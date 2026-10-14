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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Colours Image Gallery, Which Variant Gets Which Colour Options?

    The Glanza now offers seven colour options, with two new hues added to the palette

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Oct 14, 2026 22:15 IST
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    Published OnOct 14, 2026 19:31 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 14, 2026 22:15 IST
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    2026 Toyota Glanza Variant-wise Colours

    Toyota India has taken the wraps off its updated premium hatchback, the 2026 Glanza facelift. The Glanza gets an updated front face with a huge grille and a new powertrain option as well. With this update, it has added new features and safety equipment. 

    The Toyota Glanza comes in 5 trims, which include E, S, G, V, and V Optional. In this article, we are having a look at what colours the Glanza offers and checking which of them are available with each variant. 

    Colour Options

    The Glanza offers 7 monotone shades: 

    • Insta Blue

    2026 Toyota Glanza Insta Blue

    • Gaming Grey

    2026 Toyota Glanza Gaming Grey

    • Enticing Silver

    2026 Toyota Glanza Enticing Silver

    • Sportin Red

    2026 Toyota Glanza Sportin Red

    • Cafe White

    2026 Toyota Glanza Cafe White

    • Bluish Black (New)

    2026 Toyota Glanza Bluish Blue

    • Digital Teal Green (New)

    2026 Toyota Glanza Digital Teal Green

    Let’s look at which variant gets which colours:

    Colour

    E

    S

    G

    V

    V Optional

    Insta Blue

    Gaming Grey

    Enticing Silver

    Sportin Red

    Cafe White

    Bluish Black

    Digital Teal Green

    • In the base E trim of Glanza, you have the choice of Insta Blue, Gaming Grey, Enticing Silver, and Cafe White.

    • From the S trim, you additionally have the option of Bluish Black and Sportin Red, along with the options available in the base model.

    • The Glanza facelift adds a new Digital Teal Green shade, which is available from the G variant onwards. 

    • G, V, and V (O) variants of the Glanza come with all the colour options. 

    • Overall, we think the Glanza does look unique and aggressive in the Sportin Red and Digital Teal Green.

    Features & Safety

    The updated Glanza is equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto/ Apple CarPlay, a wireless phone charger, USB Type-C charging ports, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, rear Type-C charging ports, and even ventilated front seats, which is newly introduced.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Interior

    In terms of safety, the Glanza facelift adds Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), which includes features like lane-keep assist (LKA), adaptive cruise control (ACC), blind-spot monitoring, automatic emergency braking (AEB), and forward collision warning (FCW). 

    2026 Toyota Level-2 ADAS

    It is also equipped with a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist (HHA), 3-point seat belts for occupants along with seatbelt reminders, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    2026 Toyota Glanza ORVMs with turn indicator

    To know more in detail about the Glanza facelift, check out the launch story.

    Powertrain Options

    The Glanza gets a new 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine options, which are available with manual and AMT transmissions. 

    Let’s take a closer look at the detailed specifications of each of them:

    Engine

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power

    90 PS

    70 PS

    Torque

    113 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

    6-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT

    *MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    2026 Toyota Glanza Engine

    Price & Rivals

    The Glanza facelift starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes up to Rs 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top petrol automatic variant. It rivals the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and the platform sibling Maruti Baleno

    CarDekho Says…

    The Glanza hatchback with the facelift has brought in a new aggressive front look and added more features and equipment as well. Along with these, Toyota India also introduced two new shades, which are Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green. 

    With over 7 colour choices, the updated Glanza with the massive new front grille looks polarising, but with the colours offered, it makes the Glanza look unique. Which colour are you picking your Glanza in? Let us know in the comments below.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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