Toyota has just launched the Innova Hycross facelift in India, with prices starting from Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated Toyota Innova Hycross Hybrid is offered in a total of 4 variant lines: G, GX, VX, and ZX, with each one catering to a different set of buyers with varying features and exterior styling. While the lower trims focus on value and practicality, the higher variants pack a long list of premium features and modern technology. If you want to take a closer look at each variant and the feature distribution, here is a detailed breakdown:

Exterior

Feature G GX VX ZX Automatic headlights LED projector LED projector LED projector LED projector with auto high beam LED DRL’s with integrated turn indicators ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ LED fog lights ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ LED taillights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ORVM with LED turn indicators ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 17-inch alloy wheels 18-inch alloy wheels Wheel arch cladding ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Outside door handle Black Black Black Chrome Shark-fin antenna ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Chrome door beltline garnish ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Rocker moulding and rear spoiler ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear chrome garnish ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (Jet Black chrome plated)

Features like LED projector headlights, LED taillights, ORVM with LED turn indicators, alloy wheels, a rear spoiler with rocker moulding, and a shark fin antenna are offered across all variants.

LED fog lights are offered from the VX variant onwards.

LED projector with auto high beam, LED DRLs with integrated turn indicators, 18-inch alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding, chrome door beltline, and a rear chrome garnish remain exclusive to the top-spec ZX variant. For a closer look at the new Hycross facelift, check out this report.

The Innova Hycross is offered in five different colours: Super White, Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black Mica, and Blackish Ageha Glass Flake. You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Note: The regular naturally aspirated petrol-based GX variant still gets the old styling but gets small updates like larger alloy wheels and a new touchscreen infotainment system.

Interior

Feature G GX VX ZX Cabin theme Black Black Dual-tone Black and Brown Dual-tone Black and Brown Seat upholstery Fabric Fabric Fabric Leather Soft-touch dashboard ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Seating configuration 7/8 seater 7/8 seater 7/8 seater 7 seater Centre console with cup holder ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-spoke steering wheel with controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tilt and telescopic steering wheel ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped steering wheel ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Leather-wrapped gear knob ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Blue ambient lighting ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Adjustable headrests ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Height-adjustable driver seat ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front centre armrest with storage ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear armrest (7 seater) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear centre armrest with cupholders (8 seater) ❌ ✅ ✅ ❌ 2nd row seats (7 seater) Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table Captain seats with walk-in slide + side table 2nd row seats with long slide (8 seater) 60:40 split with walk-in slide 60:40 split with walk-in slide 60:40 split with walk-in slide ❌ 3rd row seats folding ✅ (50:50 split tilt-down) ✅ (50:50 split tilt-down) ✅ (50:50 split tilt-down) ✅ (50:50 split tilt-down) Front seat back pocket ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The G and GX variants offer a basic cabin package, with just the essentials. They come with an all-black interior theme, with higher variants getting a more premium black and brown dual-tone finish.

The dual-tone cabin theme with soft-touch dashboard inserts remains exclusive to the higher VX and ZX variants.

Premium touches like blue ambient lighting, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and a gear knob are available from the VX variant onwards.

The G, GX, and VX variants can be had across both 7- and 8-seater options, but the ZX variant is exclusively offered in a 7-seater layout with captain seats, which we feel is an ideal choice for chauffeur-driven buyers, as we have mentioned in our comprehensive road test.

Practical touches like tilt and telescopic steering, height-adjustable driver’s seat, adjustable headrests, front centre armrest with storage, and front seat back pockets can be seen on all variants.

Comfort And Convenience Features

Feature G GX VX ZX Keyless entry ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ Push-button start ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Automatic headlights ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Panoramic sunroof ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Cruise control ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ (adaptive) Electrically adjustable driver seat ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ (8-way with memory) Ventilated front seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable Ottoman 2nd row seats ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electric-powered tailgate ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ Climate control Manual Manual Automatic Automatic (dual-zone) Rear AC vents ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear sunshades ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Paddle shifters ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Wireless phone charger Available as an accessory Available as an accessory Available as an accessory Available as an accessory All-4 one-touch up/down power window operation ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front and rear USB charging ports (Type A and Type C) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 12V power sockets ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

The standard list of features includes push-button start, electrically adjustable ORVMs, automatic headlights, rear AC vents, all-window one-touch up/down power operation, and a 12V power socket.

The base G variant is decently equipped, covering most of the essentials; the GX variant additionally offers keyless entry as the only other addition in this department.

The VX variant strikes a good balance between price and equipment levels by offering additional convenience features like a panoramic sunroof, automatic air conditioning, cruise control, rear sunshades, and paddle shifters, which are available from the VX variant.

Premium features such as dual-zone climate control, powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, powered 2nd row seats, and a powered tailgate are reserved for the top-spec ZX variant.

Infotainment

Feature G GX VX ZX Infotainment system ✅ (8-inch) ✅ (8-inch) ✅ (12.3 inch) ✅ (12.3 inch) Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ❌ (wired) ❌ (wired) ✅ ✅ Instrument cluster 7-inch MID with analogue dials 7-inch MID with analogue dials 12.3-inch fully digital display 12.3-inch fully digital display Sound system 4 speakers 4 speakers 6 speakers 9 speakers JBL audio system Steering wheel-mounted controls ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Connected car tech ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

The lower G and GX variants are decently equipped, as they get a touchscreen infotainment system with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 4 speakers.

A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster are offered from the VX variant onwards.

The top-spec ZX variant also comes with a 9-speaker JBL sound system. We feel Toyota should have added a better sound system with this facelift.

Connected car features are available on all variants except for the base-spec G trim.

Safety

Feature G GX VX ZX Level-2 ADAS ❌ ❌ ❌ ✅ 360-degree camera ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Rear parking camera ❌ ✅ ❌ ❌ Rear parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Front parking sensors ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 6 airbags ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ All-wheel disc brakes ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ Auto-dimming IRVM ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ABS with EBD ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Electronic stability control (ESC) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Traction control system (TCS) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Hill hold control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Rear defogger ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ISOFIX child seat anchorages ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 3-point seat belts for all seats ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Burglar alarm ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Being a Toyota, the Innova Hycross offers a strong baseline of safety across all trims, with equipment such as 6 airbags, all-wheel disc brakes, front and rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, ESP, TCS, and hill hold control offered as standard.

A 360-degree camera, TPMS, rear defogger, and an auto-dimming IRVM are available only on the higher VX and ZX variants.

Level-2 ADAS is available exclusively on the top-spec ZX variant.

Except for a few tech-driven features, the base G variant covers most of the essentials.

The Hycross has also scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP crash safety tests.

Powertrain

The Toyota Innova Hycross is also offered across both NA petrol and flex-fuel strong-hybrid engine options. The petrol-only powertrain uses a 2-litre naturally aspirated engine with a CVT gearbox, while the flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain now also supports ethanol fuel blends up to E85. Here are the detailed engine specifications of the updated Innova Hycross:

Model Toyota Innova Hycross Engine 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 2-litre naturally aspirated flex-fuel strong-hybrid Power (PS) 173 PS 200 PS Torque (Nm) 204 Nm 188 Nm (petrol), 206 Nm (electric) Transmission CVT eCVT

CVT: Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Price And Rivals

Prices for the Toyota Innova Hycross start at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol+hybrid variants and range up to Rs 31.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The petrol-only powertrain gets a single variant, which is priced at Rs 19.59 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out the launch story for the detailed variant-wise pricing.

The Toyota Innova Hycross’s direct rival is its brand cousin, the Maruti Invicto. It also serves as a premium alternative to cars like the Kia Carens Clavis, Toyota Innova Crysta, and the BYD eMAX 7.

CarDekho Says…

Toyota has given the Innova Hycross facelift a straightforward variant lineup with just four trims, which offer enough choice. The base G variant primarily suits fleet operators who want an affordable, future-proof strong-hybrid MPV, or buyers who wish to own a spacious MPV at the lowest possible price without caring too much about features. But the G variant does not disappoint; it gets features like a touchscreen infotainment system, 4 speakers, automatic headlights, LED projector headlights, alloy wheels, and push-button start, making it a good deal.

However, the stretch towards the GX variant might make more sense for most buyers because of its added convenience features like a rear centre armrest (8-seater), keyless entry, a rear parking camera, connected car tech and the lack of a speed limiter.

Toyota is offering plenty of feel-good equipment from the VX variant onwards, with features like a panoramic sunroof, a 360-degree camera, a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker sound system, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, cruise control, TPMS and LED fog lights. The cabin also feels relatively plush with a dual-tone Black and Chestnut theme, a soft-touch dashboard, blue ambient lighting, automatic AC, rear sunshades, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob. The VX variant feels like the most value-for-money variant in the Innova Hycross line-up.

However, if you want the Innova Hycross to feel properly loaded, the ZX variant adds features like a powered driver’s seat, ventilated front seats, powered second-row seats, a Level-2 ADAS, dual-zone climate control, a premium 9-speaker JBL audio system, leatherette upholstery, a powered tailgate, and 18-inch alloy wheels.

Which variant feels like the best value for money for you? Let us know in the comments!