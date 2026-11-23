Ever wondered how many Indian cars get exported to other countries? Well, today we are exploring one of the popular cars in India, sold in South Africa with a different name. The recently facelifted Toyota Glanza, which is manufactured in India, is also sold in South Africa and is called the Starlet there. Despite being manufactured at the same plant, are the cars identical to each other? Do we get fewer features or a smaller engine compared to the South African model? Let’s investigate:

Exterior

The exterior features of the Glanza and the Starlet are almost identical. The only minor differences you may spot upon looking closely are the fewer chrome accents on the Starlet’s fascia. The Glanza has generous amounts of chrome accents, including on the top of the fascia, surrounding the grille and on the corners of the bumper. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice the housing for ADAS radar being placed behind the grille on the Starlet, while the Glanza has a prominent housing sitting on its fascia.

Towards the side, the two cars are also very similar to each other. However, one major difference between the two is the inclusion of black side skirts on the Glanza, the Indian model, while the Starlet does not get them.

Over to the rear, both cars are almost indistinguishable apart from the name badges on the two. However, the LED tail lamp on the Starlet has a complete dotted C-shape while the Glanza gets a split design. Both cars get the chrome accent on the bootlid and rear parking sensors with a camera.

Speaking of the colour options, both cars get an identical colour palette, but the shades are named differently.

Interior

One of the big differences here is the cabin theme. The Glanza gets a black and beige interior colour theme, while the Starlet gets a black and blue colour theme. This is identical to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which the two cars are originally based on.

Both hatchbacks also get a free-standing touchscreen, and leatherette wrap on the steering wheel and door pads. Space and practicality on both cars are also identical, with a respectable amount of space inside for a small family to sit comfortably for a short road trip.

Features And Safety

The Glanza and Starlet get an almost identical feature list. This includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker sound system, a head-up display, cruise control (adaptive on the Glanza only), a wireless charger, automatic climate control and keyless entry with engine push-button start.

Safety-wise, we see one major difference between the two. The Starlet does not get Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which the Glanza offers. Otherwise, 6 airbags, hill-hold control (HHC), a 360-degree camera, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The biggest difference between the two cars comes under the hood. The India-spec Toyota Glanza gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a 5-speed manual and AMT automatic gearbox option, with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit. Meanwhile, the Starlet gets a larger 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission option. No CNG kit is on offer with the Starlet in South Africa. Powertrain specifications of both cars are as follows:

Model Toyota Glanza Toyota Starlet Engines 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 83 PS 70 PS 103 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm 137 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT - Automated Manual Transmission, AT - Torque Converter (automatic)

Interestingly, thanks to the sub-4-metre tax cap in India, the Glanza is limited to a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, as opposed to South Africa’s Starlet, which gets the 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine found in the likes of the Indian Rumion and Hyryder.

Price

The Toyota Glanza is priced at Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Meanwhile, the Starlet is priced at 289,000 Rand to Rs 359,000 Rand, which roughly translates to a whopping Rs 15.38 lakh to Rs 19 lakh.

CarDekho Says…

Sharing models and selling the same car in other countries is a very common phenomenon in the car industry. Other examples include the Hyundai Verna being sold in the UAE as the Accent, the Tata Nexon being sold as the Tata Osprey in South Africa, the Honda Elevate being sold as the WR-V in Japan, the Toyota Innova Hycross being sold as the Innova Zenix in Malaysia, and so on.

Many manufacturers in India prefer to manufacture the models in India and export them to other countries, which turns out to be the economical option.

However, there will be differences in the specifications of the different countries depending on the regional tastes and norms, as we see in the Glanza and the Starlet having completely different powertrains and the lack of ADAS for South Africa.

What do you think about the differences in the cars being based on the same model and the prices? Let us know in the comments below.