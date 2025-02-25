Top 10 Most Affordable Cars With A 360-Degree Camera

While the list is populated by multiple carmakers, Maruti dominates this list with half of the offerings belonging to the Indian carmakers portfolio

The Indian automobile market has been ever-expanding with more and more cars launching ever so often. In a crowded market such as ours, companies need to make their offering more exciting for the end user. They do so by adding new features across the board, one such feature being a 360-degree camera. While it is standard across high-end cars, some affordable cars also get this convenient safety feature.If you are interested in this feature and would not like to shell out too much, here is a list of the top 10 most affordable cars that get a 360-degree camera.

Tata Tigor

Price: Rs 8.50 lakh

Variant: XZ Plus Lux

Tata Tigor recently received a model year 2025 update, which added a 360-degree camera among other additions to the sedan. The top-spec XZ Plus Lux gets this feature and has a starting price of Rs 8.50 lakh, making it the most affordable car with a 360-degree camera.

Nissan Magnite

Price: Rs 8.90 lakh

Variant: Tekna

The Nissan Magnite was the first sub-4m SUV that came with a 360-degree camera. The Tekna top variant, which comes with this safety feature, costs Rs 8.90 lakh. The Magnite has had this feature since its launch in 2020.

Tata Altroz / Tata Altroz Racer

Price: Rs 9 lakh/ Rs 10.50 lakh

Variant: XZ Lux/R2

When Tata released the Altroz Racer edition, it fitted the car with new features, some of which got trickled down to the standard Altroz, one being a 360-degree camera. This feature can be had for Rs 9 lakh with the standard Altroz and Rs 10.50 lakh with the Racer edition.

Maruti Baleno / Toyota Glanza

Price: 9.82 lakh/ 9.92 lakh

Variant: Alpha/V

The Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza received the 360-degree camera with their midlife update back in 2022. The safety feature is present on the top trim for both models and is priced at Rs 9.82 lakh for the Glanza and Rs 9.92 lakh for the Baleno. The Toyota Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Maruti Baleno.

Maruti Dzire

Price: Rs 9.69 lakh

Variant: ZXI Plus

The Maruti Dzire, which received a new generation update in November last year, got a plethora of new features, including a 360-degree camera. This feature is available from the ZXI Plus variant, which costs Rs 9.69 lakh. Dzire was the first car by Maruti that received a 5-star rating from the Global NCAP.

Tata Nexon

Price: 11 lakh onwards

Variant: Creative

The Tata Nexon received the 360-degree camera with its 2023 facelift on its Creative variant. The starting price to get this feature is Rs 11 lakh and goes up to Rs 15.60 lakh. The Tata Nexon was the first Indian car to get a five-star safety rating in Global NCAP.

Toyota Taisor / Maruti Fronx

Price: Rs 11.48 lakh

Variant: V/ Alpha

The Maruti Fronx and Toyota Taisor both get a 360-degree camera at the same price of Rs 11.48 lakh. The feature is only present on top trims for both cars, Alpha for Fronx and V for Taisor. The Taisor is a rebadged version of the Fronx and came out a year after the launch of the Indian carmaker.

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price: Rs 12.44 lakh

Variant AX5 Luxury

The Mahindra XUV 3XO received a 360-degree camera in April 2024, where it received other features and a new name. The above-stated feature is available from the AX5 Luxury variant and above and is available with a starting price of Rs 12.44 lakh. This variant also features an Advanced Driver Assistance System.

Maruti Brezza

Price: Rs 12.58 lakh

Variant: ZXI Plus

A 360-degree camera was added to the Maruti Brezza in its second-generation avatar in 2022. It is only available with the top-spec ZXI Plus variant, which is priced at Rs 12.58 lakh. Brezza recently received a new minor update, which made 6 airbags as standard across all its variants.

Maruti XL6

Price: 12.71 onwards

Variant: Alpha

The Maruti XL6 received the 360-camera safety feature with its 2022 facelift, which added some other features as well. The safety feature comes with the mid-spec Alpha variant and is priced at Rs 12.71 lakh, making the XL6 the most affordable MPV with this feature.

Do you think a 360-degree camera should be available on lower variants as well? Let us know in the comments.

