With roughly a month remaining in 2026, you might have been busy achieving your year-end goals or planning on starting the new year with a new car. Well, you’re in luck, as this week has been busy with plenty of action. So don’t worry if you missed out on some of our stories, as we’ll present you with our weekly wrap-up to keep you up to date with everything.

Skoda Kylaq Gets A New Colour

If a fun-to-drive sub-compact European SUV is on top of your mind, then you might want to consider the Skoda Kylaq. It is now offered in a new colour, Cappuccino Beige, but only on the Sportline Variant, in a dual-tone exterior color option. A nice-looking color option overall, when considering all the black accents that come on offer.

Volkswagen Virtus Facelift Unofficial Bookings Open

Don’t worry, sedan lovers, there’s some good news for you as well, as the unofficial bookings for the upcoming Volkswagen Virtus facelift are now open. With deliveries expected to start from late January/early February onwards, now might be the best time for you to get your booking made for the Virtus facelift before its official launch on December 11, 2026.

Tata Cars Price Hike

Tata Motors has recently announced that all the cars from its current portfolio will get costlier by up to 0.5 percent. Whilst the price will vary from variant to variant, these revised prices will take effect from December 1, 2026. So if you wanna save up some money, reach out to your local dealers and make your bookings now!

JSW Motors New Logo Revealed

With its official launch set for December 3, 2026, JSW Motors has revealed their new logo that uses a black-and-white color scheme. The first car on offer from them is set to be the JSW Combat, based on the Jetour T2. So if you’re looking for a rugged SUV, then you might wanna wait a few more days!

Honda Alpha eSUV Design Sketch Revealed

The design sketches for the Honda Alpha electric SUV have finally been revealed ahead of its launch. Set to be Honda’s first-ever EV in India, these sketches give us a good glimpse of what we can expect the production version of this car to look like. Considering how the sketches reveal futuristic and sophisticated looks, the Alpha will easily stand out from the crowd of bulky and muscular SUVs.

Mahindra XEV 9e Sporteq Confirmed

Mahindra is set to launch the XEV 9e Sporteq on December 8, 2026, which will receive minor styling tweaks. Main updates will come in the form of some new color options, additions of a bunch of features, and a new 70 kWh battery pack! So if buying an EV from Mahindra has been on the back of your mind, then you might wanna wait till the XEV 9e Sporteq’s launch!

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Launched

Arguably the most loved MPV in India, the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift has finally been launched. With a starting price of Rs 19.59 lakh, the new Hycross gets sharper styling elements, along with a few additional gizmos. But the main talk of the town is that its hybrid powertrain can support an ethanol fuel blend up to E85, making it India’s first flex-fuel strong-hybrid.

Mini Cooper SE And Paul Smith Editions Of Cooper S, SE And Cooper Convertible S Launched

The Cooper SE is finally here, as Mini has launched their second EV car at Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. On top of this, the Paul Smith Editions of Cooper S, Cooper SE and Cooper Convertible S have also been launched, which feature over 20 bespoke styling touches!