2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Old vs New Compared

Toyota has launched the 2026 Glanza facelift in India with the aim of making it appeal to a wider audience with an updated design and some feature additions. With this update, the hatchback now also gets a new engine, borrowed from the recently updated Maruti Baleno. If you’re wondering what’s changed between the old and new Glanza, here’s our detailed comparison as we take you through the design changes, feature additions, powertrain tweaks, and more:

Exterior

Front

Looking at the front, the biggest change on the facelifted Toyota Glanza is its nose, which gets a larger honeycomb mesh grille with a gloss black surround. It also features silver inserts around the grille and a chrome strip running along its upper edge, giving the hatchback a more mature appearance. The Toyota logo also moves to the bonnet. You also get an updated bumper with new LED fog lamps.

The LED projector headlights, however, remain unchanged. While the older car with its elegant and conventional styling appealed to a wider customer base, it remains to be seen how this new setup will appeal to customers.

Side

Coming to the side, the facelifted Glanza retains the same silhouette as the outgoing model.

Even the design for the 16-inch alloy wheels remain unchanged and it continues to get the same chrome door handles, and chrome strip along the window line. A small detail is the presence of a shark fin antenna, which replaces the conventional antenna on the older model.

Rear

At the rear, the 2026 Glanza gets a slightly revised bumper, while retaining the same bulky design as the outgoing model. Other elements that remain unchanged include the C-shaped LED tail lamps, the chrome strip connecting them, and the integrated spoiler, which lends the hatchback a sporty appearance.

Overall, the Glanza retains its familiar rear design, with the changes mostly limited to the front of the vehicle, along with the addition of new features that have been discussed in the next section.

If you want to have a detailed look at the new Glanza, check out our story about it.

Colour Options

Toyota is offering 2 new colours on the facelifted Glanza, now offering you a choice of a total of 7 colour options, while the pre-facelift model was offered with 5 hues. Here’s a detailed look at the colours available for both models:

Toyota Glanza Facelift (New) Toyota Glanza Pre-Facelift (Old) Cafe White Cafe White Enticing Silver Enticing Silver Gaming Grey Gaming Grey Sportin Red Sportin Red Insta Blue Insta Blue Digital Teal Green (New) - Bluish Black (New) -

Interior

Step inside and the cabin is very similar in terms of design and materials used. It continues with a dual-tone black and beige cabin theme, with the same colour scheme used on the dashboard along with gloss back inserts. Sitting at the centre of the dashboard is a free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen with horizontal AC vents and its controls below it.

Just like the older model, the Glanza’s rear seats continue to offer an ample amount of space and feel airy. This makes the Glanza well-suited for both everyday commutes and long-distance journeys.

Features And Safety

The Glanza has always been a very well-equipped car, but with the refreshed model, it now gets ventilated front seats, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, and a wireless phone charger, all of which make the package feel more appealing.

The Glanza facelift also carries forward all its features offered on the older model. These include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, analogue dials with a multi-info display, a heads-up display, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs as well as connected car tech.

The Glanza’s safety suite now comprises a Level-2 ADAS with features like adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), forward collision warning (FCW), and automatic emergency braking (AEB). It continues to retain other safety equipment that was also a part of the pre-facelift Glanza, like a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain

The Toyota Glanza Facelift is now powered by a new Z12E series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine instead of the older K-series 4-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine seen on the outgoing model. The new engine can be had with both a manual and an AMT transmission. Just like before, a factory-fitted CNG kit is also on offer. However, what is new here is the option of CNG with AMT gearbox. This adds the benefit of low running costs and the convenience of an automatic.

Here are the detailed engine specifications:

Model Toyota Glanza (New) Toyota Glanza (Old) Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG No. of Cylinders 3 3 4 4 Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) 90 PS 77.5 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) 113 Nm 98.5 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

Price And Rivals

The prices for the 2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift range between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 10.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelift also adds a new V (O) variant to the Glanza’s lineup, which comes with ADAS. The pre-facelift model, on the other hand, was priced from Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Glanza competes with other premium hatchbacks, including direct rivals like the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, and the Hyundai i20.

CarDekho Says…

Compared to the older Glanza, the facelift brings a bunch of cosmetic updates that give it a more mature appearance, while retaining the familiar overall design. The facelift also provides mechanical changes underneath, with a new petrol engine, offered with CNG as well as manual and automatic transmissions for both iterations. Also new are convenience features like a Level-2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and a wireless charger, which give the Glanza a strong position amongst rivals.

Priced slightly higher than the outgoing model, the Glanza facelift does justify its worth. And for buyers prioritising reliability and efficiency, the Glanza shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Baleno, which makes a strong point. With the facelift, it has just gotten more attractive in its segment, as it now has all that buyers need.

What do you feel about this update that the Glanza has received? Let us know in the comments and stay tuned to CarDekho for more in-depth content on the Toyota Glanza facelift.