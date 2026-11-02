2026 Toyota Glanza E Vs S: Is the One-Above-Base Variant Worth Rs 72,000 More?

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The Toyota Glanza’s mid-life facelift was launched in India a few weeks ago, with prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Glanza is available in five variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O), spread across MT, AMT, and CNG powertrain options.

The E variant sits at the bottom in the Glanza lineup, and the range for it starts from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The base variant comes with a decent set of essentials along with a thoughtful list of convenience features that you would expect at this price.

The S variant sits just above the base E, and the range starts at Rs 7.71 lakh (ex-showroom). At the additional price, it brings a few extra features along with the added options of CNG and AMT drivetrain options. So, should you stick with the base-spec E offering the basic equipment, or stretch your budget for the S variant? Let’s take a closer look:

Price

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG MT AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Toyota Glanza E Rs 6.99 lakh - - - Toyota Glanza S Rs 7.71 lakh Rs 8.31 lakh Rs 8.76 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh

All prices ex-showroom

Prices for the new Glanza start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the base E trim, while the range for S variants begins at Rs 7.71 lakh. Both variants remain powered solely by the new 1.2-litre petrol engine; however, the S variant additionally offers the choice of CNG.

The price gap between the variants is Rs 72,000, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, considering the fact that the base variant has very basic equipment on offer. Let’s see what the S variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Glanza variants.

Exterior

Both the E and S variants of the Toyota Glanza share most of their design elements and hence look fairly similar. The S variant just gets additional body-coloured parts and some styling upgrades. There are no major tweaks to differentiate between the base and one-above-base variants.

Front

At the front, there are no differences between the two variants; both get the new sporty bumper with a massive mesh grille with gloss black accents and chrome surrounds.

The headlights get halogen projectors without LED DRLs, and a chrome strip connects the headlights, with the Toyota logo sitting close to the hood. Fog lamps can be seen missing on both variants, but there are provisions for installing them as an aftermarket accessory.

Side

In profile, the differences are very much evident; both variants share the silhouette design, shark fin antenna, a new chrome insert on the front fender, large windows, a floating roofline design, and ride on 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers.

While the E trim gets body coloured A, B, and C pillars, the S trim replaces them with a blacked-out treatment that looks more sporty. Furthermore, the E gets indicators on the fender, black door handles, and ORVMs, while the S adds body-coloured door handles and ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. All of these additions make the S variant look more appealing.

Rear

At the rear, the differences are minimal, with both variants getting C-shaped LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, and the Toyota logo positioned at the centre of the boot.

The overall rear design and features remain identical across the E and S variants.

Colour Options

Toyota Glanza E Toyota Glanza S Cafe White Cafe White Enticing Silver Enticing Silver Gaming Grey Gaming Grey Insta Blue Insta Blue - Bluish Black - Sportin Red

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift is available with 7 different colour options, but only four of them are offered with the base E variant, while the S variant additionally adds 2 more colours to choose from. The Digital Teal Green colour is reserved for the higher variants. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Inside the cabin, both the E and S variants share the same dashboard layout and fabric upholstery. The S variant just has a few more features than the base variant, which makes the cabin feel more upmarket; these have been discussed in the next section.

Both the E and S variants come with a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme with a layered dashboard design along with glossy black accents and soft-touch fabric trims on the door pads. The seats are also finished in a contrasting black and beige fabric. The flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel can be seen on both variants, but it also houses audio controls in the S variant. One of the major drawbacks of the E variant is the absence of a front armrest and an infotainment screen, which leaves a blank space in the centre of the dashboard, giving a rather incomplete look.

In terms of ergonomics and usability, both the E and S variants are quite evenly matched, offering similar features like adjustable headrests and 60:40 split rear seats. The S variant gets a few additional conveniences, including a front sliding armrest, rear AC vents, and a rear parcel shelf. However, both variants miss out on a rear centre armrest and seatback pockets, which is disappointing. That said, rear-seat space is generous, with ample knee room, headroom and shoulder room to comfortably accommodate two adults.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Toyota Glanza’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The base-spec E variant of the Glanza feels inadequate with its basic feature set, but it includes the essentials you need for daily use. The S variant adds a few more gimmicks that make the package more complete.

Standard equipment on offer includes manual air conditioning with digital display, keyless entry, central locking, all power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, power steering, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, adjustable headrests, manual day/night IRVM, analogue instrument cluster with a MID, gear shift indicator, a 12V power socket in the front, and 60:40 split rear seats. A lot of features are missing in the base-spec E variant.

The S variant builds on this list by additionally offering a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a front USB socket, and a rear fast-charging USB port, all of which give the cabin a slightly more premium feel than the base-spec E variant.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, both the E and S variants of the Glanza carry a very similar set of safety equipment, which is offered right from the base variant. The standard safety net consists of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, reverse parking sensors, rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, emergency stop signal, seatbelt reminder, seatbelt pre-tensioner, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The S variant additionally adds a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) to the package; everything else remains identical between both variants.

Powertrain Option

The 2026 Toyota Glanza is available with a single engine option, which is the new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. Both the E and S variants are offered with this new engine. The major difference here, however, is that the base E variant is only available with a manual gearbox, while the S variant is also available with the option of factory-fitted CNG, along with an additional AMT automatic gearbox on both the petrol and CNG iterations.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Glanza’s engine specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG No. of cylinders 3 3 Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT) / 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Toyota Glanza Rivals

The Toyota Glanza competes with other premium sub-4-metre hatchbacks, including direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Tata Altroz. It also competes with similarly priced hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Swift, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

CarDekho Says…

The base-specE variant of the Toyota Glanza covers the essentials and gets a decent-looking exterior, but its bare-bones cabin with inadequate equipment might leave buyers wanting more from a premium hatchback. This is where the S variant makes a stronger case for itself, adding several useful comfort and convenience features.

For an additional Rs 72,000, the S variant gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four speakers, electrically adjustable and foldable ORMs, and rear AC vents. It also offers the flexibility of an AMT gearbox and a factory-fitted CNG powertrain, making it a more well-rounded package. Considering these additions, the price premium over the E variant feels justified. If you plan to keep the car for several years, you may also appreciate having these additional features from day one.

If you're on a tight budget and are happy with the basics, the Glanza E, priced at Rs 6.99 lakh, is worth considering, but you will have to get a lot of equipment installed as aftermarket accessories during your ownership. However, if you can stretch your budget to Rs 7.71 lakh, the S variant offers significantly more convenience and flexibility, making it our recommended pick.

Which one of the two variants will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!