedabad No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 3 months Gurugram No waiting 1 month 1-2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months Lucknow 1 month 1.5 months 1.5-2 months 0.5 months 0.5 months 2 months Kolkata 0.5-1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months Thane No waiting 1 month 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months Surat No waiting 1.5 months 1-2 months 0.5-1 month 2 months 2 months Ghaziabad 0.5 months 1 month 1 month 1 month 2 months 2 months Chandigarh 1 week 1 month 2 months 2 months 2 months 2 months Coimbatore No waiting 2 months 2 months 2 months 1 month 2-3 months Patna 1 month 1 month 1 month 1-2 months 1-2 months 2 months Faridabad 1 month 1 month 1 month 0.5-1 month 2 months 2 months Indore 1-1.5 months 1 month 1-1.5 months 2 months 1 month 2 months Noida No waiting 1 month 2 months 1 month 2 months 2 months

Also See: Tata Sierra Spied Testing Again, Exterior Design Seen In Detail

Takeaways

If you are looking to buy the Maruti Baleno, you can get it home without any waiting in over 10 cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Noida in March. That said, buyers in Indore might have to wait up to 1.5 months to drive the premium hatchback home.

Tata’s premium hatchbacks, the Altroz and Altroz Racer, are witnessing an average waiting time of almost 1.5 months this month. For those located in some cities such as Coimbatore and Chandigarh might have to wait for up to two months to have the car delivered.

Both the Hyundai i20 and i20 N Line are enduring an average waiting period of around 1.5 months. The maximum waiting time for both the i20 and i20 N Line is two months in some cities.

The Toyota Glanza is experiencing an average waiting period of around two months, with the maximum waiting time stretching up to three months in cities like New Delhi, Jaipur and Coimbatore.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.