    Maruti To Hike Prices Of Some Models With Effect From April 8, 2025

    Modified On Apr 03, 2025 11:17 AM By Kartik

    The models seeing a price hike include both Arena and Nexa offerings, with Grand Vitara witnessing the highest price hike

    Maruti has announced a price hike for some of its offerings, which will come into effect from 8th April 2025. The carmaker intimated last month that it was planning to increase the price of its entire lineup by up to 4 percent. The reason provided by Maruti were rising input costs, operational expenses and feature additions. Here is a quick overview of which models are affected by the price hike and by what amount: 

    Price Hike 

    Model

    Price Hike 

    Current Price Range 

    Grand Vitara 

    Up To Rs 62,000

    Rs 11.19 lakh to Rs 20 lakh 

    Eeco 

    Up To Rs 22,500

    Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 6.70 lakh 

    Wagon- R 

    Up To Rs 14,000

    Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 7.36 lakh 

    Ertiga 

    Up To  Rs 12,500

    Rs 8.84 lakh to Rs 13.13 lakh 

    XL6 

    Up To Rs 12,500

    Rs 11.71 lakh to Rs 14.71 lakh 

    Fronx 

    Up To Rs 2,500

    Rs 7.52 lakh to Rs 12.88 lakh 

    As seen in the table above, the Grand Vitara is set to experience the highest increment, which is well over Rs 50,000. Surprisingly, the Eeco will get the second highest price hike of more than Rs 20,000.

    Maruti did not specify the price hike quantum for the rest of its offerings. The carmaker stated last month that it will be announcing a price hike of up to 4 percent on its offerings. 

    Remaining Portfolio 

    Maruti Alto K10

    The carmaker has a total of 17 cars on offer for private buyers, which include the Alto K10, Celerio, Brezza, Ignis and Invicto. Maruti sells these cars through two separate channels: Arena and Nexa (for premium offerings). The price range of Maruti’s models ranges from Rs 4.23 lakh to Rs 29.22 lakh. 

    All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

     

