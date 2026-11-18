We have yet another 5-star safety scorer! But this time in the compact sedan segment. The Hyundai Verna facelift, launched back in March this year, has just scored 5 stars in the Bharat NCAP safety tests, making it the first compact sedan to be tested by BNCAP. The Verna already had a strong start since the pre-facelift version of this generation had also scored a full 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

Let's analyse the latest crash tests that took place for the Verna facelift.

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

Score: 28.22 / 32 points

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 12.45/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 15.77/16 points

The Hyundai Verna has achieved a combined adult occupant protection score of 28.22 out of a maximum possible 32 points. Out of which, in the front offset deformable barrier test, conducted at 64 kmph, the Verna has scored 12.45 out of a maximum of 16 points.

Breaking it down, for the driver’s head, the rating is ‘good’, while for the chest and legs it is rated ‘adequate’, and for the pelvic region, the Verna has been rated ‘marginal’. Meanwhile, for the passenger, the head and chest and the dummy’s left leg were rated ‘good’, while the right leg was rated ‘adequate’, and the pelvic region was rated ‘marginal’ here as well.

Meanwhile, in the side movable deformable barrier test at 50 kmph, the Verna has scored a commendable 15.77 out of 16 maximum points. Breaking it down, the head and pelvic region have scored ‘good’, while the chest area is rated ‘adequate’.

On the side pole impact test, all the head, chest and pelvic regions have been rated a bright green, which means ‘good’.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

Score: 44 / 49 points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child Restraint System (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment Score: 8/13 points

In the child occupant protection (COP) test, the Verna has scored an overall 44 out of a maximum possible 49 points.

Breaking it down, the dynamic score is 24 out of 24 points, and the child restraint system (CRS) score is also a perfect 12 out of 12 points. Meanwhile, in the vehicle assessment score, the Verna has scored a decent 8 out of 13 maximum points.

18-Month-Old Child

One of the test dummies used is one that simulates an 18-month-old child. And in the Verna’s crash test, it has fared a perfect 8 out of 8 for frontal impact and 4 out of 4 in the side impact test.

3-Year-Old Child

Meanwhile, with the dummy simulating a 3-year-old child, the Verna has also scored a perfect 8 out of 8 for the frontal impact and 4 out of 4 for the side impact. These dummies are tested with child seats anchored to the ISOFIX mounts.

Safety Features

The Hyundai Verna comes packed with most safety features expected in a modern sedan. They include 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors, and a tyre-pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

It also includes a 360-degree camera with a blind-spot monitor, Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and an electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto-hold.

Powertrain Options

The Verna comes with two engine options. A 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, both coming with automatic and manual gearbox options.

Powertrain specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 1.5-litre turbo petrol Power 115 PS 160 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm Transmission 6-speed manual / CVT 6-speed manual / 7-speed DCT

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic), CVT- Continuously Variable Transmission (automatic)

Price And Rivals

The Hyundai Verna is priced between Rs 10.99 lakh and Rs 18.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

It goes against the compact sedan contenders, including the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia.

CarDekho Says…

The compact sedan segment is among the slower-selling ones compared to the SUV segments in the similar price bracket. However, sedans are still selling in a respectable few thousand per model, justifying their existence. The benefits of a sedan, like sleek looks, better highway comfort, efficiency and stability, make them a better driving experience.

While they do not compete highly in features like SUVs, like a missing panoramic sunroof, or features like a triple screen dashboard, they still pack a strong list of tech and safety features, making them strong propositions even today.

We’d still have liked Hyundai to go a step further. The leg and pelvis protection for front occupants shows the structure has room to improve, and rivals will look to make the most of that. But for a buyer choosing between a Verna and a similarly priced SUV, safety is no longer the reason to pick the SUV.

If you’ve always preferred the way a sedan drives and looks, but felt you were giving up some safety, the Verna now gives you one less thing to worry about.