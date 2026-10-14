2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Engine Options Detailed, Which Variant Gets Which Powertrain Option?

Following the recent launch of the Baleno facelift, its platform cousin, the Toyota Glanza, has received a timely facelift, now with some major updates and feature additions. Speaking of which, the new Glanza comes with a new three-cylinder engine and a CNG AMT option.

If you have shortlisted the Glanza as your next car, here is what you need to know about its powertrain options and variant-wise availability in detail:

Powertrain Specification

The Glanza facelift now gets a brand new 1.2-litre three-cylinder that replaces the outgoing four-cylinder engine. This engine also comes with a factory-fit CNG option for buyers who want low running costs. Both the petrol and CNG are offered with both manual and automatic options. Here’s a look at the specifications:

Here are the details of the powertrain specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol with CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS (CNG) Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm (CNG) Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/ 24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg (MT)/ 34.47 km/kg (AMT)

MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

This new Z12E engine, which was originally launched with the Maruti Swift two years ago, has proven itself to be a reliable workhorse and frugal to run. While it is a departure from the enthusiast-friendly, high-revving engine of the outgoing model, the new engine focuses on practicality and lower running costs.

Variant-wise Powertrain Availability

The Toyota Glanza is offered in 5 broad variants: E, S, G, V, and a new top-spec V (O). Detailed variant-wise availability of powertrains is as follows:

Variant Petrol Petrol+CNG MT AMT MT AMT E ✅ ❌ ❌ ❌ S ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ G ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ V ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌ V (O) ✅ ✅ ❌ ❌

The base E variant is available only with the manual options of both engines.

The S and G variants offer the most flexibility of powertrain options with a balance of features.

The V and V Optional variants, however, are again limited to the petrol engine only.

Features And Safety

The new Glanza comes with new features such as ventilated front seats, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, and a wireless smartphone charger with cooling function. Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlights, connected car technology, and automatic climate control.

Safety-wise, the Glanza comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, and hill-hold control (HHC). This update also brings a new tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and Level-2 ADAS.

Price And Rivals

The new Toyota Glanza facelift is priced from Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

It goes up against the Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Tata Altroz.

CarDekho Says…

In recent days, the country has been seeing a shift towards alternative fuels and the general need for more powertrain options. The introduction of the CNG with AMT combination will now appeal to buyers looking for frugal running with the convenience of an automatic gearbox. The new engine also helps the case with better low-speed drivability thanks to the improved low-end torque. However, we wish Toyota had offered the CNG with the higher-spec V variant, as it’d have given buyers a fully loaded CNG Glanza.

What do you think about the variant-wise powertrain split of the Glanza? Which is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.