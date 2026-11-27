Maruti Arena Cars Prices Hiked: Check Variant-wise Details For Each Model Here
While most Marutis get more expensive, select variants of the Victoris get a price cut!
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Maruti is the largest automotive manufacturer in India, with a wide range of products from the best-selling Wagon R, to even the Brezza sub-compact SUV. Given its popularity, chances are that you are looking at one of the carmaker’s products for your next purchase.
However, Maruti Arena cars are now all set to get more expensive by up to 0.31 percent price hike across select models and variants. In this story, we explore the old and new prices of its lineup and other details you need to know about this development:
New Prices For Maruti Arena Cars
Maruti S-Presso
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
S-Presso MT
|
Std Optional
|
Rs 3,49,900
|
Rs 3,49,900
|
No Difference
|
LXI Optional
|
Rs 3,87,400
|
Rs 3,82,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI Optional
|
Rs 4,37,400
|
Rs 4,32,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI Plus Optional
|
Rs 4,87,400
|
Rs 4,82,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
S-Presso CNG
|
LXI Optional CNG
|
Rs 4,69,400
|
Rs 4,64,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI Optional CNG
|
Rs 5,19,400
|
Rs 5,14,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
S-Presso AMT
|
VXI Optional AGS
|
Rs 4,82,400
|
Rs 4,77,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI Plus Optional AGS
|
Rs 5,32,400
|
Rs 5,27,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
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The S-Presso received a price hike of Rs 5,000 for every variant except the base Standard trim.
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The S-Presso continues to start at Rs 3.49 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the affordable pick in Maruti’s lineup.
Maruti Alto K10
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Alto K10 MT
|
Std Optional
|
Rs 3,69,900
|
Rs 3,69,900
|
No Difference
|
LXI Optional
|
Rs 3,99,900
|
Rs 3,99,900
|
No Difference
|
VXI Optional
|
Rs 4,52,400
|
Rs 4,52,400
|
No Difference
|
VXI Plus Optional
|
Rs 4,99,900
|
Rs 4,99,900
|
No Difference
|
Alto K10 CNG
|
LXI Optional CNG
|
Rs 4,84,400
|
Rs 4,84,400
|
No Difference
|
VXI Optional CNG
|
Rs 5,34,400
|
Rs 5,34,400
|
No Difference
|
Alto K10 AMT
|
VXI Optional AGS
|
Rs 4,97,400
|
Rs 4,97,400
|
No Difference
|
VXI Plus Optional AGS
|
Rs 5,44,900
|
Rs 5,44,900
|
No Difference
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The iconic Maruti Alto K10 stays away from the price hike, with no difference in its price for each variant.
Maruti Wagon R
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Wagon R MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 4,98,900
|
Rs 4,98,900
|
No Difference
|
VXI
|
Rs 5,56,900
|
Rs 5,54,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
ZXI
|
Rs 5,99,900
|
Rs 5,98,400
|
+ Rs 1,500
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 6,43,900
|
Rs 6,41,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 6,54,900
|
Rs 6,52,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
Wagon R CNG
|
LXI CNG
|
Rs 5,98,900
|
Rs 5,93,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 6,54,400
|
Rs 6,49,400
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Wagon R AMT
|
VXI AGS
|
Rs 5,99,400
|
Rs 5,99,400
|
No Difference
|
ZXI AGS
|
Rs 6,45,900
|
Rs 6,43,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
ZXI Plus AGS
|
Rs 6,88,900
|
Rs 6,86,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
ZXI Plus AGS Dual-tone
|
Rs 6,99,900
|
Rs 6,97,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
Wagon R Flex Fuel MT
|
ZXI Plus FFV
|
Rs 7,23,900
|
Rs 7,23,900
|
No Difference
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The wagon r is one of the go-to choices for Indian families as a first car, as well as popular among fleet operators; it received a price hike ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,500.
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While the petrol variant received a hike up to Rs 2,500, the CNG trims, which are in demand, mostly received a hike of Rs 5,000.
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The flex-fuel version of the Wagon R, which is the newest addition to the lineup, sees no difference in price.
Maruti Swift
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Swift MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 5,83,900
|
Rs 5,83,900
|
No Difference
|
VXI
|
Rs 6,67,900
|
Rs 6,67,900
|
No Difference
|
VXI Optional
|
Rs 6,93,900
|
Rs 6,93,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI
|
Rs 7,61,900
|
Rs 7,61,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 8,28,900
|
Rs 8,28,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 8,43,900
|
Rs 8,43,900
|
No Difference
|
Swift CNG MT
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 7,57,400
|
Rs 7,57,400
|
No Difference
|
VXI Optional CNG
|
Rs 7,83,400
|
Rs 7,83,400
|
No Difference
|
ZXI CNG
|
Rs 8,51,400
|
Rs 8,51,400
|
No Difference
|
Swift AMT
|
VXI
|
Rs 7,12,900
|
Rs 7,12,900
|
No Difference
|
VXI Optional
|
Rs 7,38,900
|
Rs 7,38,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI
|
Rs 8,06,900
|
Rs 8,06,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 8,73,900
|
Rs 8,73,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 8,88,900
|
Rs 8,88,900
|
No Difference
|
Swift CNG AMT
|
VXI AGS
|
Rs 8,02,400
|
Rs 7,92,400
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
VXI Optional AGS
|
Rs 8,28,400
|
Rs 8,18,400
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
ZXI AGS
|
Rs 8,96,400
|
Rs 8,86,400
|
+ Rs 10,000
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Most variants of the Swift see no impact, with only the recently-launched CNG AMT versions getting a Rs 10,000 price increase.
Maruti Dzire
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Dzire MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 6,33,600
|
Rs 6,30,600
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
VXI
|
Rs 7,30,100
|
Rs 7,27,100
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
ZXI
|
Rs 8,30,700
|
Rs 8,27,700
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 8,99,300
|
Rs 8,96,300
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
Dzire CNG MT
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 8,21,100
|
Rs 8,18,100
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
ZXI CNG
|
Rs 9,21,700
|
Rs 9,18,700
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
Dzire AMT
|
VXI
|
Rs 7,75,100
|
Rs 7,72,100
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
ZXI
|
Rs 8,75,700
|
Rs 8,72,700
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 9,44,300
|
Rs 9,41,300
|
+ Rs 3,000
|
Dzire CNG AMT
|
VXI CNG AGS
|
Rs 8,63,100
|
Rs 8,53,100
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
ZXI CNG AGS
|
Rs 9,63,700
|
Rs 9,54,700
|
+ Rs 9,000
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The bestselling subcompact sedan, the Dzire, got a hike of Rs 3,000 for its Petrol MT, Petrol AMT, and CNG MT variants.
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Meanwhile, the recently introduced CNG AMT variants got up to Rs 10,000 more expensive.
Maruti Eeco
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Eeco MT
|
5-seater Standard
|
Rs 5,30,900
|
Rs 5,28,400
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
6-seater Standard
|
Rs 5,57,400
|
Rs 5,54,900
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
5-seater AC
|
Rs 5,63,800
|
Rs 5,61,300
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
Ambulance Shell
|
Rs 6,47,100
|
Rs 6,44,600
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
Ambulance
|
Rs 8,11,500
|
Rs 8,09,000
|
+ Rs 2,500
|
Eeco CNG
|
5-seater AC CNG
|
Rs 6,48,300
|
Rs 6,45,800
|
+ Rs 2,500
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The modest Eeco gets a slight price increase of Rs 2,500 across all variants.
Maruti Ertiga
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Ertiga Petrol MT
|
LXI
|
8,95,000
|
Rs 8,90,000
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI
|
Rs 9,98,800
|
Rs 9,95,300
|
+ Rs 3,500
|
ZXI
|
Rs 11,06,500
|
Rs 11,01,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 11,84,100
|
Rs 11,79,100
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Ertiga CNG MT
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 10,97,300
|
Rs 10,93,800
|
+ Rs 3,500
|
ZXI CNG
|
Rs 12,05,000
|
Rs 12,00,000
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Ertiga Petrol AT
|
VXI
|
Rs 11,33,800
|
Rs 11,30,300
|
+ Rs 3,500
|
ZXI
|
Rs 12,41,500
|
Rs 12,36,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 13,19,100
|
Rs 13,14,100
|
+ Rs 5,000
-
The Ertiga receives a price hike ranging between Rs 3,500 and Rs 5,000 across the variants, which is minimal considering the demand for it.
Maruti Brezza
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Brezza NA Petrol MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 8,39,900
|
Rs 8,34,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI
|
Rs 9,30,900
|
Rs 9,30,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI
|
Rs 10,59,900
|
Rs 10,54,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Dual-tone
|
Rs 10,75,500
|
Rs 10,70,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Brezza Turbo-Petrol MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 7,54,900
|
Rs 7,49,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI
|
Rs 8,69,900
|
Rs 8,64,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI
|
Rs 9,98,900
|
Rs 9,94,900
|
+ Rs 4,000
|
ZXI Dual-tone
|
Rs 10,13,000
|
Rs 10,09,000
|
+ Rs 4,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 11,30,900
|
Rs 11,25,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 11,46,500
|
Rs 11,41,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Brezza CNG MT
|
LXI CNG
|
Rs 9,44,900
|
Rs 9,39,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 9,99,000
|
Rs 9,99,000
|
No Difference
|
ZXI CNG
|
Rs 11,64,900
|
Rs 11,59,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI CNG Dual-tone
|
Rs 11,80,500
|
Rs 11,75,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
Brezza NA Petrol AT
|
VXI
|
Rs 10,60,900
|
Rs 10,60,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI
|
Rs 11,89,900
|
Rs 11,84,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Dual-tone
|
Rs 12,05,500
|
Rs 12,00,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 13,59,900
|
Rs 13,54,900
|
+ Rs 5,000
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 13,75,500
|
Rs 13,70,500
|
+ Rs 5,000
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Except the VXI variant, all other trims of the Brezza receive a price hike of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 depending on the variant and powertrain combination.
Maruti Victoris
|
Variant
|
New Price
|
Old Price
|
Difference
|
Victoris MT
|
LXI
|
Rs 10,59,900
|
Rs 10,49,900
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
VXI
|
Rs 11,79,900
|
Rs 11,84,900
|
(- Rs 5,000)
|
ZXI
|
Rs 13,61,900
|
Rs 13,61,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Dual-tone
|
Rs 13,77,300
|
Rs 13,77,300
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Optional
|
Rs 13,69,000
|
Rs 13,69,000
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Optional Dual-tone
|
Rs 13,84,400
|
Rs 13,84,400
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 15,38,900
|
Rs 15,38,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 15,54,300
|
Rs 15,54,300
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Optional
|
Rs 15,48,000
|
Rs 15,48,000
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Optional Dual-tone
|
Rs 15,63,400
|
Rs 15,63,400
|
No Difference
|
Victoris CNG
|
LXI CNG
|
Rs 11,64,900
|
Rs 11,54,900
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
VXI CNG
|
Rs 12,84,900
|
Rs 12,89,900
|
(- Rs 5,000)
|
ZXI CNG
|
Rs 14,66,900
|
Rs 14,66,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI CNG Dual-tone
|
Rs 14,82,300
|
Rs 14,82,300
|
No Difference
|
Victoris Hybrid
|
VXI
|
Rs 16,42,900
|
Rs 16,42,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI
|
Rs 17,84,900
|
Rs 17,84,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Dual-tone
|
Rs 18,00,300
|
Rs 18,00,300
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Optional
|
Rs 18,43,900
|
Rs 18,43,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Optional Dual-tone
|
Rs 18,59,300
|
Rs 18,59,300
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus
|
Rs 19,51,900
|
Rs 19,51,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Dual-tone
|
Rs 19,67,300
|
Rs 19,67,300
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Optional
|
Rs 19,98,900
|
Rs 19,98,900
|
No Difference
|
ZXI Plus Optional Dual-tone
|
Rs 19,98,900
|
Rs 19,98,900
|
No Difference
-
Interestingly, the Victoris is the only Maruti to have actually received a price cut in select variants.
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The VXI CNG MT and VXI MT trims’ prices will be reduced by Rs 5,000, while prices of the LXI MT and LXI CNG MT move up by Rs 10,000.
-
The rest of the Victoris’ variants see no price difference.
CarDekho Says..
Amidst the rising prices of raw materials and international supply chain issues, Maruti has given a modest hike to the Arena cars, with the major hit being for the CNG AMT variants of the Swift and the Dzire, which received an increase of Rs 10,000. But its flagship the Victoris SUV has gone against the flow, actually becoming more affordable by Rs 5,000 on select variants.
Keeping the smaller and affordable cars out of the price hike might receive praise from those potential buyers, as these are among the most affected ones, and the models that have received the hike are kept within a minimal range as well.
Which Maruti Arena car do you think will be affected the most by this price hike? Let us know in the comments below!