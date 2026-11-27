2026 Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Variants Explained: Which One Should You Buy?
The Innova Hycross facelift now gets a hybrid powertrain from the base variant, while the top-end variant gets less expensive but more premium!
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Toyota has just launched the Innova Hycross facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid is offered in a total of 4 variant lines: G, GX, VX, and ZX, with each one catering to a different set of buyers with varying features and exterior styling. While the lower trims focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:
Exterior
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Feature
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G
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GX
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VX
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ZX
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Automatic headlights
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LED projector
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LED projector
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LED projector
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LED projector with auto high beam
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LED DRL’s with integrated turn indicators
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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LED fog lights
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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LED taillights
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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ORVM with LED turn indicators
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Wheels
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17-inch alloy wheels
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17-inch alloy wheels
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17-inch alloy wheels
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18-inch alloy wheels
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Wheel arch cladding
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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Outside door handle
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Black
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Black
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Black
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Chrome
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Shark-fin antenna
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Chrome door beltline garnish
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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Rocker moulding and rear spoiler
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear chrome garnish
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅ (Jet Black chrome plated)
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Features like LED projector headlights, LED taillights, ORVM with LED turn indicators, alloy wheels, a rear spoiler with rocker moulding, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants.
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LED fog lights are offered from the VX variant onwards.
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LED projector with auto high beam, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding, chrome door beltline, and a rear chrome garnish remain exclusive to the top-spec ZX variant. For a closer look at the new Hycross facelift, check out this report.
The Innova Hycross is offered in five different colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.
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Note:
The regular naturally aspirated petrol-based GX variant still gets the old styling but gets small updates like larger alloy wheels and a new touchscreen infotainment system.
Interior
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Feature
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G
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GX
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VX
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ZX
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Cabin theme
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Black
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Black
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Dual-tone Black and Brown
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Dual-tone Black and Brown
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Seat upholstery
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Fabric
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Fabric
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Fabric
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Leather
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Soft-touch dashboard
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Seating configuration
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7/8 seater
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7/8 seater
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7/8 seater
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7 seater
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Centre console with cup holder
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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3-spoke steering wheel with controls
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Leather-wrapped steering wheel
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Leather-wrapped gear knob
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Blue ambient lighting
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Adjustable headrests
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Height-adjustable driver seat
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Front centre armrest with storage
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear armrest (7 seater)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear centre armrest with cupholders (8 seater)
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❌
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✅
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✅
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❌
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2nd row seats (7 seater)
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Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table
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Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table
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Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table
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Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table
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2nd row seats with long slide (8 seater)
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60:40 split with walk-in slide
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60:40 split with walk-in slide
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60:40 split with walk-in slide
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❌
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3rd row seats folding
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✅ (50:50 split tilt-down)
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✅ (50:50 split tilt-down)
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✅ (50:50 split tilt-down)
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✅ (50:50 split tilt-down)
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Front seat back pocket
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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The G and GX variants offer a basic cabin package, with just the essentials. They come with an all-black interior theme, with higher variants getting a more premium black and brown dual-tone finish.
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The dual-tone cabin theme with soft-touch dashboard inserts remains exclusive to the higher VX and ZX variants.
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Premium touches like blue ambient lighting, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and a gear knob are available from the VX variant onwards.
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The G, GX, and VX variants can be had across both 7- and 8-seater options, but the ZX variant is exclusively offered in a 7-seater layout with captain seats, which we feel is an ideal choice for chauffeur-driven buyers, as we have mentioned in our comprehensive road test.
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Practical touches like tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable headrests, front centre armrest with storage, and front seat back pockets can be seen on all variants.
Comfort And Convenience Features
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Feature
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G
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GX
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VX
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ZX
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Keyless entry
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Push-button start
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Automatic headlights
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Panoramic sunroof
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Cruise control
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅ (adaptive)
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Electrically adjustable driver seat
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅ (8-way with memory)
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Ventilated front seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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Electrically adjustable Ottoman 2nd row seats
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electric-powered tailgate
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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Climate control
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Manual
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Manual
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Automatic
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Automatic (dual-zone)
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Rear AC vents
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear sunshades
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Paddle shifters
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Wireless phone charger
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Available as an accessory
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Available as an accessory
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Available as an accessory
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Available as an accessory
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All-4 one-touch up/down power window operation
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Front and rear USB charging ports (Type A and Type C)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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12V power sockets
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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The standard list of features includes push-button start, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlights, rear AC vents, all-window one-touch up/down power operation, and a 12V power socket.
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The base G variant is decently equipped, covering most of the essentials; the GX variant additionally offers keyless entry as the only other addition in this department.
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The VX variant strikes a good balance between price and equipment levels by offering additional convenience features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, rear sunshades, and paddle shifters, which are available from the VX variant.
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Premium features such as dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, powered 2nd row seats, and a powered tailgate are reserved for the top-spec ZX variant.
Infotainment
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Feature
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G
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GX
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VX
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ZX
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Infotainment system
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✅ (8-inch)
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✅ (8-inch)
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✅ (12.3 inch)
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✅ (12.3 inch)
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Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
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❌ (wired)
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❌ (wired)
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✅
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✅
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Instrument cluster
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7-inch MID with analogue dials
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7-inch MID with analogue dials
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12.3-inch fully digital display
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12.3-inch fully digital display
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Sound system
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4 speakers
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4 speakers
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6 speakers
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9 speakers JBL audio system
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Steering wheel-mounted controls
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Connected car tech
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❌
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✅
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✅
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✅
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The lower G and GX variants are decently equipped, as they get a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 4 speakers.
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A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster are offered from the VX variant onwards.
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The top-spec ZX variant also comes with a 9-speaker JBL sound system. We feel Toyota should have added a better sound system with this facelift.
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Connected car features are available on all variants except for the base-spec G trim.
Safety
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Feature
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G
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GX
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VX
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ZX
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Level-2 ADAS
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❌
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❌
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❌
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✅
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360-degree camera
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Rear parking camera
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❌
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✅
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❌
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❌
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Rear parking sensors
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Front parking sensors
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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6 airbags
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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All-wheel disc brakes
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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Auto-dimming IRVM
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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ABS with EBD
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Electronic stability control (ESC)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Traction control system (TCS)
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Hill hold control
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Rear defogger
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❌
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❌
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✅
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✅
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ISOFIX child seat anchorages
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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3-point seat belts for all seats
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Burglar alarm
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✅
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✅
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✅
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✅
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Being a Toyota, the Innova Hycross offers a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment such as 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, and hill hold control offered as standard.
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A 360-degree camera, TPMS, rear defogger, and an auto-dimming IRVM are available only on the higher VX and ZX variants.
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Level-2 ADAS is available exclusively on the top-spec ZX variant.
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Except for a few tech-driven features, the base G variant covers most of the essentials.
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The Hycross has also scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety tests.
Powertrain
The Toyota Innova Hycross is also offered across both NA petrol and flex-fuel strong-hybrid engine options. The petrol-only powertrain uses a 2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a CVT gearbox, while the flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain now also supports ethanol fuel blends up to E85. Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Innova Hycross:
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Model
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Toyota Innova Hycross
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Engine
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2-litre naturally aspirated petrol
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2-litre naturally aspirated flex-fuel strong-hybrid
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Power (PS)
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173 PS
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200 PS
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Torque (Nm)
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204 Nm
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188 Nm (petrol), 206 Nm (electric)
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Transmission
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CVT
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eCVT
CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)
To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.
Price And Rivals
Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross start at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol+hybrid variants and range up to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-only powertrain gets a single variant, which is priced at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.
The Toyota Innova Hycross’s direct rival is its brand cousin, the Maruti Invicto. It also serves as a premium alternative to cars like the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the BYD eMAX 7.
CarDekho Says…
Toyota has given the Innova Hycross facelift a straightforward variant lineup with just four trims, which offer enough choice. The base G variant primarily suits fleet operators who want an affordable, future-proof strong-hybrid MPV, or buyers who wish to own a spacious MPV at the lowest possible price without caring too much about features. But the G variant does not disappoint; it gets features like a touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, automatic headlights, LED projector headlights, alloy wheels, and push-button start, making it a good deal.
However, the stretch towards the GX variant might make more sense for most buyers because of its added convenience features like a rear centre armrest (8-seater), keyless entry, a rear parking camera, connected car tech and the lack of a speed limiter.
Toyota is offering plenty of feel-good equipment from the VX variant onwards, with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker sound system, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, cruise control, TPMS and LED fog lights. The cabin also feels relatively plush with a dual-tone Black and Chestnut theme, a soft-touch dashboard, blue ambient lighting, automatic AC, rear sunshades, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The VX variant feels like the most value-for-money variant in the Innova Hycross line-up.
However, if you want the Innova Hycross to feel properly loaded, the ZX variant adds features like a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, powered second-row seats, a Level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker JBL audio system, leatherette upholstery, a powered tailgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels.
Which variant feels like the best value for money for you? Let us know in the comments!