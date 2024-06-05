Modified On Jun 05, 2024 02:48 PM By Ansh for Citroen C3

These special editions will come with accessories and Dhoni-inspired decals, but feature additions are unlikely

Former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, has recently become the brand ambassador of Citroen India, and with this partnership, the carmaker will be launching special editions of Citroen C3 and Citroen C3 Aircross with cosmetic changes inspired by the cricketer. Here is what you can expect these special editions to offer.

Cosmetic Changes

As per the carmaker, the special editions of these two models will come with some accessories and M.S. Dhoni inspired decals on the outside. The carmaker has not revealed any details or images of said special editions, but they will likely sport the number “7” as a decal (to represent Dhoni’s jersey number), and might also come with some blue and orange inserts, to support the Indian Cricket Team during the 2024 T20 World Cup.

No Feature Additions

While the carmaker can offer some accessories for the cabins of these models, no new features are expected to be a part of these special editions. The features list of the two models will most likely remain the same.

Both the C3 and the C3 Aircross offer a 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, manual climate control, and electrically adjustable ORVMs.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV Long Range vs Citroen eC3: Which One Offers More Real-world Range?

In terms of passenger safety, they come with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Same Powertrains

Just like the features, the powertrains will also remain the same. Both models come with a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine that makes 110 PS and 190 Nm, which is paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. In the C3 Aircross, this engine is available with a 6-speed automatic transmission as well.

Also Read: MG Gloster Snowstorm And Desertstorm Editions Launched, Prices Start From Rs 41.05 Lakh

The C3, on the other hand, also gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which churns out 82 PS and 115 Nm. This engine is paired only with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Price & Rivals

The special editions of the C3 and C3 Aircross will carry a price premium over the standard variants. The Citroen C3 is priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), and the prices of the C3 Aircross range from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

Read More on : Citroen C3 on road price