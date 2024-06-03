Volkswagen Taigun And Volkswagen Virtus Now Get 6 Airbags As Standard

Published On Jun 03, 2024 05:25 PM By Shreyash for Volkswagen Taigun

Both Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus have already been awarded full 5 stars safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests

Both Taigun and Virtus have crossed 1 lakh sales mark, out of which Taigun has contributed 60 percent of the total sales.

40 percent of the customers have opted for higher-spec GT variants of the Taigun.

Previously, the Taigun and Virtus only got dual front airbags with their lower-spec variants.

The Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus now boast enhanced safety, as the automaker is now offering them with six airbags as a standard safety feature, i.e., across all variants. Previously, both models were equipped with only dual front airbags in their lower-spec variants. This announcement comes just a month after Skoda, Volkswagen’s sibling brand, updated the safety kit of the Kushaq and Slavia with the same six-airbag configuration.

Some Interesting Facts

Standardising the 6 airbags for Taigun and Virtus aside, Volkswagen also revealed some interesting insights regarding its sales in India. Both of these models together (developed under the India 2.0 plan) have crossed the sales mark of 1 lakh units in India. The Taigun contributed to over 60 percent (more than 1 lakh units) of the total sales of its India 2.0 lineup. Also, 40 percent of the customers have opted for top-spec and sportier GT variants of the Taigun and Virtus.

Features On Offer

Both Taigun and Virtus are loaded with amenities like a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic AC, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, and a single-pane sunroof.

Along with 6 airbags as standard, both cars are also equipped with electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, rear parking camera and rear parking sensors. It is also important to note that both Taigun and Virtus have received 5 star safety ratings in the Global NCAP crash tests.

Powertrains On Offer

Volkswagen offers the Taigun and Virtus with two turbo-petrol engine options, and their specifications have been detailed below:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT 6-speed MT / 7-speed DCT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission / AT: Torque Converter Automatic

Price & Rivals

Volkswagen Taigun Volkswagen Virtus Rs 11.70 lakh to Rs 20 lakh Rs 11.56 lakh to Rs 19.41 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom pan India

The Volkswagen Taigun rivals the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross. The Virtus on the other hand takes on the Skoda Slavia, Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz.

