2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift V Vs V(O) Variants Compared: Should You Upgrade To The Top-End Variant For An Additional Rs. 50,000?

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The Toyota Glanza has received its much-awaited facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It offers a diverse variant lineup, which enables buyers to easily pick the best option for them. The Glanza can be had in a total of five variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O), spread across a combination of petrol and CNG, with MT and AMT options.

The V variant sits just below the top-spec V(O) variant and gets all the equipment as the top-spec variant, except for a few. It offers a good blend of comfort and convenience features, along with being available across both manual and automatic transmission options. The V(O) variant adds some autonomous tech features that will surely make your car stand out in today's market, but at an added cost. So, should you stick with the V, or stretch your budget for the fully equipped V(O) variant? Take a closer look to find out:

Price

Variant 1.2-litre petrol (MT) 1.2-litre petrol (AMT) Toyota Glanza V Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.59 lakh Toyota Glanza V(O) Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Prices for the Toyota Glanza start from Rs 6.99 lakh for the base-spec E variant, with the V range starting from Rs 9.99 lakh, and this variant is available in both manual and automatic transmissions. The range for the top-spec V(O) variant starts from Rs 10.59 lakh; it is also offered across both transmissions. The top two variants do not get the option of a CNG powertrain.

The price gap between the variants stands at Rs 50,000, which is not so steep, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the top variant since the V variant has the same styling and offers a similar set of features. Let’s see what the differences are between the base and top variants and what extra you get for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Glanza variants.

Exterior

The Toyota Glanza’s V and V(O) variants share all of their exterior styling elements, as there is nothing to differentiate between the two. The main differences lie in their feature package, not design.

Front

At the front, both the V and V(O) variants of the Glanza feature the updated fascia with a large mesh grille incorporating gloss black accents and chrome surrounds. Both variants get LED DRLs, LED headlights, a chrome strip connecting the headlights, and the Toyota logo sitting on top of the bumper. The lower end of the bumper gets a sporty splitter and also houses the LED fog lights and a chrome strip above it.

Side

From the side, the changes between the two variants continue to remain unseen. Both variants ride on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, get a new chrome insert on the front fender, and feature a floating roofline. Other common styling elements include sporty black side skirts, blacked-out treatment on the A, B, and C pillars, chrome door handles, a shark-fin antenna, and UV-protected glass. The Glanza’s side profile strikes a good balance between funky styling and a premium appearance, making it stand out in the segment.

Rear

At the rear, both variants get a chrome strip running the width of the rear profile and connecting the C-shaped LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, an integrated rear spoiler, a rear wiper, a bulky bumper with reflectors, and the Toyota logo positioned at the centre of the boot. The overall rear design is very similar across the V and V(O) variants.

Colour Options

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift can be had in 7 different colour options: Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, Digital Teal Green, Insta Blue, Bluish Black, and Sportin Red. All of these colours are available with the V and V(O) variants. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Inside the cabin, the differences are very minimal. Both the V and V(O) variants sport a dual-tone black and beige interior theme with a layered dashboard design, glossy black accents, and leatherette upholstery for the seats and door pads. The flat-bottom steering wheel comes wrapped in leatherette, but the V(O) gets additional buttons on it for ADAS functions. At the centre of the dashboard sits a touchscreen infotainment system, with horizontally positioned AC vents underneath, highlighted by silver accents. The premium materials enhance the overall feel-good factor inside the cabins of both variants.

Convenience features that are common in both variants include a front sliding centre armrest, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable headrests, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, glovebox illumination, a front footwell lamp, USB charging ports, a rear parcel shelf, and 60:40 split rear seats. In terms of space, the cabin is spacious and comfortable with decent knee room, headroom, and shoulder room to comfortably accommodate a small family.

Detailed in images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Toyota Glanza’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The V variant of the Toyota Glanza already comes loaded with a long list of features. However, the V(O) variant has no additional add-ons; the feature list remains the same between both variants.

The list of features on the V and V(O) variant includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlights, steering-mounted audio controls, keyless entry, push-button start/stop, cruise control, wireless phone charger, connected car tech, voice assistant, all power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver seat, a front footwell lamp, USB Type-A & C fast charging, gear shift indicator, and a 12V power socket.

The only difference here is that the V(O) variant replaces the standard cruise control with adaptive cruise control.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, since the Glanza’s V variant sits so close to the top-spec variant, it already offers a strong set of safety kit, with the overall equipment being shared between both variants; the V(O) variant just adds a few more enhancements to the ADAS tech, which sets it apart.

The common list of safety equipment between the two variants includes 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, hill hold control (HHC), electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree parking camera with front and rear parking sensors, auto-dimming IRVM, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a rear wiper with washer and defogger, 3-point seatbelts for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The V(O) variant additionally offers a Level-2 ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, high beam assist, autonomous emergency braking, etc. All of these upgrades make the cabin technologically sound and on par with other hatchbacks.

Powertrain Option

Toyota is offering the new Glanza with a single engine option, which is the new Z-series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This engine can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit for added efficiency.

However, the V and top-spec V(O) variants get the petrol engine only and miss out on the CNG powertrain. Both variants do come with both manual and AMT automatic gearbox options.

Let’s take a detailed look at the Glanza’s engine specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol No. of cylinders 3 Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Do check out our variant-wise powertrain story to know more about the powertrains offered on other variants of the Toyota Glanza.

Toyota Glanza Rivals

The Toyota Glanza sits in the premium hatchback segment, competing with direct rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and the Tata Altroz. It also goes against similarly priced hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Tata Punch, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Glanza’s V variant sits below the top-end, yet it does feel like a top-spec variant, offering a long list of features, a modern cabin, and the flexibility of MT and AMT options. All the exterior styling highlights and the interior equipment are shared with the V(O) variant. The top-spec V(O) variant just adds a Level-2 ADAS to the package; everything else remains the same.

While the price premium of the V(O) variant stands at Rs 50,000, the additional equipment does make your car more modern, while also enhancing convenience, safety, and the overall ownership experience in the long run.

That said, if ADAS is not on your priority list, the V variant offers everything that the top-spec variant does. You could spend the additional amount on getting an aftermarket paint protection coating on your car. The Glanza also has other very value-for-money variants; check them out here!

Which one of the two variants will you choose? Let us know in the comments below!