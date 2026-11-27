Maruti is the largest automotive manufacturer in India, with a wide range of products from the best-selling Wagon R, to even the Brezza sub-compact SUV. Given its popularity, chances are that you are looking at one of the carmaker’s products for your next purchase.

However, Maruti Arena cars are now all set to get more expensive by up to 0.31 percent price hike across select models and variants. In this story, we explore the old and new prices of its lineup and other details you need to know about this development:

New Prices For Maruti Arena Cars

Maruti S-Presso

Variant New Price Old Price Difference S-Presso MT Std Optional Rs 3,49,900 Rs 3,49,900 No Difference LXI Optional Rs 3,87,400 Rs 3,82,400 + Rs 5,000 VXI Optional Rs 4,37,400 Rs 4,32,400 + Rs 5,000 VXI Plus Optional Rs 4,87,400 Rs 4,82,400 + Rs 5,000 S-Presso CNG LXI Optional CNG Rs 4,69,400 Rs 4,64,400 + Rs 5,000 VXI Optional CNG Rs 5,19,400 Rs 5,14,400 + Rs 5,000 S-Presso AMT VXI Optional AGS Rs 4,82,400 Rs 4,77,400 + Rs 5,000 VXI Plus Optional AGS Rs 5,32,400 Rs 5,27,400 + Rs 5,000

The S-Presso received a price hike of Rs 5,000 for every variant except the base Standard trim.

The S-Presso continues to start at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the affordable pick in Maruti’s lineup.

Maruti Alto K10

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Alto K10 MT Std Optional Rs 3,69,900 Rs 3,69,900 No Difference LXI Optional Rs 3,99,900 Rs 3,99,900 No Difference VXI Optional Rs 4,52,400 Rs 4,52,400 No Difference VXI Plus Optional Rs 4,99,900 Rs 4,99,900 No Difference Alto K10 CNG LXI Optional CNG Rs 4,84,400 Rs 4,84,400 No Difference VXI Optional CNG Rs 5,34,400 Rs 5,34,400 No Difference Alto K10 AMT VXI Optional AGS Rs 4,97,400 Rs 4,97,400 No Difference VXI Plus Optional AGS Rs 5,44,900 Rs 5,44,900 No Difference

The iconic Maruti Alto K10 stays away from the price hike, with no difference in its price for each variant.

Maruti Wagon R

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Wagon R MT LXI Rs 4,98,900 Rs 4,98,900 No Difference VXI Rs 5,56,900 Rs 5,54,400 + Rs 2,500 ZXI Rs 5,99,900 Rs 5,98,400 + Rs 1,500 ZXI Plus Rs 6,43,900 Rs 6,41,400 + Rs 2,500 ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 6,54,900 Rs 6,52,400 + Rs 2,500 Wagon R CNG LXI CNG Rs 5,98,900 Rs 5,93,900 + Rs 5,000 VXI CNG Rs 6,54,400 Rs 6,49,400 + Rs 5,000 Wagon R AMT VXI AGS Rs 5,99,400 Rs 5,99,400 No Difference ZXI AGS Rs 6,45,900 Rs 6,43,400 + Rs 2,500 ZXI Plus AGS Rs 6,88,900 Rs 6,86,400 + Rs 2,500 ZXI Plus AGS Dual-tone Rs 6,99,900 Rs 6,97,400 + Rs 2,500 Wagon R Flex Fuel MT ZXI Plus FFV Rs 7,23,900 Rs 7,23,900 No Difference

The wagon r is one of the go-to choices for Indian families as a first car, as well as popular among fleet operators; it received a price hike ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.

While the petrol variant received a hike up to Rs 2,500, the CNG trims, which are in demand, mostly received a hike of Rs 5,000.

The flex-fuel version of the Wagon R, which is the newest addition to the lineup, sees no difference in price.

Maruti Swift

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Swift MT LXI Rs 5,83,900 Rs 5,83,900 No Difference VXI Rs 6,67,900 Rs 6,67,900 No Difference VXI Optional Rs 6,93,900 Rs 6,93,900 No Difference ZXI Rs 7,61,900 Rs 7,61,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Rs 8,28,900 Rs 8,28,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 8,43,900 Rs 8,43,900 No Difference Swift CNG MT VXI CNG Rs 7,57,400 Rs 7,57,400 No Difference VXI Optional CNG Rs 7,83,400 Rs 7,83,400 No Difference ZXI CNG Rs 8,51,400 Rs 8,51,400 No Difference Swift AMT VXI Rs 7,12,900 Rs 7,12,900 No Difference VXI Optional Rs 7,38,900 Rs 7,38,900 No Difference ZXI Rs 8,06,900 Rs 8,06,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Rs 8,73,900 Rs 8,73,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 8,88,900 Rs 8,88,900 No Difference Swift CNG AMT VXI AGS Rs 8,02,400 Rs 7,92,400 + Rs 10,000 VXI Optional AGS Rs 8,28,400 Rs 8,18,400 + Rs 10,000 ZXI AGS Rs 8,96,400 Rs 8,86,400 + Rs 10,000

Most variants of the Swift see no impact, with only the recently-launched CNG AMT versions getting a Rs 10,000 price increase.

Maruti Dzire

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Dzire MT LXI Rs 6,33,600 Rs 6,30,600 + Rs 3,000 VXI Rs 7,30,100 Rs 7,27,100 + Rs 3,000 ZXI Rs 8,30,700 Rs 8,27,700 + Rs 3,000 ZXI Plus Rs 8,99,300 Rs 8,96,300 + Rs 3,000 Dzire CNG MT VXI CNG Rs 8,21,100 Rs 8,18,100 + Rs 3,000 ZXI CNG Rs 9,21,700 Rs 9,18,700 + Rs 3,000 Dzire AMT VXI Rs 7,75,100 Rs 7,72,100 + Rs 3,000 ZXI Rs 8,75,700 Rs 8,72,700 + Rs 3,000 ZXI Plus Rs 9,44,300 Rs 9,41,300 + Rs 3,000 Dzire CNG AMT VXI CNG AGS Rs 8,63,100 Rs 8,53,100 + Rs 10,000 ZXI CNG AGS Rs 9,63,700 Rs 9,54,700 + Rs 9,000

The bestselling subcompact sedan, the Dzire, got a hike of Rs 3,000 for its Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, and CNG MT variants.

Meanwhile, the recently introduced CNG AMT variants got up to Rs 10,000 more expensive.

Maruti Eeco

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Eeco MT 5-seater Standard Rs 5,30,900 Rs 5,28,400 + Rs 2,500 6-seater Standard Rs 5,57,400 Rs 5,54,900 + Rs 2,500 5-seater AC Rs 5,63,800 Rs 5,61,300 + Rs 2,500 Ambulance Shell Rs 6,47,100 Rs 6,44,600 + Rs 2,500 Ambulance Rs 8,11,500 Rs 8,09,000 + Rs 2,500 Eeco CNG 5-seater AC CNG Rs 6,48,300 Rs 6,45,800 + Rs 2,500

The modest Eeco gets a slight price increase of Rs 2,500 across all variants.

Maruti Ertiga

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Ertiga Petrol MT LXI 8,95,000 Rs 8,90,000 + Rs 5,000 VXI Rs 9,98,800 Rs 9,95,300 + Rs 3,500 ZXI Rs 11,06,500 Rs 11,01,500 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Plus Rs 11,84,100 Rs 11,79,100 + Rs 5,000 Ertiga CNG MT VXI CNG Rs 10,97,300 Rs 10,93,800 + Rs 3,500 ZXI CNG Rs 12,05,000 Rs 12,00,000 + Rs 5,000 Ertiga Petrol AT VXI Rs 11,33,800 Rs 11,30,300 + Rs 3,500 ZXI Rs 12,41,500 Rs 12,36,500 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Plus Rs 13,19,100 Rs 13,14,100 + Rs 5,000

The Ertiga receives a price hike ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 across the variants, which is minimal considering the demand for it.

Maruti Brezza

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Brezza NA Petrol MT LXI Rs 8,39,900 Rs 8,34,900 + Rs 5,000 VXI Rs 9,30,900 Rs 9,30,900 No Difference ZXI Rs 10,59,900 Rs 10,54,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Dual-tone Rs 10,75,500 Rs 10,70,500 + Rs 5,000 Brezza Turbo-Petrol MT LXI Rs 7,54,900 Rs 7,49,900 + Rs 5,000 VXI Rs 8,69,900 Rs 8,64,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Rs 9,98,900 Rs 9,94,900 + Rs 4,000 ZXI Dual-tone Rs 10,13,000 Rs 10,09,000 + Rs 4,000 ZXI Plus Rs 11,30,900 Rs 11,25,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 11,46,500 Rs 11,41,500 + Rs 5,000 Brezza CNG MT LXI CNG Rs 9,44,900 Rs 9,39,900 + Rs 5,000 VXI CNG Rs 9,99,000 Rs 9,99,000 No Difference ZXI CNG Rs 11,64,900 Rs 11,59,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI CNG Dual-tone Rs 11,80,500 Rs 11,75,500 + Rs 5,000 Brezza NA Petrol AT VXI Rs 10,60,900 Rs 10,60,900 No Difference ZXI Rs 11,89,900 Rs 11,84,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Dual-tone Rs 12,05,500 Rs 12,00,500 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Plus Rs 13,59,900 Rs 13,54,900 + Rs 5,000 ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 13,75,500 Rs 13,70,500 + Rs 5,000

Except the VXI variant, all other trims of the Brezza receive a price hike of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the variant and powertrain combination.

Maruti Victoris

Variant New Price Old Price Difference Victoris MT LXI Rs 10,59,900 Rs 10,49,900 + Rs 10,000 VXI Rs 11,79,900 Rs 11,84,900 (- Rs 5,000) ZXI Rs 13,61,900 Rs 13,61,900 No Difference ZXI Dual-tone Rs 13,77,300 Rs 13,77,300 No Difference ZXI Optional Rs 13,69,000 Rs 13,69,000 No Difference ZXI Optional Dual-tone Rs 13,84,400 Rs 13,84,400 No Difference ZXI Plus Rs 15,38,900 Rs 15,38,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 15,54,300 Rs 15,54,300 No Difference ZXI Plus Optional Rs 15,48,000 Rs 15,48,000 No Difference ZXI Plus Optional Dual-tone Rs 15,63,400 Rs 15,63,400 No Difference Victoris CNG LXI CNG Rs 11,64,900 Rs 11,54,900 + Rs 10,000 VXI CNG Rs 12,84,900 Rs 12,89,900 (- Rs 5,000) ZXI CNG Rs 14,66,900 Rs 14,66,900 No Difference ZXI CNG Dual-tone Rs 14,82,300 Rs 14,82,300 No Difference Victoris Hybrid VXI Rs 16,42,900 Rs 16,42,900 No Difference ZXI Rs 17,84,900 Rs 17,84,900 No Difference ZXI Dual-tone Rs 18,00,300 Rs 18,00,300 No Difference ZXI Optional Rs 18,43,900 Rs 18,43,900 No Difference ZXI Optional Dual-tone Rs 18,59,300 Rs 18,59,300 No Difference ZXI Plus Rs 19,51,900 Rs 19,51,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Dual-tone Rs 19,67,300 Rs 19,67,300 No Difference ZXI Plus Optional Rs 19,98,900 Rs 19,98,900 No Difference ZXI Plus Optional Dual-tone Rs 19,98,900 Rs 19,98,900 No Difference

Interestingly, the Victoris is the only Maruti to have actually received a price cut in select variants.

The VXI CNG MT and VXI MT trims’ prices will be reduced by Rs 5,000, while prices of the LXI MT and LXI CNG MT move up by Rs 10,000.

The rest of the Victoris’ variants see no price difference.

CarDekho Says..

Amidst the rising prices of raw materials and international supply chain issues, Maruti has given a modest hike to the Arena cars, with the major hit being for the CNG AMT variants of the Swift and the Dzire, which received an increase of Rs 10,000. But its flagship the Victoris SUV has gone against the flow, actually becoming more affordable by Rs 5,000 on select variants.

Keeping the smaller and affordable cars out of the price hike might receive praise from those potential buyers, as these are among the most affected ones, and the models that have received the hike are kept within a minimal range as well.

Which Maruti Arena car do you think will be affected the most by this price hike? Let us know in the comments below!