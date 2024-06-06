Modified On Jun 06, 2024 03:52 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

The Ioniq 5 has been recalled due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU).

The units manufactured from the launch until April 2024 are affected by this recall

It can lead to discharge of the 12V battery which powers essential electronic components of an EV.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 owners can take their car to their nearest Hyundai-authorised workshop to get their EV inspected.

The faulty part, if found, will be replaced for free.

It uses a 72.6 kWh battery offering an ARAI claimed range of up to 631 km.

The Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 was introduced in the Indian market in January 2023 as a completely knocked down (CKD) or locally assembled unit. The automaker has now announced a voluntary recall for the 1,744 units of the Ioniq 5 electric SUV due to a potential issue with the integrated charging control unit (ICCU). This recall affects all units manufactured from the time of launch until April 2024.

What is ICCU?

The integrated charging control unit (ICCU) serves as a controller that converts the high voltage of the main battery pack to a lower voltage suitable for charging the 12V battery (secondary battery). The ICCU also facilitates the powering of supplementary devices connected to the car via V2L (vehicle-to-load) functionality. A malfunction in the ICCU unit can result in the discharge of the 12V battery, which powers essential electronic components of an EV, such as the infotainment screen, speakers, climate control, etc.

What Owners Can Do?

Hyundai Ioniq 5 owners can take their car to their nearest Hyundai-authorised workshop to have the part inspected. The automaker will likely contact the owners of affected vehicles to schedule inspections. If the part is found to be faulty, it will be replaced at no additional cost to the customers.

More About Ioniq 5

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is available with a single battery pack option in India, and its specifications have been detailed below:

Battery Pack 72.6 kWh Power 217 PS Torque 350 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 631 km

The Ioniq 5 comes loaded with amenities like dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the infotainment and the other for the digital driver’s display), a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, and dual-zone climate control. Its safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS).

Price & Rivals

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is priced at Rs 46.05 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the BYD Seal and Kia EV6, and can also be regarded as an affordable alternative to the Volvo XC40 Recharge.

