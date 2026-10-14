2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Colours Image Gallery, Which Variant Gets Which Colour Options?

Toyota India has taken the wraps off its updated premium hatchback, the 2026 Glanza facelift. The Glanza gets an updated front face with a huge grille and a new powertrain option as well. With this update, it has added new features and safety equipment.

The Toyota Glanza comes in 5 trims, which include E, S, G, V, and V Optional. In this article, we are having a look at what colours the Glanza offers and checking which of them are available with each variant.

Colour Options

The Glanza offers 7 monotone shades:

Insta Blue

Gaming Grey

Enticing Silver

Sportin Red

Cafe White

Bluish Black (New)

Digital Teal Green (New)

Let’s look at which variant gets which colours:

Colour E S G V V Optional Insta Blue ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Gaming Grey ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Enticing Silver ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Sportin Red ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cafe White ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Bluish Black ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Digital Teal Green ❌ ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅

In the base E trim of Glanza, you have the choice of Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White.

From the S trim, you additionally have the option of Bluish Black and Sportin Red, along with the options available in the base model.

The Glanza facelift adds a new Digital Teal Green shade, which is available from the G variant onwards.

G, V, and V (O) variants of the Glanza come with all the colour options.

Overall, we think the Glanza does look unique and aggressive in the Sportin Red and Digital Teal Green.

Features & Safety

The updated Glanza is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, USB Type-C charging ports, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear Type-C charging ports, and even ventilated front seats, which is newly introduced.

In terms of safety, the Glanza facelift adds Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features like lane-keep assist (LKA), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking (AEB), and forward collision warning (FCW).

It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 3-point seat belts for occupants along with seatbelt reminders, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

To know more in detail about the Glanza facelift, check out the launch story.

Powertrain Options

The Glanza gets a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine options, which are available with manual and AMT transmissions.

Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 90 PS 70 PS Torque 113 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT 6-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

*MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

Price & Rivals

The Glanza facelift starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top petrol automatic variant. It rivals the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and the platform sibling Maruti Baleno.

CarDekho Says…

The Glanza hatchback with the facelift has brought in a new aggressive front look and added more features and equipment as well. Along with these, Toyota India also introduced two new shades, which are Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green.

With over 7 colour choices, the updated Glanza with the massive new front grille looks polarising, but with the colours offered, it makes the Glanza look unique. Which colour are you picking your Glanza in? Let us know in the comments below.