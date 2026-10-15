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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Here’s What’s Similar And Different Between The Two

    The Toyota badge asks for a hefty premium. Is it worth it? Let’s find out

    CarDekho
    CarDekho
    Published On Oct 15, 2026 15:40 IST
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    Published OnOct 15, 2026 13:36 IST
    Last Updated OnOct 15, 2026 15:40 IST
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    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    The Toyota Glanza and Maruti Suzuki Baleno have always been the same car underneath, and the 2026 facelifts keep it that way. The Baleno was recently updated, shortly followed by the Glanza. Both hatchbacks get similar updates in terms of powertrain and features, with their designs setting them apart. 

    In this report, we compare the two closely to see how they stack up, and whether the Glanza’s Toyota badge justifies its higher price over the Baleno.

    Price

    Model

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    Maruti Suzuki Baleno 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 10.98 lakh 

    Rs 6.10 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh 

    Prices are ex-showroom

    • The Baleno is the cheaper of the two, undercutting the Glanza by around Rs 1 lakh at the entry level.

    • Do note that for Delhi, the Baleno’s starting price is even lower at Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

    • Let’s take a closer look at what the Toyota hatchback offers for the premium, and whether it is worth paying the extra price. 

    Exterior

    At the front, the Baleno gets a massive chrome-slatted grille that takes over the whole face, and the Maruti logo has also been repositioned. The Glanza takes inspiration from Lexus cars, featuring a massive ‘V-shaped’ grille which looks premium and dominating. You get the Toyota logo on the bonnet, and rectangular LED fog lamps in a revised bumper. Both keep their existing projector LED headlamps and signature DRLs. 

    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    Both hatchbacks now look louder and sharper, but the Glanza clearly looks more sophisticated of the two. The Glanza also gets a front bumper lip that adds more personality to itst look. 

    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    From the side, there’s little to separate them. Both retain the familiar hatchback silhouette and ride on 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and the shared 2,520 mm wheelbase results in  similar proportions. The Glanza even retains its alloy wheel design and chrome door handles. Both cars also get chrome surrounds around the windows and a chrome garnish on the front fender. A subtle difference on the Glanza is that you get glossy black side skirts, which make the hatchback look sportier. 

    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    From the rear, there is hardly anything different on these cars. Both hatchbacks get the same ‘C-shaped’ LED taillamps, a chrome accent in the middle, a roof-mounted spoiler and a rear wiper with washer. Even their bumper designs look identical. 

    You can also check out this story, to know more about how the new Glanza compares with the outgoing version.

    Colour Options

    Toyota Glanza Facelift

    Maruti Baleno

    Cafe White

    Arctic White

    Gaming Grey

    Grandeur Grey

    Enticing Silver

    Splendid Silver

    Sportin Red

    Opulent Red

    Bluish Black

    Bluish Black

    Insta Blue

    Nexa Blue

    Digital Teal Green

    Enigmatic Teal Green

    The Glanza facelift and Baleno come with the same set of colour options, although they do carry different names. The Teal Green colour is a new addition in the facelifted versions of both cars.

    Interior

    Step inside and you realise that both hatchbacks sport the same dashboard design and also replicate the layout. The main difference is that the Baleno gets a black-and-blue theme with silver highlights, while the Glanza keeps its black-and-beige dashboard with gloss black accents, which feels airier. Both get a floating touchscreen on top of the dash and analogue dials for the driver.

    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    The lower centre console is revised on both to fit the new wireless phone charger and the ventilated seats. You get physical controls for AC, as well as plenty of physical buttons on the steering wheel. 

    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    The cabin comfort and space remain the same between the two. The choice comes down to whether you prefer the Baleno’s darker, sportier cabin or the Glanza’s lighter and more premium-looking one.

    Missed Opportunity?

    With the facelift, both Baleno and Glanza could have received a single-pane sunroof to make the cabin feel more premium. This feature is available on rivals like the Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20. 

    Features & Safety

    Both Baleno and Glanza get the same new features that their outgoing models missed out on. The new additions include ventilated front seats, a 6-speaker Clarion sound system, and a wireless phone charger, and a bunch of ADAS features that we have covered later on.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    Features carried over from the outgoing models include a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, analogue dials with a multi-info display, automatic climate control, keyless entry with push-button start, a head-up display, cruise control, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, as well as connected car tech.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    Both hatchbacks also get a strong suite of safety tech. This includes Level-2 ADAS features like adaptive cruise control (ACC), lane keep assist (LKA), lane departure warning (LDW), forward collision warning (FCW), and automatic emergency braking (AEB). They are also equipped with a 360-degree camera, 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold control (HHC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), auto-dimming IRVM, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

    So, in terms of features, there is nothing separating the two. 

    Powertrain 

    Both Baleno and Glanza are now powered by the new Z-series 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that also powers the Swift and the Dzire.

    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno
    2026 Toyota Glanza Vs Maruti Baleno

    You get a CNG and AMT option as well with both these cars. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications: 

    Engine 

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol

    1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol with CNG

    Power 

    83 PS 

    70 PS  

    Torque 

    112 Nm

    102 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

    5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT 

    Claimed Fuel Efficiency (ARAI)

    23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT)

    33.61 km/kg (CNG)/34.47 km/kg (CNG)

    MT- Manual Transmission, AMT- Automated Manual Transmission

    CarDekho Says…

    The Baleno and Glanza are the same car with different badges, and that makes this an easy call. If every penny that you spend matters to you, then you should save money and get the Baleno. However, if you value Toyota’s ownership reputation, its service network, and want a more premium experience at the dealership and service centres, the Glanza should be your choice. Furthermore, the Glanza also feels more sophisticated inside and out, but it also costs significantly more 

    For outright value, we’d lean towards the Baleno. However, the Glanza remains the pick if the Toyota badge and ownership experience matter to you.

    Other Options You Can Consider 

    Hyundai i20: A well-rounded premium hatchback with a feature-rich cabin and a refined petrol engine. It is also one of the few cars in the segment that still offers a 4-cylinder petrol engine. 

    Tata Altroz: Built on a five-star Global NCAP-rated platform, with solid safety credentials and a more premium feel. It is also available with a diesel engine. 

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    2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift Vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift: Here’s What’s Similar And Different Between The Two
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