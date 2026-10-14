2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh; Brings Changes To Styling, Feature List And Powertrain Options

Following in the footsteps of the Maruti Baleno, which received a facelift recently, Toyota has now given its version of the hatchback a similar update too. The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched in India, and while it remains closely related to its Maruti cousin, it also brings a lot of the similar changes while retaining a unique identity. Here are all the details you need to know about this facelift:

Price & Variants

Toyota is offering the new Glanza in a choice of 5 variants: E, S, G, V and V(O). Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT E Rs 6.99 lakh - TBA - S Rs 7.71 lakh TBA TBA TBA G Rs 8.73 lakh TBA TBA TBA V Rs 9.99 lakh TBA TBA TBA V(O) Rs 10.49 lakh TBA TBA TBA

All prices introductory, ex-showroom

Prices for the Glanza start from Rs 6.99 lakh.

Bookings for the hatchback are open for an amount of Rs 11,000, with deliveries commencing from the first week of November onwards.

Design

Compared to the outgoing Glanza, design changes in this facelift are largely restricted to the front end.

It now gets a revised fascia with a larger honeycomb mesh grille, while the Toyota logo moves to the top, between a chrome strip.

It also features a sharper bumper now, with silver accents to aid road presence.

In profile, not much has changed, and it retains the familiar bulbous shape of the Baleno, although you do have a new chrome garnish on the front fender and a sharkfin antenna.

The Glanza facelift retains the outgoing car’s 16-inch alloy wheels with an edgy design.

The rear-end styling remains identical to the outgoing version and features ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps, a chunky bumper and a chrome strip on the hatch.

Colour Options

Toyota is offering the updated Glanza in a choice of X shades:

Sportin Red

Cafe White

Enticing Silver

Gaming Grey

Insta Blue

Bluish Black

Digital Teal Green

Our Pick: We prefer the look of the Digital Teal Green, which gives the Glanza a premium look.

Interior

Sit inside the Glanza facelift, and you will be hard-pressed to find any changes. It still gets a dual-tone beige and black cabin theme, which remains a major differentiator from the Baleno’s black and blue theme.

The dashboard still has the free-standing touchscreen, a three-spoke steering wheel and a gloss black insert.

For rear occupants, one addition comes in the form of an adjustable headrest for the middle seat.

It continues to offer rear AC vents and USB charging ports.

Boot Space

The Toyota Glanza facelift has a boot space of 318 litres for the petrol version.

Toyota has not declared the boot space for the CNG version, but with the added cylinder in the boot, don’t expect space for more than a couple of small soft bags.

Features & Safety

Similar to the Baleno which received its facelift recently, the Glanza facelift gets a few new features such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a Clarion sound system.

It is also equipped with technology such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat and auto headlamps.

Safety has received a major boost with the addition of a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It continues to offer equipment such as a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist (HHA) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

The Glanza has not been crash tested by Bharat NCAP yet, but being based on the Baleno which received a 4-star safety rating previously, you can be assured of its safety credentials.

Powertrains

It is under the hood, where the Glanza facelift brings forward its most major change, with a new Z-series 1.2-litre petrol engine replacing the older K-series unit.

Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

CarDekho Says…

The Glanza has always been a sorted package, offering a great blend of practicality, features and refinement, and this facelift makes the entire package slightly better. Overall, we would have liked a few more changes to its styling for distinction, although its sharper personality compared to the Baleno should be able to attract enough buyers too.

If you are looking to purchase a premium hatchback, here are a few more options to consider aside from the Toyota Glanza: