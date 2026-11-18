VinFast has already set up shop in India, but its home market in Vietnam offers a much wider, more interesting range. The Indian market currently only gets the VF6, VF7, and the VF MPV 7. In Vietnam, you get everything from a tiny city EV to an ultra-luxury SUV and even a pickup truck. Here are six of the most interesting VinFast cars sold in Vietnam:

VinFast VF2

Something as compact as a MG Comet EV, the VF2 is VinFast’s smallest and cheapest EV, priced at VND 188 million with the battery included. In India, this would convert to approximately Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

It is smaller than the VF3 and meant purely for city use. It gets an 18.3 kWh battery with a claimed NEDC range of up to 210 km, and the top speed is limited to 80 kmph. It offers Eco and Normal drive modes, and VinFast targets buyers who would otherwise buy a premium scooter or motorcycle. It gets a minimalist cabin and standard features like a 7-inch infotainment system and a safety kit that includes parking sensors, ABS and EBD.

VinFast VF5

The VF5 is a compact electric crossover and one of VinFast’s most affordable family-sized EVs, priced at roughly VND 496 million (Rs 18 lakh). It uses a 43 kWh battery with a single motor making 134 PS and 135 Nm, and has a claimed NEDC range of up to 370 km. It is a simple, practical EV for city commuting.

The good thing is that this EV is coming to India, and it might be VinFast's recipe for success on our shores since it would fit in a very high-demand market, competing directly against the likes of the Tata Nexon EV and even the MG Windsor EV. Its compact dimensions, quirky design, and minimalist cabin make it an interesting option for those looking at something unique without spending a lot.

VinFast VF8

The VF8 was recently updated, with the second-generation model launched in Vietnam in May 2026. It is a more premium VinFast model, designed by Pininfarina. It is a D-segment electric SUV that uses a 60.13kWh battery with a front-wheel-drive motor producing 228 PS and 330 Nm, and a claimed NEDC range of up to 500km. Fast charging from 10 to 70 per cent takes under 30 minutes. It launched at VND 999 million, which converts to around 35 lakh.

The VF8, if launched in India, would be positioned above the VF7, serving as a more premium alternative to the VF7.

VinFast VF9

In the regular VinFast lineup, the VF9 sits at the top, positioned as the full-size three-row electric SUV available in six- or seven-seat layouts. It uses a large 123 kWh battery with a dual-motor AWD setup, producing a combined 407 PS, and a claimed range of more than 600 km on the WLTP cycle. It measures over 5 metres in length and starts from VND 1.348 billion (Rs 50 lakh).

You would have your money justified with premium tech and features like a 15.6-inch touchscreen that handles most functions, plus a head-up display, an 8-inch screen for second-row passengers, a panoramic glass roof and ambient lighting. The Plus variant adds heated, ventilated and massaging front and second-row seats, and the equipment list also includes a 14-speaker sound system, a wireless phone charger, a 360-degree camera, ADAS and up to 11 airbags.

VinFast LacHong 900 LX

This is easily the most desirable and high-end car on the list. The LacHong 900 LX is an ultra-luxury electric SUV built for those who want to travel in utmost comfort and luxury. It is used by high-profile individuals and also used for government and visiting dignitaries.

Fun Fact: In August 2026, it was also used to drive FIFA president Gianni Infantino around Hanoi for the ASEAN Championship final.

It measures 5,342 mm in length with a 3,349 mm wheelbase, which makes it wider than a Cadillac Escalade. The cabin features Golden Nanmu wood, hand-stitched Nappa leather and 24K gold detailing, and the LacHong lettering at the back is gold-plated. It shares its powertrain basics with the VF9, with a 123 kWh battery and dual motors making 408 PS in standard form and 461 PS in the armoured version, with 620 Nm of torque. The armoured version weighs over 5 tonnes and is rated for roughly 450 km of range.

The LacHong is regarded as VinFast’s luxury brand, similar to how Denza is for BYD. More models of the LacHong are set to be launched, with some sedans on the list to make things a bit more interesting.

VinFast VF Wild

The VF Wild is VinFast’s first pickup truck, and it is not how you would imagine a pickup truck to be. It is not a pure EV. It is an extended-range electric vehicle (EREV), where the wheels are driven only by a 160 kW electric motor with 280 Nm, and a petrol engine acts purely as a generator for the 46.4 kWh LFP battery. The electric-only NEDC range is over 250 km, and VinFast claims over 1,000 km of total range, which is more than anything that you might have seen on any pickup truck.

It is long, with over 5,300 mm in length with a 3,258 mm wheelbase, and is priced at VND 860 million (around Rs 32 lakh before tax). If it ever launches in India, it would be a more premium and fully-electric alternative to the Toyota Hilux. What makes the car interesting are its massive dimensions, range of up to 1000 km, impressive list of features, and the only extended-range vehicle in this category. It would be an interesting choice if VinFast brings it to India.

CarDekho Says…

VinFast’s Vietnam line-up shows that there is something for every buyer, starting from the VF 2 that costs about as much as a scooter to a gold-plated Lac Hong built for those who like to travel in style. The VF9 and the new VF8 are the sensible family picks, while the VF Wild is the most interesting choice here, as it is a range-extender pickup that very few brands offer anywhere. It remains to be seen how many of these will make it to India, but if VinFast keeps expanding here, the VF5 and VF2 would be the ones to watch.

Which of these cars have caught your attention the most? Let us know in the comments section below.