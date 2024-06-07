2024 Tata Altroz Launched With New Variants, Gets Additional Features From Altroz Racer

Modified On Jun 07, 2024 04:51 PM By Dipan for Tata Altroz

The prices of the new variants with a petrol engine and a manual gearbox start at an introductory price of Rs 9 lakh

The Tata Altroz Racer has been launched in the market as a sportier iteration of the regular Tata Altroz. Alongside the Altroz Racer’s market introduction, the carmaker has introduced two new variants of the standard model, namely the XZ LUX and XZ+S LUX, with additional features borrowed from the former. Not only that, the Altroz XZ+ OS variant has also been upgraded with a new price tag.

New Variants and Pricing

The prices of the regular Altroz start at Rs 6.65 lakh. While the detailed pricing statement is awaited, the petrol variants with a manual gearbox of these new variants are priced at:

Variant Prices XZ LUX (New) Rs 9 lakh XZ+S LUX (New) Rs 9.65 lakh XZ+OS (Upgraded) Rs 9.99 lakh

(All prices are introductory and ex-showroom, pan India)

Enhanced Features

The new and upgraded variants are packed with advanced features to enhance the driving experience:

XZ LUX: Includes all features of the XZ variant plus a 10.25-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over wifi, and a 360-degree camera.

XZ+S LUX: Builds on the features of the XZ+S variant with the addition of 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera and a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay over wifi.

XZ+OS: Upgraded to include all features of the XZ+S LUX variant, along with connected car technology and an air purifier.

Engine Options

The new variants get a choice between a 1.2-litre petrol (88 PS/115 Nm), a 1.2-litre petrol-CNG (73.5 PS/103 Nm), and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (90 PS/200 Nm). These variants come with an option of a manual or a dual-clutch automatic transmission (DCT).

Rivals

The Tata Altroz rivals the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and Toyota Glanza.

