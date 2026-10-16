2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Variants Explained: Which Is The Best Variant?

Toyota has recently launched a timely facelift for the Glanza hatchback at a starting price of Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The facelifted Glanza now comes with styling tweaks, a new engine, more features and an additional variant over the outgoing model.

The current variant lineup of the Glanza includes the E, S, G, V, and the newly introduced V Optional. Let’s explore everything what you need to know about the Glanza before buying one:

Exterior

Feature E S G V V(O) Body-coloured bumpers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Projector headlamps ✅(Halogen) ✅(Halogen) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) ✅(LED) LED DRLs ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto headlamps ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ LED fog lamps ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ LED tail lamps ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch steel (full cover) 15-inch steel (full cover) 16-inch dual-tone alloys 16-inch dual-tone alloys 16-inch dual-tone alloys Body-coloured ORVMs ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Outside door handles Black Body-coloured Chrome Chrome Chrome Rear spoiler ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Side skirts ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Boot lid chrome garnish ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sharkfin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Like most mid variants, the G variant includes a good balance of premium features like LED headlamps, rear chrome garnish and a rear wiper with washer.

The E variant gets unpainted black door handles and ORVMs, which make it look basic.

Another unique feature of the V variants and the Glanza itself is the addition of side skirts, which make it look extra youthful.

However, body coloured bumpers, projector headlamps and a shark-fin antenna are standard across all variants.

Click here to explore the Glanza in detail with real-life images.

Interior

Feature E S G V V(O) Cabin Theme Black and beige Black and beige Black and beige Black and beige Black and beige Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leatherette Leatherette Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with monochrome MID Analogue with colour MID Analogue with colour MID Analogue with colour MID 60:40 split-folding rear seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front sliding centre armrest ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Glovebox light and front footwell light ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Vanity mirror lamp with ticket holder ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ UV-cut windows ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅

The basic features like 60:40 split rear seats, dual-tone interior and fabric seats remain standard from the base variant in the Glanza.

However, the interior of the Glanza remains mostly similar, with premium touches like leatherette-wrapped steering and seats being reserved for the top V variants.

Comfort features like a front centre armrest and rear AC vents are available from the S variant onwards.

Infotainment

Feature E S G V V(O) Touchscreen infotainment ❌ ✅ (7-inch) ✅ (9-inch) ✅ (9-inch) ✅ (9-inch) Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sound System ❌ ✅(4-speakers) ✅(6-speaker Arkamys) ✅(6-speaker Clarion) ✅(6-speaker Clarion) Steering-mounted controls ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car technology ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The base E variant does not get any infotainment or speakers. However, you can get a system fitted by the dealer.

Connected car technology and a 6-speaker system are available from the G variant onwards.

Meanwhile, steering-mounted controls, touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are available from the S variant itself.

Comfort And Convenience

Feature E S G V V(O) Climate control Manual Manual Automatic Automatic Automatic Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Head-up display ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Keyless entry ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start/stop ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear AC vents ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Power-adjustable and power-foldingORVM ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅(with auto-fold) ✅(with auto-fold) Cruise control ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ (Adaptive) Height-adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger with active cooling ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ USB charging ports ❌ ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C) ✅(1x Type-A, 1x Type-C)

As mentioned earlier, the mid G variant gets a good balance of modern features like connected car technology, wireless charging, a height-adjustable driver seat, and a 6-speaker branded sound system.

Interestingly, only the G variant gets the Arkamys sound system. Meanwhile, the top V variants now get a new Clarion sound system.

Premium features like a heads-up display, ventilated front seats, and cruise control are reserved for the top variants.

Safety

Feature E S G V V(O) 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control (HHC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests for all passengers ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Seatbelt reminders ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear wiper and washer ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Parking sensors ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) ✅(Rear) Parking Camera ❌ ❌ ✅ (Rear view) ✅ (360-degree) ✅ (360-degree) ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅(Level 2)

It is commendable that most safety features available in the Glanza are available as standard from the E variant.

New safety features in the Glanza facelift include Level-2 ADAS and a tyre-pressure monitoring system.

If safety is your top priority, the G variant seems to be the best option thanks to the rear-view camera, which is available from the factory and only misses out on a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS.

The only difference between the V and V Optional variant is the addition of Level-2 ADAS.

Powertrain Options

A major change in the Glanza facelift comes in the form of a new Z-series 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, replacing the older K-series unit. An optional factory-fitted CNG kit is also available. Here are its detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol+CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

For more details on the Glanza facelift's variant-wise powertrain split, check out this story

Price And Rivals

The Toyota Glanza facelift is available from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

It goes up against the likes of the Hyundai i20, the Tata Altroz and its cousin, the Maruti Baleno.

CarDekho Says…

In recent years, the first-time car buyer usually went for the typical small cars like the Maruti Alto or the Renault Kwid. However, tastes and affordability have gone up, with many preferring the premium hatchback segment thanks to their longer legs, which make them more versatile for the Indian lifestyle.

For many of these buyers, we think the S and G variants will suffice for most of their safety and comfort needs. Depending on the budget, you can’t go wrong with the two variants if you’re not looking for something fancy. In that case, you always have the V and V Optional variants, with the latter offering Level-2 ADAS if you really need it.

What variant do you think will fit your needs? Let us know in the comments below.