2026 Toyota Glanza G Vs V Variants Compared: Find Out Whether You Should Upgrade From The Most Value-for-Money Mid-Variant

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The Toyota Glanza facelift was launched in India last month at an introductory price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which places it competitively against its rivals. The Glanza can be had in a total of five variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O), spread across a combination of petrol and CNG, with MT and AMT options.

The G trim sits in the middle of the variant lineup and is one of the most value-for-money variants, offering a perfect blend of comfort, convenience, features, and multiple powertrain options. The V variant sits just above it, and one trim below the top-spec V(O) variant, and offers additional features that make the package feel more complete. So, should you stick with the G, or stretch your budget for the more-equipped V variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant Petrol Petrol + CNG MT AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Toyota Glanza G Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 9.33 lakh Rs 9.68 lakh Rs 10.23 lakh Toyota Glanza V Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh - -

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India.

Prices for the new Glanza start at Rs 6.99 lakh for the base E trim, while the range for G variants begins at Rs 8.73 lakh. The G variant also acts as the top-end if you’re opting for the CNG powertrains. Meanwhile, prices for the V variant start at Rs 9.99 lakh. Both variants remain powered solely by the new 1.2-litre petrol engine; however, the G variant additionally offers the choice of CNG.

The price gap between the variants stands at a whopping Rs 1.26 lakh, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, considering the fact that the mid G variant has almost all the required equipment. Let’s explore if the V variant justifies the extra asking price over the G.

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Glanza variants.

Exterior

Both the G and V variants of the Toyota Glanza look fairly similar as they share most of their exterior design elements. However, the V variant just adds a few styling upgrades like black side skirts.

Front

Starting with the front, both the G and V variants feature the Glanza's updated fascia, including a large mesh grille with gloss black accents and chrome surrounds.

They get LED DRLs, LED headlights, a chrome strip connecting the headlights, and the Toyota logo sitting on top of the bumper. The major differentiator among the two variants is the inclusion of LED fog lamps and a sporty splitter on the lower part of the bumper on the V variant.

Side

From the side, the two variants are very similar, with both featuring a floating roofline, a new chrome insert on the front fender, a shark-fin antenna, chrome door handles, blacked-out treatment on the A, B, and C pillars, and ride on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

The V variant additionally adds UV-protected glass and sporty black side skirts that make the side profile look sportier.

Rear

At the rear, the differences are minimal, with both variants getting C-shaped LED taillights, a chrome strip running the width of the rear profile, a high-mounted stop lamp, and the Toyota logo positioned at the centre of the boot.

The overall rear design and features remain identical across the G and V variants.

Colour Options

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift is available in 7 different colour options: Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Digital Teal Green, Insta Blue, Bluish Black, and Sportin Red. All of these colours are offered on both the G and V variants. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Moving into the cabin, both the G and V variants share the same dashboard layout. The V variant just has a few more features than the mid G variant, which makes the cabin feel more plush.

Both the G and V variants feature a dual-tone black and beige themed interior with a layered dashboard design along with glossy black accents. The difference lies in their upholstery. While the G variant gets fabric upholstery for the seats and door pads, the V variant gets leatherette upholstery and also a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. This elevates the overall feel-good factor inside the cabin, providing a more premium experience in the V variant.

Both variants boast spacious and comfortable cabins with decent knee room, headroom, and shoulder room to comfortably accommodate a small family. They get a similar set of convenience features like a flat-bottom 3-spoke steering wheel, height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable headrests, a front sliding centre armrest, glovebox illumination, rear AC vents, a rear parcel shelf, and 60:40 split rear seats.

Detailed In mages: If you would like to take a closer look at the Toyota Glanza’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The G variant of the Toyota Glanza offers a strong feature list that cover both the essential and modern features that make the cabin feel upmarket and premium. The V variant however, adds more feel-good features that makes the package feel more complete and resemble that of the top-spec V(O) variant.

Key features of the G variant of the Glanza include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, automatic AC, rear AC vents, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, automatic headlights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, height adjustable driver’s seat, connected car tech, voice assistant, wireless phone charger, a front footwell lamp, 60:40 split rear seats, and USB Type-A & C fast charging.

The V variant offers all of the above-mentioned features. But additionally gets a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display, cruise control, and a vanity mirror lamp for both the driver and co-driver. All of these add to a more modern appeal of the cabin as compared to the G trim.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Glanza facelift comes with a respectable list of safety equipment as standard across all variants. However, the higher G and V variants do add a few more safety features mentioned below.

The common list of safety equipment among the two variants include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control (HHC), a reverse parking camera (G only) with rear parking sensors, rear window defogger, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), 3-point seatbelt for all seats, ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The V variant additionally offers a 360-degree parking camera with front and rear parking sensors and auto-dimming IRVM.

Powertrain Option

The Toyota Glanza is offered with a single 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This engine is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG powertrain with a similar engine across both MT and AMT transmission options for added efficiency.

The mid G variant is offered with both petrol and CNG powertrain options, available with both MT and AMT gearbox options; in fact, it is the top variant if you’re opting for the CNG powertrain. The V variant, however, is exclusive to the petrol engine only with a choice of MT and AMT gearbox options.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Glanza’s engine specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 69 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT) / 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

Do check out our variant-wise powertrain story to know more about the powertrains offered on other variants of the Toyota Glanza.

Toyota Glanza Rivals

The Toyota Glanza competes with the premium sub-4-metre hatchbacks, including direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Tata Altroz. It also goes against similarly priced hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Glanza’s G variant already feels like a well-equipped premium hatchback, offering an extensive feature list, a modern cabin, and the flexibility of all the powertrain options offered in the Glanza. It also shares similar interior and exterior highlights as the V trim, with the only noticeable visual differences being the addition of LED fog lights, black side skirts, and leatherette seat upholstery. It also includes a feel additional value-added features like a 360-degree camera, ventilated front seats, a premium 6-speaker Clarion sound system, a heads-up display, and cruise control.

While the price premium of the V variant is steep at around Rs 1.26 lakh, the additional equipment does enhance convenience, safety, and the overall ownership experience in the long run.

That said, if these value-added features are not a priority, the G variant continues to be the sweet spot in the Glanza lineup and remains our value-for-money pick.

Which one of the two variants will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!