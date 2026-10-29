2026 Toyota Glanza E Vs V(O): Is The Top Variant Worth Rs 3.5 Lakh More?

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The Toyota Glanza Facelift was recently launched in India, with introductory prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is available in five variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O).

The E variant serves as the entry point into the lineup, while the V(O) sits at the top as the most feature-loaded offering. Although both variants share the same premium hatchback design and new petrol engine, the top-spec model comes with several premium styling elements and additional equipment that give it a more sophisticated appearance. Here's a detailed look at everything the V(O) gets over the base-spec E and a verdict on whether you should stretch your budget to purchase a higher trim.

Price

Variant 1.2-litre petrol (MT) 1.2-litre petrol (AMT) Toyota Glanza E Rs 6.99 lakh NA Toyota Glanza V(O) Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.98 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan-India.

The new Glanza starts at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh for the base E trim, while the top-spec V(O) variant starts at Rs 10.49 lakh. Both variants get the updated 1.2-litre petrol engine, but the CNG iteration is not offered on either of the models. Furthermore, the base E trim is exclusively available with a manual transmission, while the V(O) can be had with an AMT gearbox also.

The price gap between the variants stands at Rs 3.5 lakh, which is quite steep, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the top variant since the base variant has similar styling and offers the basic equipment you would require in your daily usage. Let’s see what the differences are between the base and top variants and what extra you get for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Glanza variants.

Exterior

All variants of the Toyota Glanza get the same overall silhouette, but the top-spec V(O) variant adds several premium styling upgrades over the base E model. Here’s a look at all the exterior differences between the two variants.

Front

Starting with the front, both variants feature the Glanza's updated fascia with a large grille, sporty bumper styling, and chrome accents. However, the top-spec V(O) gets additional chrome inserts around the grille. A chrome strip connecting the headlights can be seen on both variants. The headlights carry the same design; however, the base-spec E gets halogen projector headlamps without LED DRLs, while the V(O) gets LED DRLs and LED projectors. The LED fog lights can also be seen missing in the base variant, which is offered on the V(O) variant.

Side

Moving to the side, both variants retain the Glanza's familiar profile, but the differences in their styling become more apparent. The base-specE rides on 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers and gets black-finished door handles and ORVMs, with the turn indicators positioned on the front fenders. In comparison, the top-spec V(O) upgrades to 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, chrome-finished door handles, and ORVM-mounted turn indicators. It also gets black side skirts, a chrome insert on the front fender, and a shark-fin antenna, giving it a more premium appearance than the entry-level variant.

Rear

At the rear, the differences are kept to a minimum. Both variants feature C-shaped LED taillights, an integrated roof spoiler, and the Glanza's familiar tailgate design. However, the top-spec V(O) gets a chrome strip on the tailgate, along with a rear wiper and washer, adding a more premium touch to the rear profile. In comparison, the base-spec E misses out on this chrome garnish and also does without a rear wiper and washer, although it retains the rear defogger.

Colour Options

Toyota Glanza E Toyota Glanza V(O) Cafe White Cafe White Enticing Silver Enticing Silver Gaming Grey Gaming Grey Insta Blue Insta Blue - Digital Teal Green - Bluish Black - Sportin Red

The 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift is available with 7 different colour options, but only four of them are offered with the base E variant, while the V(O) can be had in all the colours. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

Inside, both variants retain the Glanza's familiar dashboard layout, but the differences in equipment make them feel quite different. Both variants come with a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme with a layered dashboard design along with glossy black accents. The base-spec E gets fabric upholstery and matching fabric inserts on the door pads. However, the absence of an infotainment touchscreen leaves a space in the centre of the dashboard, making the cabin feel incomplete. It also gets a flat-bottom steering wheel without mounted controls, manual AC controls, and a centre console without a front armrest.

In comparison, the top-spec V(O) gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a colour TFT display in the instrument cluster, and steering-mounted controls. It also adds leatherette seat upholstery, a front centre armrest, a vanity mirror lamp, glovebox illumination, and front footwell lighting, making the cabin feel more premium and better equipped. However, even the fully loaded variant misses out on a rear centre armrest.

These additions, along with the better material quality, make the top-spec variant feel significantly more upmarket than the entry-level E trim.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Toyota Glanza’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Toyota Glanza’s base-spec E variant feels bare-bones in terms of the features it gets. It misses out on a lot of equipment, with the overall cabin being very basic. On the other hand, the top-spec V(O) variant gets you all the luxurious features that increase the feel-good factor of the car and make the deal feel like a complete package.

The list of features on the E variant includes keyless entry, all power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, manual air conditioning, adjustable headrests, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, manual day/night IRVM, gear shift indicator, and a 12V power socket. That is all.

Since the V(O) is the top-spec variant, it offers a strong set of features starting from a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, ventilated front seats, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, wireless phone charger, push-button start/stop, connected car tech, cruise control, automatic headlights, a height-adjustable driver seat, and electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

In terms of safety, Toyota is offering a decent set of standard equipment on the Glanza, consisting of 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, seat belt pre-tensioner, emergency stop signal, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

The top-spec V(O) variant offers all of the above-mentioned features, but it also offers a lot more safety equipment like a segment first Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, a rear wiper with washer and defogger, all of which make the stretch to the top-spec variant justifiable, and the cabin a safer place to be in.

Engine Options

The Toyota Glanza is offered with a single 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated to either a 5-speed manual transmission or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. This engine can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit for added efficiency.

The base E and top-spec V(O) variants, however, miss out on the CNG iteration; both variants get the petrol engine only. The V(O) variant does give buyers a choice between MT and AMT gearbox options; the base E variant is exclusive to the manual transmission.

Let’s take a detailed look at the engine specifications of the Glanza’s base and top variants:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol No. of cylinders 3 Power 83 PS Torque 112 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT) / 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

MT - Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

While the E and V(O) variants are only offered with one powertrain option, do check out our variant-wise powertrain story to know more about the powertrains offered on other variants of the Toyota Glanza.

Toyota Glanza Rivals

The Toyota Glanza takes on other premium sub-4-metre hatchbacks, including direct rivals like the Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, and the Tata Altroz. It also competes with similarly priced hatchbacks like the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Tata Punch, Maruti Swift, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

CarDekho Says…

The Toyota Glanza E is a sensible choice for buyers who simply want a spacious premium hatchback with a fuel-efficient petrol engine, decent standard safety equipment, and the essential features required for daily use. At Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers an accessible entry point into the Glanza range, but it feels bare-bones because of its very basic feature list and the absence of an infotainment system.

The top-spec V(O), on the other hand, transforms the overall ownership experience with a much more premium cabin, packed with technology, advanced safety features, and additional convenience equipment. It also gives buyers the flexibility to choose between a manual or an AMT gearbox.

If your budget is limited, the E gets the job done. But if you want to experience everything the Glanza has to offer and plan to keep the hatchback for a longer duration, you should definitely consider having a look at the V(O) variant, or maybe even a mid-variant, as the additional investment is well justified by the significant upgrade in features and overall appeal.

Which one would you pick? Let us know in the comments!.