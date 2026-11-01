Top India Car News Of The Week: 2026 Hyundai Bayon, Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition Launched; Defender Gets Massive Price Cut, BYD's Premium Brand Denza Launch Confirmed, VinFast Files For VF5 Design Patent and Maruti Fronx Facelift Spied

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With the festive season around the corner and work commitments taking most of our time, it’s understandable if you couldn’t go-through our automotive content over the past couple of days. Which is why in this article, we help you get up to date with what was quite an exciting week in the Indian automotive industry over the past week.

Hyundai Bayon Launched+CNG Confirmed

Hyundai has recently launched their brand new SUV, Bayon. It sits right in between the Venue and Creta and packs some serious tech and a sharp design. While it might come with just a single engine option at the moment, there is a surprise in store for those looking for a Bayon with lower running costs.

Maruti Victoris Aurum Edition Launched

With the Victoris successfully reaching the 1 lakh sales milestone ever since its launch in September 2025, Maruti has decided to celebrate it by launching a brand new, Aurum Edition for the Victoris. This edition is an add-on styling upgrade and is only available for the strong hybrid variants of the Maruti Victoris.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Facelift Spied

With a facelift for Baleno now covered, Maruti now have their hands busy, as the Fronx facelift has recently been spied on the streets. Although most of the things were under wrap, some design changes were certainly noticeable. Don’t be surprised if the Maruti Fronx facelift gets the new Baleno’s three-cylinder petrol engine.

Land Rover Defender Gets A Price Cut!

If you’re a fan of the Defender, rejoice! Land Rover has now decided to locally assemble the Defender in India. Up until now, it was sold as a Completely Built Unit (CBU). This means it has got a massive price cut and you can find more details on which versions are CKDs here.

BYD’s Premium Brand India Launch Confirmed

BYD has confirmed that they will launch its premium brand, Denza, on November 13. Whilst they haven’t confirmed which models will be launched, you can expect the Chinese luxury brand to showcase their premium D9 MPV or Z9 GT which is a performance-oriented estate!

VinFast VF5 Patented

VinFast has recently filed for a design patent for their upcoming SUV, the VF5. Whilst a few test mules have been spotted, the VF 5 could be launched in India. More details about this development here.