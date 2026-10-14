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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh; Brings Changes To Styling, Feature List And Powertrain Options

    On similar lines to the Maruti Baleno, the Glanza now receives styling tweaks, new equipment and a brand-new engine!

    Ved
    Ved
    Published On Oct 14, 2026 14:32 IST
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    Published OnOct 14, 2026 13:04 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 14, 2026 14:32 IST
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    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    Following in the footsteps of the Maruti Baleno, which received a facelift recently, Toyota has now given its version of the hatchback a similar update too. The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift has been launched in India, and while it remains closely related to its Maruti cousin, it also brings a lot of the similar changes while retaining a unique identity. Here are all the details you need to know about this facelift:

    Price & Variants

    Toyota is offering the new Glanza in a choice of 5 variants: E, S, G, V and V(O). Here is its detailed variant-wise pricing: 

    Variant

    Petrol

    Petrol+CNG

    MT

    AMT

    MT

    AMT

    E

    Rs 6.99 lakh

    -

    TBA

    -

    S

    Rs 7.71 lakh

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    G

    Rs 8.73 lakh

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    V

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    V(O)

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    TBA

    TBA

    TBA

    All prices introductory, ex-showroom

    Design

    • Compared to the outgoing Glanza, design changes in this facelift are largely restricted to the front end.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • It now gets a revised fascia with a larger honeycomb mesh grille, while the Toyota logo moves to the top, between a chrome strip.

    • It also features a sharper bumper now, with silver accents to aid road presence.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • In profile, not much has changed, and it retains the familiar bulbous shape of the Baleno, although you do have a new chrome garnish on the front fender and a sharkfin antenna.

    • The Glanza facelift retains the outgoing car’s 16-inch alloy wheels with an edgy design.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • The rear-end styling remains identical to the outgoing version and features ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps, a chunky bumper and a chrome strip on the hatch.

     

    Colour Options

    Toyota is offering the updated Glanza in a choice of X shades:

    • Sportin Red

    • Cafe White

    • Enticing Silver

    • Gaming Grey

    • Insta Blue

    • Bluish Black

    • Digital Teal Green

    Our Pick:

    We prefer the look of the Digital Teal Green, which gives the Glanza a premium look.

    Interior

    • Sit inside the Glanza facelift, and you will be hard-pressed to find any changes. It still gets a dual-tone beige and black cabin theme, which remains a major differentiator from the Baleno’s black and blue theme.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • The dashboard still has the free-standing touchscreen, a three-spoke steering wheel and a gloss black insert.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • For rear occupants, one addition comes in the form of an adjustable headrest for the middle seat. 

    • It continues to offer rear AC vents and USB charging ports.

    Boot Space

    The Toyota Glanza facelift has a boot space of 318 litres for the petrol version.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    Toyota has not declared the boot space for the CNG version, but with the added cylinder in the boot, don’t expect space for more than a couple of small soft bags.

    Features & Safety

    • Similar to the Baleno which received its facelift recently, the Glanza facelift gets a few new features such as a wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats and a Clarion sound system.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • It is also equipped with technology such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, head-up display, automatic climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a height-adjustable driver seat and auto headlamps.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • Safety has received a major boost with the addition of a Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) suite and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    • It continues to offer equipment such as a 360-degree camera, rear parking sensors, 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill-hold assist (HHA) and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

    • The Glanza has not been crash tested by Bharat NCAP yet, but being based on the Baleno which received a 4-star safety rating previously, you can be assured of its safety credentials. 

    Powertrains

    It is under the hood, where the Glanza facelift brings forward its most major change, with a new Z-series 1.2-litre petrol engine replacing the older K-series unit.

    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift
    2026 Toyota Glanza facelift

    Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    CarDekho Says…

    The Glanza has always been a sorted package, offering a great blend of practicality, features and refinement, and this facelift makes the entire package slightly better. Overall, we would have liked a few more changes to its styling for distinction, although its sharper personality compared to the Baleno should be able to attract enough buyers too.

    If you are looking to purchase a premium hatchback, here are a few more options to consider aside from the Toyota Glanza:

    • Maruti Baleno: The car that the Glanza is based on offers a similar package all around with the benefit of a larger sales and service network.

    • Tata Altroz: The stylish alternative in this segment, also equipped with a whole lot of tech and has a proven safety record too. It is the only one here offered with a diesel as well. 

    • Hyundai i20: Offers a refined engine, with a smooth CVT gearbox; premium interior feel also a highlight with Hyundai’s tried-and-tested reliability.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Ved
    Ved
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    Ved Kulkarni is a Correspondent with CarDekho Group, and an automotive journalist with over 5 years of experience under his belt covering cars, motorcycles, mobility solutions and everything in between. A Product Design graduate, he specialises in analysing market trends, testing cars, creating automotive content and gathering customer insights. His love for vehicles began early, and he has vast hands-on experience with everything from classic cars to imported exotics and even the regular mass market vehicles. His technical expertise, combined with a deep-rooted passion for all things automotive, helps give buyers holistic and knowledgeable advice. Read more

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