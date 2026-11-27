India’s favourite people mover, the Toyota Innova Hycross, just received a facelift and was launched at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). With this update, the Innova Hycross gets a new fascia and some added equipment. However, the most notable upgrade here is the strong-hybrid powertrain, which is now flex-fuel compatible, supporting up to E85 ethanol-blended fuel.

The Innova Hycross facelift is available with four basic variants. They include the G, GX, VX and ZX. If you’re looking to buy an Innova Hycross for yourself, here is everything you need to know about its booking details:

How To Book One Online?

You can explore the Innova Hycross in detail on Toyota’s website. Toyota has included all the variant details to configure the variant you want and the features you get with it. Booking the Hycross online includes a deposit amount of Rs 50,000 to lock in your order. You can follow the steps below to book the Hycross on their website:

Head to the Toyota Hycross website and select the virtual showroom at the top of the screen.

Select the ‘View 360 and configure’ button on top of the Hycross.

Once a separate page opens and shows a Hycross on the screen, you can explore it inside and out, including the different variants, should you wish to explore how it looks.

You will also find the list of accessories and features you will get with the variants to give you better clarity.

Once you select the configuration of the Hycross you want, select the ‘save and book’ option, and fill in your contact details.

After entering your details, select your region and the closest dealer, which will help the team get in touch with you later.

Deposit the Rs 50,000 booking amount and secure your booking. Make sure to note down all the details for reference later on.

Booking At The Dealership

There is always the more traditional way of heading to the nearest Toyota dealership and booking a car with the sales executive:

Visit your nearest authorised Toyota dealership, interact with the salesperson about the variants and features that suit your budget and requirements.

Make sure to get a thorough test drive before making any decision. It will also be helpful if you get a friend or close acquaintance along to get another perspective.

Check out the car, including the back seats, other colours and variants if the dealer has them available at the showroom.

Once you decide on the variant, colour and engine option you want, you can pay the booking amount of Rs 50,000 to the dealer to lock in your Hycross order.

Delivery Timelines

Toyota has not yet officially announced the delivery timelines for the Hycross facelift. However, we expect deliveries to commence by next month. Find out with your dealer to get better clarity on these, since they also depend on which region in the country you are ordering from.

About The Innova Hycross Facelift

The Innova Hycross facelift comes after four years of it being on sale. It was a big departure from the older Innova Crysta, which was based on a ladder-frame chassis and had an old-school diesel engine. The Hycross’s monocoque body with petrol automatic engines is now among the most comfortable long-distance family cars. It is also popular for its imposing styling and strong road presence.

The facelift brings in a new large diamond-pattern grille with the LED fog lamps housed on either end. It also gets projector LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, which double as indicators. Towards the side, the lengthy MPV silhouette gets tastefully executed chrome touches on the door handles and on the window sills. The 18-inch alloy wheels also complement the proportions of the Hycross.

The rear end of the Hycross has the familiar boxy proportions, including the LED taillamps, roof-mounted spoiler and the chunky black cladding on the bumper. Take a closer look at the Innova Hycross facelift here.

Features-wise, the Innova Hycross facelift gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also gets a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 9-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, an 8-way powered driver’s seat with memory, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, panoramic sunroof and connected car technology.

Safety-wise, the Hycross gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child seat mounts, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), hill start assist (HSA), all-wheel disc brakes, a 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors. The pre-facelift Innova Hycross has also scored 5 stars in the BNCAP safety tests, and we expect the facelift to also have similar safety credentials.

Powertrain-wise, the Hycross gets a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol and a 2-litre flex-fuel naturally aspirated hybrid powertrains. Detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated flex-fuel with strong-hybrid Power 173 PS 200 PS Torque 206 Nm 188 Nm (engine), 206 Nm (e-motor) Transmission CVT eCVT

CVT - Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

To understand the details of the powertrains and the variant-wise availability, check out our story here.

Price And Rivals

The Hycross facelift is priced at Rs 19.59 lakh to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Check out our launch report for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The MPV goes up directly against its brand sibling, the Maruti Invicto. Alternatives also include the Kia Carens Clavis, BYD eMAX 7, and the Innova Crysta.

CarDekho Says…

The Hycross brings a unique upgrade in the facelift, being the flex-fuel compatibility for the hybrid powertrain. This further adds to its strengths, being long-lasting and future-proof. The Innova brand is loved for its rugged dependability by both family buyers and fleet operators.

While it isn’t packed with many of the modern comfort features available in SUVs in the price bracket, the Toyota badge always commanded a premium for the ease of ownership and the security of its cars being easy to own being bulletproof and reliable.

If you’re interested in getting yourself an Innova Hycross, we suggest that it is better to put your deposit down since waiting periods for these cars can stretch into months.