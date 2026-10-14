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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Image Gallery: Check It Out From Various Angles In 21 Images

    The main design change for the Glanza is its new face with the huge grille!

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 14, 2026 18:29 IST
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    Published OnOct 14, 2026 15:12 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 14, 2026 18:29 IST
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    2026 Toyota Glanza Explained In Images

    Toyota India has launched the facelifted version of its premium hatchback, the Glanza, which starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). To know more about the launch details, check out our story. The Glanza is a badge-engineered alternative to the Maruti Baleno, which also got an update recently. 

    The Glanza has always been a practical and spacious hatchback with more than enough features and safety equipment packed in it. So, what does the facelift actually pack? Let’s dive deeper into it, where we explain all the details in 21 images:

    Design

    Front

    • The main design change is up front, where you now get this large front grille with a gloss black surround.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Front New Grille

    • As a result, it now looks more striking.

    • The LED projector headlights and the DRLs are the same ones as before.

    2026 Toyota Glanza LED Headlamp With LED DRLs

    • You do get a revised bumper with chrome and silver elements for an aggressive look. 

    2026 Toyota Glanza Front

    • Keen eyed viewers will also notice the addition of front parking sensors and a 360-degree camera as part of the facelift. 

    2026 Toyota Glanza Front 360-degree Camera

    Side

    • Coming to the profile, it is very similar to the outgoing model, with a chrome window line, chrome-finished door handles, and ORVMs with turn indicators.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Side

    • It also continues to have the same 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, which still make it look more premium.

    2026 Toyota Glanza 16-inch Alloy Wheels

    • It now gets a shark-fin antenna, which will improve its overall appearance.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Shark-fin Antenna

    Rear

    • At the rear, it is identical to the outgoing version, with boomerang-style C-shaped LED taillights that extend over the boot, and an integrated roof spoiler.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Rear

    • A rear wiper with washer and defogger has been provided for convenience. 

    • It gets the Toyota logo in the center of the boot and the Glanza badge at the bottom. 

    Colour Options

    The Glanza facelift is available in 7 colours, which include Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Insta Blue, Sportin Red, Bluish Black and new Digital Teal Green. Our choice is the newly introduced Digital Teal Green shade, which does make it look unique. 

    Interior

    • Stepping inside the new Glanza, you are welcomed by the familiar black/beige cabin theme and the dashboard layout is the same as before.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Interior

    • It gets a floating-style large infotainment unit and right below it are horizontally placed AC vents.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Infotainment Unit

    • We like the fact that the Glanza gets physical AC controls, which make it very convenient to use.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Automatic Climate Control

    • The steering wheel is the same as the Maruti Baleno, but of course the Suzuki logo is swapped with Toyota’s logo.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Steering Wheel

    • Right behind the steering wheel are the classic analogue dials with a coloured multi-info display in between. This setup does look classy and we prefer this over a digital driver’s display.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Analog Dials with MID

    • The front seats are well cushioned and now get leatherette upholstery with seat ventilation, which gets a thumbs up from us. 

    2026 Toyota Glanza Front Seats

    • The rear seats can easily accommodate a 6-footer, but its narrow width makes it better for two occupants rather than three.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Rear Seats

    • Added convenience for rear seat occupants include rear AC vents and charging ports.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Rear AC Vents

    Features & Safety

    • The Glanza with this facelift has grabbed the opportunity to add new features such as ventilated front seats, which in our hot climate, is going to be a boon.

    • It continues to be equipped with a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless connectivity such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, in-built navigation, and connected car features.

    • Coming to the lower half of the dashboard, it gets automatic climate control and a new wireless phone charger.

    • It also gets a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, which will make long drives feel livelier with better sound quality.

    2026 Toyota Glanza 6-speaker Sound System

    • Along with new added features, it continues to get a heads-up display, automatic headlights, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, keyless entry, and engine push-button start.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Keyless Entry

    • In terms of safety, the updated Glanza now has Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and automatic emergency braking.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Driver Side Panel

    • It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold assist (HHA), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    2026 Toyota Glanza ORVMs with Camera

    Powertrain Options

    The updated Glanza is offered with a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine along with a factory-fit CNG option. It is available with manual and AMT automatic options. 

    Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 

    1.2-litre petrol + CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

    MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

    2026 Toyota Glanza Fuel Port

    Price & Rivals

    The Glanza facelift starts at Rs 6.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is slightly higher than the outgoing model. It rivals the Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, and its platform sibling, the Maruti Baleno

    CarDekho Says..

    Having polarising designs has almost never been the case with Toyota, but with the Glanza, they certainly have changed our minds. The updated Glanza features an aggressive-looking fascia with design elements adapted from larger Toyotas and while it aims to look aggressive, it might not be a hit with some of the buyers.

    Apart from its new face, the Glanza brings along new equipment such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS, making it a more complete package. It also has an engine that focuses more on utility and fuel efficiency.

    Now, with all these changes, the Glanza does look like a sweet hatchback deal. Would you pay the Toyota premium for this? Let us know in the comments below

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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