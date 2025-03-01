Car News That Mattered This Week (February 24-28): New Black Edition Launches, Updates, Spy Shot, And More

The last week of February witnessed the launch of new all-black editions from Mahindra and MG

The month of February has passed, and the last week was all about new black edition launches, while Renault introduced the option of CNG powertrain across the lineup. In the same week, an upcoming electric SUV was spied undisguised, while BMW introduced MY25 updates for one of its most popular sedans in India. Let’s have a look at all the major highlights of the week.

Renault Cars Now Available In CNG

Renault introduced the option of CNG across all three models – Kwid, Triber, and Triber. But there’s a catch, it’s not a factory-fitted CNG kit, but will be retrofitted by an authorised vendor or dealership. The option to retrofit CNG kits is currently available in limited states.

Mahindra Scorpio N Gets Carbon Edition

The Mahindra Scorpio joined the all-black car club with the introduction of the new Carbon edition. It does get an all-black exterior colour and blacked-out elements, and is available on the top two Z8 L and Z8 variants.

MG Comet EV Blackstorm Edition Launched

Another all-black edition which was launched last week is the MG Comet EV Blackstorm edition. It gets Starry Black exterior shade, along with red accents inside and out. The all-black Blackstorm edition of the Comet EV is based on its top-spec Exclusive variant.

Tata Harrier EV Spied Undisguised

The Tata Harrier is set to become the flagship EV in Tata’s electric lineup. The all-electric Harrier was spied doing rounds on Indian roads last week, fully uncamouflaged for the first time. The prices for the Harrier EV are expected to be announced in coming months.

MY 25 BMW 3 Series LWB Launched

One of the most popular sedans from the BMW in India, the 3 Series, has received MY25 (model year) updates in its long-wheelbase version. The updates didn’t bring much changes on the 3 Series LWB, and it still uses the same 258 PS turbo-petrol engine.

Production-spec Kia EV4 Revealed

At its 2025 EV Day event in Spain, Kia took the wraps of the production-spec version of the EV4. It is being offered in two different bodystyles: sedan and hatchback. Kia is yet to confirm whether it will bring EV4 to India or not.

