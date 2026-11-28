JSW Motors has opened bookings for the Combat Pioneers 500 Edition, which is a limited-run edition for its upcoming Combat SUV. With the auction now live on its website, JSW will select 500 customers for the process. Based on the globally sold Jetour T2, the Combat is JSW's first automotive product in India, and it will officially launch on December 3.

While there is no fixed price yet, the 500 limited-edition units are being sold through an auction and will be offered with bespoke styling elements and special detailing. Here's everything you need to know.

What Is The Combat Pioneers 500?

The Pioneers 500 is a limited edition, with only 500 units available. Each of these special cars will come with an exclusive badge with the owner's name inscribed on it, along with unique design accents. JSW Motors has said more surprises will be announced later.

Ownership also comes with a set of privileges. Buyers get dedicated relationship managers, a private owner's community, access to the JSW think tank, priority services, and special access to select events. They also get early access to friends and family bookings and a Pioneers 500 welcome kit. For more details, read this report.

How To Book Yours?

There is no conventional booking taking place, and there will be a bidding process that will take place on the official JSW Motors website. Interested buyers need to register on the Pioneers 500 campaign page with a deposit of Rs 1 lakh, with the bidding window open until 5 PM.

After registration, you can place an offer, which has to be above the minimum reserve price set by JSW. The top 500 bidders will be allocated a Combat Pioneers 500, and deliveries are expected to begin in mid-January 2027.

It is important to note that the bidding and reserve prices have nothing to do with the ex-showroom price of the Combat, which will be announced at launch. With an auction of this level, make sure that you use only the official JSW Motors website and don't pay anyone claiming to collect bookings on the brand's behalf.

About The JSW Combat?

The Combat is JSW’s first SUV on our shores. To be precise, it is a rugged plug-in-hybrid SUV with boxy styling, different from anything else in its segment.

At the front, you get large squared-off headlamp housings with distinctive LED DRLs and projector headlamps, set in a blacked-out fascia. Below, you get a chunky black bumper that houses two tow hooks, LED fog lamps and additional DRL elements.

The side profile gets an upright windscreen, a tall roofline and a boxy silhouette that make its SUV character quite evident. Its butch styling will appeal to many buyers who look for size and an imposing vehicle.

At the rear, it gets vertical taillamps that sit on either side of the upright tailgate. Similar to SUVs like the Mahindra Thar Roxx, it gets a tailgate-mounted spare wheel. As seen on the front, the rear also gets a chunky bumper.

Inside, the dashboard is flat and layered, with a large touchscreen and a digital driver's display. A panoramic sunroof is expected too. We expect the cabin to be premium and sophisticated, with good-quality materials and premium finishes.

In terms of features, it could get amenities like wireless phone charging, multi-zone climate control, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a premium audio system, and powered and ventilated front seats.

On the safety front, expect multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors and TPMS. The Jetour T2 has scored 5 stars in ASEAN NCAP, and we expect the Indian-spec model to retain that safety strength.

Powertrain

The Combat is expected to launch in India with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol plug-in hybrid setup. The expected specifications are below:

Engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol plug-in hybrid Battery size 18.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 Transmission 3-speed DHT Power 360 PS Torque 610 Nm Drivetrain Front-wheel drive (FWD)

*DHT- dedicated hybrid transmission

It will come with a claimed range of up to 1100 km.

Price And Rivals

The JSW Combat is expected to be priced between Rs 25 lakh and Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom), with the launch slated for December 3, 2026.

It will go up against the MG Hector Tomahawk PHEV, Kia Sorento, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tayron.

CarDekho Says…

An auction is a smart attempt at creating brand awareness and buzz among potential buyers before the launch. The perks make the Pioneers 500 more than a badge, but with the reserve price not revealing the final ex-showroom price, bidders are paying partly for exclusivity. For now, the Combat looks exciting on paper, but stay tuned as JSW will reveal the full story on December 3.

Will you place a bid for the Pioneers 500? Let us know in the comments below.