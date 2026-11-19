Hyundai is on a roll recently, with bold plans to increase its market share. The first product to bear out of this is the Bayon, which was launched recently. However, with multiple products in the pipeline over the next few years, spy shots of a mysterious large Hyundai SUV have surfaced on the internet. Rumour mills suggest that this could be the carmaker’s attempt at taking on the Toyota Fortuner, which so far has crushed almost every competitor till now. Here are the developments:

Rumour: Hyundai To Launch A Fortuner Rival!

Over the years since the Fortuner’s launch there have been many rivals vying for marketshare, such as the Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and more recently, the MG Gloster, which all went on to settle down in the lower three digit figures, far behind the 3,000 to 4,000 units the Fortuner usually sells each month.

However, now images have surfaced online of a large SUV test mule that adds more substance to rumours suggesting that Hyundai is prepping to give a fight to Toyota in this aspect. What also solidifies this argument is that given the vast experience and scale of operations of Hyundai in India, there’s few other brands that truly have the strength to challenge Toyota.

Another interesting point to note is that Toyota is also giving the Fortuner a new generation soon, and test mules have been spotted multiple times, with a global debut confirmed for December 1, 2026.

Not The First Attempt: Even if these rumours turn out to be true, it won’t be the first time that Hyundai is exploring this space; the automaker had previously attempted it with two generations of the Santa Fe SUV which sat in a similar price bracket as the Fortuner back then, and also had some commonalities like a diesel powertrain, all-wheel drive and a 7-seater layout.

What The Spy Shots Show

Unsurprisingly, the spy images show heavy camouflage on the SUV indicating that it is an all-new product. However, it does have massive proportions with a boxy silhouette and large ORVMs which can be seen. It rides on grey-coloured 18-inch alloy wheels with a rugged off-road themed design for its rims, which could be hinting towards a more rugged theme throughout.

A sticker on the bonnet can also be seen with ‘HEV’ written on it; a nod to the possibility of a strong-hybrid powertrain underneath. Unlike the Fortuner, this SUV is likely based on a monocoque platform which could give it an edge when it comes to practicality, space and driving dynamics.

Other Recent Happenings At Hyundai

Late last year, Hyundai revealed a comprehensive revival plan for its India operations, with 26 launches confirmed till FY2030. It is now taking shape with the Bayon being introduced recently, and the next-generation Creta expected sometime early next year. The brand will launch a compact EV SUV to target the lower end of the market for those looking for an affordable EV.

Notably, the automaker had also revealed plans for a new off-road SUV at the announcement, although it will remain a separate product from the large SUV spied now, and is instead expected to target cars like the Mahindra Scorpio N and the Tata Safari.

CarDekho Says…

The Fortuner has become a true ‘Fort’ for Toyota ever since its introduction in 2009. Currently overdue for a new generation with the current version being almost a decade old, the SUV keeps breaking sales records every year despite its age and has earned a true fan following that few other brands can match in India.

That said, it also remains true that if anyone can challenge such a strong brand, it is Hyundai and its recent global successes back this up. If you’re looking into this segment, one thing is sure - the coming few years will be very interesting!

Do you think Hyundai will launch a Fortuner rival in India? Let us know in the comments below!

Spyshot Image Source - Korean Car Blog