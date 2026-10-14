2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Image Gallery: Check It Out From Various Angles In 21 Images

Toyota India has launched the facelifted version of its premium hatchback, the Glanza, which starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the launch details, check out our story. The Glanza is a badge-engineered alternative to the Maruti Baleno, which also got an update recently.

The Glanza has always been a practical and spacious hatchback with more than enough features and safety equipment packed in it. So, what does the facelift actually pack? Let’s dive deeper into it, where we explain all the details in 21 images:

Design

Front

The main design change is up front, where you now get this large front grille with a gloss black surround.

As a result, it now looks more striking.

The LED projector headlights and the DRLs are the same ones as before.

You do get a revised bumper with chrome and silver elements for an aggressive look.

Keen eyed viewers will also notice the addition of front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera as part of the facelift.

Side

Coming to the profile, it is very similar to the outgoing model, with a chrome window line, chrome-finished door handles, and ORVMs with turn indicators.

It also continues to have the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which still make it look more premium.

It now gets a shark-fin antenna, which will improve its overall appearance.

Rear

At the rear, it is identical to the outgoing version, with boomerang-style C-shaped LED taillights that extend over the boot, and an integrated roof spoiler.

A rear wiper with washer and defogger has been provided for convenience.

It gets the Toyota logo in the center of the boot and the Glanza badge at the bottom.

Colour Options

The Glanza facelift is available in 7 colours, which include Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Bluish Black and new Digital Teal Green. Our choice is the newly introduced Digital Teal Green shade, which does make it look unique.

Interior

Stepping inside the new Glanza, you are welcomed by the familiar black/beige cabin theme and the dashboard layout is the same as before.

It gets a floating-style large infotainment unit and right below it are horizontally placed AC vents.

We like the fact that the Glanza gets physical AC controls, which make it very convenient to use.

The steering wheel is the same as the Maruti Baleno, but of course the Suzuki logo is swapped with Toyota’s logo.

Right behind the steering wheel are the classic analogue dials with a coloured multi-info display in between. This setup does look classy and we prefer this over a digital driver’s display.

The front seats are well cushioned and now get leatherette upholstery with seat ventilation, which gets a thumbs up from us.

The rear seats can easily accommodate a 6-footer, but its narrow width makes it better for two occupants rather than three.

Added convenience for rear seat occupants include rear AC vents and charging ports.

Features & Safety

The Glanza with this facelift has grabbed the opportunity to add new features such as ventilated front seats, which in our hot climate, is going to be a boon.

It continues to be equipped with a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-built navigation, and connected car features.

Coming to the lower half of the dashboard, it gets automatic climate control and a new wireless phone charger.

It also gets a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, which will make long drives feel livelier with better sound quality.

Along with new added features, it continues to get a heads-up display, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and engine push-button start.

In terms of safety, the updated Glanza now has Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The updated Glanza is offered with a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine along with a factory-fit CNG option. It is available with manual and AMT automatic options.

Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

Price & Rivals

The Glanza facelift starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is slightly higher than the outgoing model. It rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Maruti Baleno.

CarDekho Says..

Having polarising designs has almost never been the case with Toyota, but with the Glanza, they certainly have changed our minds. The updated Glanza features an aggressive-looking fascia with design elements adapted from larger Toyotas and while it aims to look aggressive, it might not be a hit with some of the buyers.

Apart from its new face, the Glanza brings along new equipment such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, making it a more complete package. It also has an engine that focuses more on utility and fuel efficiency.

Now, with all these changes, the Glanza does look like a sweet hatchback deal. Would you pay the Toyota premium for this? Let us know in the comments below