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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Variants Explained: Which Is The Best Variant?

    The Glanza keeps the variant split simple and easy to understand for a common person.

    Adarsh
    Adarsh
    Published On Oct 16, 2026 15:37 IST
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    Published OnOct 16, 2026 16:01 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 16, 2026 15:37 IST
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    2026 Toyota Glanza Variant-wise features

    Toyota has recently launched a timely facelift for the Glanza hatchback at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Glanza now comes with styling tweaks, a new engine, more features and an additional variant over the outgoing model. 

    The current variant lineup of the Glanza includes the E, S, G, V, and the newly introduced V Optional. Let’s explore everything what you need to know about the Glanza before buying one:

    Exterior

    Feature

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V(O)

    Body-coloured bumpers

    Projector headlamps

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(Halogen)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    ✅(LED)

    LED DRLs

    Auto headlamps 

    LED fog lamps

    LED tail lamps

    Wheels

    15-inch steel (full cover)

    15-inch steel (full cover)

    16-inch dual-tone alloys

    16-inch dual-tone alloys

    16-inch dual-tone alloys

    Body-coloured ORVMs

    Outside door handles

    Black

    Body-coloured

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Chrome

    Rear spoiler

    Side skirts

    Boot lid chrome garnish

    Sharkfin antenna

    • Like most mid variants, the G variant includes a good balance of premium features like LED headlamps, rear chrome garnish and a rear wiper with washer.

    Toyota Glanza Front look

    • The E variant gets unpainted black door handles and ORVMs, which make it look basic.

    • Another unique feature of the V variants and the Glanza itself is the addition of side skirts, which make it look extra youthful. 

    • However, body coloured bumpers, projector headlamps and a shark-fin antenna are standard across all variants. 

    • Click here to explore the Glanza in detail with real-life images

    Interior

    Feature

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V(O)

    Cabin Theme

    Black and beige

    Black and beige

    Black and beige

    Black and beige

    Black and beige

    Seat upholstery

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Fabric

    Leatherette

    Leatherette

    Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

    Instrument Cluster

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Analogue with monochrome MID

    Analogue with colour MID

    Analogue with colour MID

    Analogue with colour MID

    60:40 split-folding rear seats

    Front sliding centre armrest 

    Glovebox light and front footwell light

    Vanity mirror lamp with ticket holder

    UV-cut windows

    • The basic features like 60:40 split rear seats, dual-tone interior and fabric seats remain standard from the base variant in the Glanza.

    Toyota Glanza Interior

    • However, the interior of the Glanza remains mostly similar, with premium touches like leatherette-wrapped steering and seats being reserved for the top V variants.

    • Comfort features like a front centre armrest and rear AC vents are available from the S variant onwards.

    Infotainment

    Feature

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V(O)

    Touchscreen infotainment

    ✅ (7-inch)

    ✅ (9-inch)

    ✅ (9-inch)

    ✅ (9-inch)

    Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

    Sound System

    ✅(4-speakers)

    ✅(6-speaker Arkamys)

    ✅(6-speaker Clarion)

    ✅(6-speaker Clarion)

    Steering-mounted controls

    Connected car technology

    • The base E variant does not get any infotainment or speakers. However, you can get a system fitted by the dealer.

    Toyota Glanza

    • Connected car technology and a 6-speaker system are available from the G variant onwards.

    • Meanwhile, steering-mounted controls, touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available from the S variant itself. 

    Comfort And Convenience

    Feature

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V(O)

    Climate control

    Manual

    Manual

    Automatic 

    Automatic

    Automatic

    Ventilated front seats

    Head-up display

    Keyless entry

    Push-button start/stop

    Rear AC vents

    Power-adjustable and power-foldingORVM

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    ✅(with auto-fold)

    Cruise control

    ✅ (Adaptive)

    Height-adjustable driver seat

    Wireless phone charger with active cooling

    USB charging ports 

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

    • As mentioned earlier, the mid G variant gets a good balance of modern features like connected car technology, wireless charging, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a 6-speaker branded sound system.

    Glanza Features

    • Interestingly, only the G variant gets the Arkamys sound system. Meanwhile, the top V variants now get a new Clarion sound system. 

    • Premium features like a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, and cruise control are reserved for the top variants.

    Safety

    Feature

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V(O)

    6 airbags

    Electronic stability control (ESC)

    Hill hold control (HHC)

    Adjustable headrests for all passengers 

    Seatbelt reminders

    Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    ISOFIX child seat anchors

    Rear wiper and washer

    Rear defogger

    Parking sensors

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    ✅(Rear)

    Parking Camera

    ✅ (Rear view)

    ✅ (360-degree)

    ✅ (360-degree)

    ADAS

    ✅(Level 2)

    • It is commendable that most safety features available in the Glanza are available as standard from the E variant. 

    • New safety features in the Glanza facelift include Level-2 ADAS and a tyre-pressure monitoring system. 

    Toyota Glanza ADAS

    • If safety is your top priority, the G variant seems to be the best option thanks to the rear-view camera, which is available from the factory and only misses out on a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS.

    • The only difference between the V and V Optional variant is the addition of Level-2 ADAS.

    Powertrain Options

    A major change in the Glanza facelift comes in the form of a new Z-series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, replacing the older K-series unit. An optional factory-fitted CNG kit is also available. Here are its detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG

    Power

    83 PS

    70 PS (CNG)

    Torque

    112 Nm

    102 Nm (CNG)

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Toyota Glanza Engine

     For more details on the Glanza facelift's variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story 

    Price And Rivals

    The Toyota Glanza facelift is available from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

    It goes up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Tata Altroz and its cousin, the Maruti Baleno

    CarDekho Says…

    In recent years, the first-time car buyer usually went for the typical small cars like the Maruti Alto or the Renault Kwid. However, tastes and affordability have gone up, with many preferring the premium hatchback segment thanks to their longer legs, which make them more versatile for the Indian lifestyle.

    For many of these buyers, we think the S and G variants will suffice for most of their safety and comfort needs. Depending on the budget, you can’t go wrong with the two variants if you’re not looking for something fancy. In that case, you always have the V and V Optional variants, with the latter offering Level-2 ADAS if you really need it. 

    What variant do you think will fit your needs? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Adarsh
    Adarsh
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    Adarsh Ashok is a Correspondent for cars at CarDekho Group. He brings his understanding and experience of cars and the motoring industry to all things automotive in the group\'s media wing. By education, he has a master\'s degree in Mass Communication and also majored in Automotive Journalism. His passion for cars and his urge to talk about cars are expressed in the form of news, features and videos on social media. He approaches stories with a keen perspective and experience, be it with vehicles from Fiats to Ferraris. Read more

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