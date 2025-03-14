Holi 2025 Special: These Are The Best Colours On Cars Launched In FY 2024-25

On this prosperous occasion of Holi, we take a look at the cars that filled our roads with colours in FY 2024-25

A lot of new and exciting cars were launched in the financial year 2024-25. However, looking beyond the specification sheets, these cars have added a splash of fresh colours on our roads by offering some vibrant hues that are beyond the regular blacks or whites. So, on the occasion of Holi, the festival of colours, let us take a look at the best colours that are available at the top 10 cars launched this financial year:

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Colour Option Available In Tango Red All variants

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been one of the most exciting launches this financial year which takes the boxy design of the original 3-door Thar to the next level by modernising it for improved practicality. The design is further accentuated by the wide array of colour options available with the SUV, one of which includes the Tango Red colour. This paint option makes the 5-door SUV look sportier and gives a contrasting look to the rugged black exterior elements.

Mahindra BE 6

Colour Option Available In Desert Myst-Satin All variants

The Mahindra BE 6 is one of the most radically designed EVs that saw the light of the day in November 2024. It has a lot of colour options, some of which are not available on other offerings by the carmaker, including the new Firestorm Orange and Desert Myst, the latter of which, we feel, looks the best. One of the many reasons for this could be because the Desert Myst shade gives a premium appeal to the otherwise sporty car, making it feel like a supercar on roads.

Tata Curvv

Colour Option Available In Nitro Crimson From mid-spec Creative variant

The Tata Curvv , when it was showcased as an internal combustion engine (ICE) concept at the Auto Expo 2023, was showcased in the Nitro Crimson hue, which was not offered when the SUV-coupe was launched in 2024. However, the Curvv recently received an update that added the colour in the car’s array. This colour enhances the contemporary design of the Tata offering and gives an upmarket look to it by highlighting its curves. However, do note that the Smart, Pure Plus and Pure Plus S variants do not get this hue.

Maruti Dzire

Colour Option Available In Gallant Red All variants

The Maruti Dzire, currently in its fourth-generation avatar, receives a fresh design that differentiates it from its Maruti Swift sibling. While all the colour options of the previous generation model have been carried over in the current-spec Dzire. However, it continues to look the best in Gallant Red colour that makes it stand out from the other cars on the roads.

Kia Syros

Colour Option Available In Frost Blue All variants

The newest sub-4m SUV in the block, the Kia Syros, introduced not only a body design that is inspired by the much expensive Kia EV9, but it also borrows the latter’s Frost Blue colour. This colour was unseen in any mass-market car before the Syros and hence it turns a lot of heads. Moreover, the colour looks subtle but has a premium appeal.

Hyundai Creta Electric

Colour Option Available In Ocean Blue All variants

The Hyundai Creta Electric introduces a blue colour for the carmaker that looks similar to the Kia Syros’ Frost Blue theme. The only difference the Creta Electric’s Ocean Blue colour has in comparison to the Syros’ similar colour is that the former has a slightly darker shade. However, the common thing is that it highlights the silhouette of the Creta and differentiates it from the other Creta iterations. Even though it is a new colour, it can be had from the base-spec Executive trim.

Tata Altroz Racer

Colour Option Available In Atomic Orange (dual-tone) All variants

The Tata Altroz Racer was launched back in June 2024 with a design that is identical to the regular Altroz. What is different, though, is that the former features a black roof and bonnet with white racing stripes, that give it a sporty look. Moreover, the Atomic Orange hue that is exclusive to the Altroz Racer, gives a highly contrasting look to the premium hatchback and makes it stand out from the other offerings in the segment.

Skoda Kylaq

Colour Option Available In Olive Gold All variants

The Skoda Kylaq is the most affordable SUV in the Czech carmaker’s lineup, but it does not look cheap in any manner. It gets an elegant design that is further enhanced by the Olive Gold colour option which is exclusive to the Kylaq. This colour option is fairly uncommon and looks evergreen and hence elegant. While this colour option is available with all variants of the Kylaq, if you want it in the base-spec Classic variant, you’ll be required to pay Rs 9,000 over and above the ex-showroom price of the car.

Tata Curvv EV

Colour Option Available In Virtual Sunrise All variants

Like the Hyundai Creta Electric, the Tata Curvv EV also comes with a light blue shade called the Virtual Sunrise, that gives it a subtle but timeless charm. Moreover, this colour is not offered with any other Tata offering that makes it unique and look different from all the other cars by the carmaker. That said, the colour option is available with all variants of the Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV

Colour Option Available In Clay Beige Top-spec Essence variant only

While the MG Windsor EV debuted in a Turquoise Green shade, the pearl white-type Clay Beige hue gives it a more premium look. This colour actually underlines the premium factor that MG associates with the Windsor EV. One catch, however, is that the paint option is available on the fully-loaded Essence trim only.

What colour option amongst these do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

At CarDekho, we extend our warmest wishes to all our readers for a joyous and safe Holi celebration. May this festival of colours bring happiness and prosperity to you and your loved ones.

