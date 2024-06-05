Modified On Jun 05, 2024 05:50 PM By Shreyash for Maruti Celerio

The Dream Edition of the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio, priced at Rs 4.99 lakh and offered only with a manual gearbox

The top-spec VXI Plus variants of the Alto K10 and S-Presso, and base-spec LXI variant of the Celerio are being offered as Dream Edition models.

S-Presso’s special edition variant additionally comes with exterior and interior styling kit.

The Dream Edition of all three hatchbacks come with a rear parking camera, while the S-Presso and Celerio also get a pair of speakers.

All three models make use of a 1-litre petrol engine (67 PS and 89 Nm) teamed with a 5-speed manual.

The Dream Edition hatchbacks are only available till the end of June 2024.

In order to provide a more value for money option to its customers, Maruti has introduced the Dream Edition for three of its hatchback models: the Maruti Alto K10, Maruti Celerio, and Maruti S-Presso. These hatchbacks receive minor cosmetic upgrades along with some additional features and are available only with the manual transmission. The special edition variants are priced at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Prices

Model Regular Price Dream Edition Price Difference Maruti Alto K10 VXI Plus Rs 5.35 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh (-) Rs 36,000 Maruti S-Presso VXI Plus Rs 5.51 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 Maruti Celerio LXI Rs 5.37 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh (-) Rs 38,000

The top-spec VXI Plus of the Alto K10 and S-Presso, and the base-spec LXI variant of the Celerio are available in this new special edition. The S-Presso VXI Plus Dream Edition carries the highest price cut of Rs 52,000. The Dream Edition of the hatchbacks will be available only till the end of June 2024.

Changes To The Dream Edition

Maruti’s Dream Edition hatchbacks look the same as their regular counterparts. However the S-Presso’s special edition variant additionally comes with exterior and interior styling kit which includes skid plates for front, side, and rear, side molding, and wheel arch cladding on the outside, and silver accents on the inside.

In terms of features, all three hatchbacks in the Dream Edition are equipped with a rear parking camera. Additionally, both the S-Presso and Celerio variants include a pair of speakers. As the Celerio's special edition is based on the base-spec LXI trim, it also boasts a Pioneer multimedia infotainment system. It must be noted that the VXI Plus variants of the Alto K10 and S-Presso already come equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In terms of safety, all hatchbacks come standard with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and ABS with EBD.

Powertrain Options

All three hatchbacks – Alto K10, S-Presso, and Celerio – are powered by a 1-litre petrol engine (67 PS / 89 Nm). The Dream Edition of these hatchbacks are only available with a 5-speed manual transmission option.

Price Cuts For Automatic Models

Maruti has also reduced the prices of select automatic (AMT) cars in India, including Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, Wagon-R, Swift, Dzire, Baleno, Fronx, and Ignis, by Rs 5,000. You can also check out variant wise price reductions for these automatic models here.

