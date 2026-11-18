The Tata Sierra EV has been performing well in the electric space, with good range and a comfortable, roomy cabin, which buyers do appreciate it. Now, being a spacious and feature-rich electric SUV, it has also become the safest as well, scoring a full 5-star safety rating in the BNCAP crash test.

So, today we are diving into the crash test report of the Sierra EV and finding out how it performed in each test. Let’s take a closer look at its crash test performance:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

30.62/32 Points

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 14.62/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16/16 points

Looking at the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the Sierra EV offered ‘Good’ protection to the driver's and passenger’s upper halves, which include the head and neck. This tells us it does have good protection for both.

Coming to the lower body, both the driver’s and passenger’s thighs and pelvis received ‘Good’ protection. However, protection for the lower legs of both front occupants was rated ‘Adequate’, while the driver’s feet received a lower ‘Marginal’ rating.

In the side crash test, when tested against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph from the side, the Sierra EV offered ‘Good’ protection to all parts of the driver, that tells about how structurally rigid it is.

In the side pole test, the Sierra EV passed with ‘Good’ protection to all the body areas.

Overall, the Sierra EV scores well in Adult Occupant Protection, with ‘Good’ ratings for the upper body, thighs, and pelvis. The weaker areas are the lower legs of both front occupants and the driver’s feet.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

45/49 Points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

18-month-old Child

The Sierra EV achieved a full 12 out of 12 points when it was tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child. So, if you are considering buying a new Sierra EV for road-tripping with your toddler, this will be one of the safer options available.

3-year-old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the Sierra EV also scored 12 out of 12 points. The Sierra EV does perform well in the Child Occupant Protection test as well, making it much more safer as well.

Safety Features

Now, as the Sierra EV gets a 5-star rating from BNCAP, it does offer quite a lot of safety equipment as well, such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), a 540-degree camera system, 6 airbags, an electronic stability program (ESP), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), height-adjustable seat belts, an electronic parking brake (EPB), front and rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The Tata Sierra EV is offered with two battery packs which is 63 kWh and 75 kWh packs.

Here’s a detailed specification for it:

Battery Pack 63 kWh 75 kWh 75 kWh Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+2) 565 Km 665 Km 624 km Power (PS) 238 PS 209 PS 209 PS (Front), 140 PS (Rear) Torque (Nm) 315 Nm 315 Nm 504 Nm No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 2 Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Price And Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV is priced from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Sierra EV competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG Windsor EV, MG ZS EV, Maruti e Vitara, Toyota Ebella and Vinfast VF6 and VF7 in the compact eSUV space.

CarDekho Says…

A 5-star rating from a Tata EV hardly comes as a surprise anymore, and that’s a good thing. Safety has become part of Tata’s identity, and the Sierra EV continues that tradition.

A closer look at the report shows that it does very well in most areas, with slightly lower ratings only for the lower legs of the driver and co-driver, rated ‘Adequate’, and the driver’s feet, rated ‘Marginal’.

The Sierra already had the looks, the nostalgia and a spacious cabin to win buyers over. Now it has the safety credentials to match, which makes it an easy recommendation for families looking at an electric SUV in this price range.

If the Sierra EV was already on your shortlist, this result should make your decision a lot easier.