JSW Motors will be India’s newest carmaker in a few weeks, with its brand launch scheduled for December 3. And ahead of its debuting with the first product, called the JSW Combat (based on the Jetour T2), it has now revealed its brand logo and identity. Here are all the details:

JSW Motors Unveils Brand Logo

According to JSW Motors, the new logo has been designed to reflect its ambitions and progress. It uses a black and white colour scheme with ‘JSW Motors’ lettering as a secondary mark of identity.

About JSW Motors

A complete entity from JSW MG Motor India, JSW Motors will enter India with a product partnership with global carmaker Chery. Its first product, named the JSW Combat, will be based on the Jetour T2 with a boxy SUV body style, a plug-in hybrid powertrain along with possible turbo-petrol engine options and a retro theme all around.

Following the Combat, it is expected to launch its own versions of the Chery iCar V23, and the Jaecoo J5 as well, although their launch timelines remain unconfirmed.

The Combat will be assembled at the brand’s production facility in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra. You can find more details about the facility in this report.

CarDekho Says…

As we approach the end of the year, a new Indian carmaker will begin its journey. Looking at the global success of the products it is expected to bring in, we feel it could turn out to be quite an interesting brand to watch out for.

That said, ambitions soar high, and it remains to be seen if Indian car buyers take to the range of Chinese SUVs and embrace the all-new brand in a market full of established players and a lot of competition.