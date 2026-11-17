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The Mahindra XEV 9S has already made headlines with its spacious seven-seat layout, long claimed range, and premium features. It was even amongst the list of the best-selling EVs in India.

But when you're buying an SUV meant to carry your entire family, how safe is it really? The latest Bharat NCAP crash test results give us an answer, with the electric SUV securing a 5-star safety rating in both adult and child occupant protection.

So, let’s take a closer look at its crash test performance:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP)

31.15/32 Points

Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test: 15.15/16 points

Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test: 16/16 points

In the frontal impact test conducted at 64 kmph, the XEV 9S offered ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s head and neck. The protection to the driver’s chest was rated as ‘Good’, while the passenger’s chest protection was rated ‘Adequate '.

Mahindra’s EVs have been consistent with their products and showed ‘Good’ protection to the driver and passenger’s thighs and pelvis region, and received ‘Good’ protection in this crash test. The same for the co-driver was rated as ‘Good’. The driver’s feet received a ‘Good’ protection rating.

When crash-tested from the side against a deformable barrier at 50 kmph, the XEV 9S offered ‘Good’ protection to all parts of the driver.

In the side pole test, the SUVs passed with ‘Good’ protection to all the body areas. Overall, the XEV 9S has been designed for excellent protection.

Child Occupant Protection (COP)

45/49 Points

Dynamic score: 24/24 points

Child restraint system (CRS) installation score: 12/12 points

Vehicle Assessment score: 9/13 points

18-month-old Child

The XEV 9S achieved a full 12 out of 12 points when it was tested for protection offered to an 18-month-old child. The XEV 9S is also a perfect companion for travelling around with your child on the road.

3-year-old Child

For a 3-year-old child, the XEV 9S also scored 12 out of 12 points. The Bharat NCAP fact sheet gives limited detail about the protection offered to child occupants compared to the Global NCAP result sheet, but still, it does say a lot about Mahindra taking the safety quotient seriously for its cars.

Overall, the XEV 9S is not only the safest electric seven-seater, but also scores more than its ICE sibling, the XUV 7XO.

Safety Features

In terms of safety, the XEV 9S packs in a lot of equipment, among which are Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), up to 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electronic parking brake (EPB), an electronic stability program (ESP), and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

The XEV 9S is available in three battery pack options, which is a 59 kWh, a 70 kWh and a 79 kWh battery packs.

Here are the detailed specifications as follows:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed range (*MIDC Phase I+II) 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 231 PS 245 PS 286 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm No. of electric motor 1 1 1 Drivetrain RWD RWD RWD

*RWD- Rear-wheel Drive

Price And Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 9S is priced from Rs 20.65 lakh to Rs 30.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XEV 9S locks horns with the MG Hector Tomhawk EV in the eSUV space, while serving as an alternative to the Tata Harrier EV in the 5-seater space and also competing against 7-seater electric MPVs like the Kia Carens Clavis EV, the BYD eMax 7 and the VinFast VF MPV 7. It will also rival the upcoming Tata Safari EV, once launched.

CarDekho Says…

The XEV 9S's Bharat NCAP result is an important addition to the growing list of safety-rated Mahindra SUVs. More importantly, it highlights how crash-test performance is becoming an increasingly important consideration in the family SUV space, particularly for buyers looking at three-row models.

While a 5-star rating is certainly reassuring, the individual scores and protection offered to both adults and children give buyers a better understanding of how the SUV performs in a crash.

The XEV 9S has certainly raised the bar for what buyers should expect from a modern family SUV. We hope more manufacturers follow suit, because a panoramic sunroof or a bigger touchscreen should never matter more than keeping your family safe!

Is this is 7-seater eSUV, you will buy for your family? Let us know in the comments!