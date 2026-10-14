2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Booking Details And Delivery Timeline Explained

Toyota has launched the facelifted version of its premium hatchback, the Glanza, in India, with prices starting from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota’s badge-engineered hatchback now boasts updated exterior styling, new features, and a spacious cabin, while also offering a new engine option underneath the hood. If you’re planning on bringing one home, then this report is for you, as we give you a rundown of its bookings and delivery details.

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: How To Book One?

Toyota has opened bookings for the Glanza following its official launch. And now that it has been launched, interested buyers can either visit the showroom directly or check out Toyota’s website to know more about the new Glanza and book one for themselves.

The new Glanza is available in 5 variants: E, S, G, V, and V(O), with a single 1.2-litre petrol engine which can also be had with a factory-fitted CNG kit. It is available with both manual and automatic transmissions.

Booking The Car Online

If you are planning on booking the Glanza online, you can have a first look at the car on Toyota’s website and configure the car as per your variant requirements and the exterior colour options. You can follow the following steps, where the full process is explained in detail:

On Toyota India’s website, you can book the Glanza from the e-bookings section. You can also download the brochure, book a test drive, or make an enquiry for a callback from the website itself. Let us start with the booking process.

In the e-bookings section, select the new Glanza to begin the booking process.

Then you need to pick which powertrain you want – petrol or CNG, with both MT and AMT.

Select the variant as per your budget and needs. Price, transmission, and fuel type are mentioned in the same place for every variant.

Select your desired exterior colour.

Enter your current location, select your preferred dealership, and continue.

You will then have to enter your personal details like name, email ID, address, PAN card, and verify your phone number via OTP.

Once all the steps are completed, review your selected variant, transmission, and exterior colour, and pay a booking amount of Rs 11,000 to confirm your purchase.

After successfully paying, a sales executive from Toyota will get in touch with you for further assistance with the banking paperwork and other formal documentation before you take delivery.

Booking Via Dealership (Offline)

The traditional way of booking a car has always been by visiting your nearest dealership. The same can be done here as well. You can pay a visit to your nearest Toyota dealership, and once you’re there, follow these steps:

Consult your requirements with the showroom’s sales executive.

Select a variant that matches your budget and preferences.

Check out the car in person, get a feel for the spacious cabin, explore all the features, and get more details on the different accessories and customisation options available.

Take a test drive at the dealership if possible. If not, you can request the dealership to bring the vehicle to your home or office for you to check it out.

We strongly recommend test-driving the vehicle before placing the booking so that you’re satisfied.

Once you’re happy with the decision, you can book the vehicle by paying the token amount.

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Delivery Timeline

Toyota has launched the Glanza Facelift in India, and bookings for their updated hatchback are now open. Deliveries are slated to begin by 1st week of November 2026.

We also anticipate that there might be a short waiting period because of the festive rush. But that will vary depending on the variant and colour you choose. The waiting period might also differ from city to city. So we would request you to get in touch with your nearest dealership for the same.

We will be driving the Toyota Glanza Facelift soon, so stay tuned to the CarDekho website and YouTube channel for our first drive review.

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Overview

The Toyota Glanza’s design has always been striking and pleasing, and with the launch of the facelift, the same has been enhanced to look even more mature. Based on the Maruti Baleno, keen observers would find a lot of similarities between the two. The front bumper has been redesigned to house a new, larger mesh grille, while the Toyota logo moves up to the bonnet. The headlights continue to be LED projector units, and you get a revised bumper with LED fog lamps as well.

Along the sides, it gets a new side skirt finished in gloss black while continuing with a familiar silhouette with large windows, 16-inch alloy wheels, chrome door handles, and a chrome strip on the window line, all of which are identical to the outgoing model. The only notable change at the back is the slightly revised bumper, which retains its bulky look. It continues with the familiar design, which includes the C-shaped LED taillights, connected chrome strip, and an integrated spoiler, to lend the hatchback a distinctive and sporty road presence.

On the inside, the 2026 Toyota Glanza’s cabin retains its dashboard layout with a dual-tone black and beige colour theme with gloss black inserts that add a premium touch. The cabin also comes finished in a similar dual-tone colour scheme with leatherette upholstery. Sitting at the centre of the dashboard is a touchscreen infotainment screen with horizontal AC vents and its controls below it.

The rear seats offer a generous amount of space and feel airy, thanks to the rear AC vents, large windows, and the light coloured interior theme. All of this makes the Glanza well-suited for both everyday commutes as well as long-distance journeys.

In terms of features, the Toyota Glanza shares its equipment list with the Baleno, and hence offers a long list of features. These include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Clarion sound system with 4 speakers and 2 tweeters, a heads-up display, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, automatic headlights, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, keyless entry, engine push-button start, a front footwell lamp, and connected car tech. New additions in this department include ventilated front seats and a wireless phone charger.

The safety package also sees a major boost with new Level-2 ADAS. Other equipment includes a 360-degree camera with rear sensors, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Powertrain Specifications

The 2026 Toyota Glanza sees the introduction of a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated 3-cylinder petrol engine, which is shared with the Maruti Baleno, the hatchback on which it is based. This new engine can also be had with a factory-fit CNG. You can have it with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Glanza:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 102 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: Price And Rivals

Prices for the new Toyota Glanza begin at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Glanza continues to compete in the premium hatchback segment, including direct rivals like the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, and the Hyundai i20. Other cars available at this price also include the Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, Tata Punch, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, and the Maruti Swift.